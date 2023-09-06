Podcast: Song of Pueblo

Deborah and Juan Espinosa join us to talk about the Song of Pueblo performance! Find out how it started and what the process has been to produce it! We also talk about La Cucaracha and the future of their publication.

This podcast is brought to you by the City of Pueblo. This summer is “Zero Fare for Better Air” where bus fares are free for June, July and August on all Pueblo Transit and Citi-Lift rides. Riding Pueblo Transit is easy and convenient with 12 routes throughout the city. All bus schedules are kept up to date on the city’s website at www.pueblo.us. Visit Pueblo Transit online or come take a ride for yourself starting at the Transit Center located at 123 Court St.

Filed in:

We need you to Dig Deep We don't have a paywall, but that doesn't mean we don't need your support. Subscribe now and receive our news by email. Our newsletters, website and print edition are free. Sign up for FREE updates By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again. Support our journalism Learn more about us