Podcast: Song of Pueblo

Jimmie Dunn, a famous Colorado climber joins us this week for Voices of Pueblo!
Deborah and Juan Espinosa join us to talk about the Song of Pueblo performance! Find out how it started and what the process has been to produce it! We also talk about La Cucaracha and the future of their publication.
Walton Levi, Project Manager for the PCAPP program on the Pueblo Chemical Depot.
Pack outfielder Ashley Tosh joins us to recap last season for the Thunderwolves softball team and looks forward to next year! Listen here and keep an eye out for more PSJ sports content!
Robert Hall joins us for 45 Degrees to talk about his mural work! Robert's 1st mural honors one of his favorite murals on the river before it the levee was redone.
Aspen Pounds of Karmic Konnection joins us for 45 Degrees to talk about his mural work! Aspen's mural is of aspen trees with faces against a blue background down by Dutch Clark stadium.
Celeste Velazquez joins Rory Harbert to talk about her process on the Pueblo Levee Mural Project. Celeste has completed many murals on the levee and now has stepped into community projects.
The fate of the South Central League in girls soccer and baseball will become clearer this week as Pueblo West takes on County. Ben and Brandon break down the games and check in on how Pueblo's seasons are unfolding!
Chef Mo Montgomery joins us to tell about the Fuel & Iron Food Hall and the education piece that will come from it. This is the additional piece of the Restaurant Renaissance article in the April edition of the Pueblo Star Journal!
