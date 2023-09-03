Photo courtesy of Rachel Kutskill

Access to art is 2 bridges away: Celebrate with conservancy district, levee muralists

The story of Pueblo is one that is best told through a collaboration of those who have and continue to live it. Like any great tale, each rendition or addition allows this beautiful history to unfold and to live among the next generations. As you move through our town, you can see history painted on its walls, planted in the earth, flowing through the veins and rustling through the trees. Ever present, if you are willing to pause a moment to see, hear, taste, smell and feel it.

Booming technology and modernization has created a world that many of us have evolved with but were not born into. It is a faster paced existence with high speed internet at our fingertips, express to-go orders, accelerated learning and the thought that “—faster—more—bigger” is always better. When we look at the positive impact we have on the next generations, we remind ourselves that being thoughtful, mindful and present are extraordinary gifts as well. The moments we experience through all five senses create vivid memories and stories that are meant to be shared with friends, family and younger generations. I encourage you to be the one with the story to share.

While Pueblo is a melting pot of cultures, races, languages, food, etc.—it also boasts a robust art scene. This is a part of Pueblo that has thrived through generations, allowing the youth to use art as an expression of all emotions and what brings our community together in ways others have never experienced. The life of an artist revolves around creative and imaginative talent. When speaking with locals about what makes Pueblo so unique—so worthy of its prideful citizens, a place to always come back to—people have amazing experiences and stories to share.

Stephanie Chambers moved to Pueblo 10 years ago, and her story includes the vivid sights taken in while on the move.

“I was immediately drawn to the special touches local artists imprinted around town,” she said. “To this day, whenever I walk, roller skate, ride my bicycle or even kayak, I pass interesting art pieces such as murals on the sides of buildings or on the levee wall, sculptures in parks or neighborhoods, or even creative pieces along some of the alleys.”

Cynthia Ramu, Coordinator of the Pueblo Levee Mural Project since 1992, has been involved in the Pueblo art community since 1990. Her story starts with how being in Pueblo made her feel.

“I was drawn to the energy of the creatives here and their passion to be self expressed,” she said. “I was inspired by the historic spirit in this community and that made me feel like I could get back to my art and flow like the river. I actually started painting on the Pueblo Levee before I ever lived here.”

When asked how Ramu feels art helps our town to thrive, she responded, “Creativity in our community creates bridges to inspire all that live here to listen to their own voices and rich history.”

“The arts and humanities are the heartbeat that supports a healthier thriving community,” she said. “I love Pueblo for its rich history, creative spirit and always working to be better and heal itself.”

One of our main attractions in town is The Pueblo Levee Mural Project, which has been an exciting endeavor from inception, with its original creator Dave Roberts in 1979, to the present day paintings on the updated walls. With world records made, broken and reimagined for the future, it boasts a collaboration of efforts from many local artists who have shown us parts of our history and culture through a visual medium. The history of Pueblo is being told and retold right now, with each mural, each brushstroke, each day an artist uncoils the rope and lifts the lids off of their colored paints. Ramu recalls, “Since the beginning I dreamed of the Pueblo Levee Mural Project becoming the longest mural in the world.”

“My first mural in 1992 was 65 ft tall x 120 ft wide and … depicted the history of the Pueblo Colorado Fuel and Iron Mill,” Ramu said. “That was a big learning curve for me, but I love a good challenge.”

Of course a project of this scale requires the involvement of many community members, she worked closely in collaboration with the Pueblo Conservancy District Board, as the Levee Mural Art Coordinator, guiding the mural artists and art review process. The project has 100 new murals, over 60 artists and has covered close to 100,000 sq ft. This is half of the original record, held from 1995 to 2018, with another 180, 000 sq ft to go.

One cannot help but notice the other improvements to our river corridor. Michael Cuppy, owner and president of Northstar Engineering & Surveying, Inc., shared his story and involvement in Pueblo’s history making moments.

“We are very proud that NorthStar Engineering and Surveying, Inc. could help with the design and construction of new recreation improvements, including two iconic pedestrian suspension bridges and trails to the Pueblo levee, which is an essential flood control facility for downtown Pueblo,” he said. “These new bridges help provide access and viewing to this wonderful stretch of the Arkansas River through the heart of Pueblo.”

Charles W. Lee and G. Harvey Nuckolls. Nuckolls and Lee were appointed to the conservancy district in the early 1920s and oversaw the construction of the levee after the devastating flood in 1921. The levee was later reconstructed and remediated by Northstar Engineering and Surveying, Inc. in 2021.

It is an honor and privilege to be included in Pueblo’s story, the history of our town. We have overcome so much together and continue to thrive through our cultural diversity. Let us be reminded of how we can positively impact each other every day.

The Pueblo Conservancy District’s ceremony for the new pedestrian bridges starts at 3 p.m. Sept. 29. with parking on the southside of the main street bridge on the Arkansas river. A shuttle will be provided between the two bridges. Email Corrine at cor_koehler@yahoo.com for reservations. Enjoy an evening of music, friends, food and beverages as the bridges are dedicated.

THRIVE TIP:

Experience Pueblo in a way that involves all of your senses, be present and enjoy the pause of being in the movement. Be the one with the story to share.

PSJ Happiness Index: 4/4

Social Support - 4/4 Experiencing the environment around us can be done any time of the day, any place in the world, without rules, guidelines, or restrictions.

Health - 4/4 Pausing to truly feel and live in the moment can be deeply rewarding and beneficial to mental and physical health. Slowing down can help calm our nervous system and enrich our experiences.

Freedom - 4/4 There is nothing stopping us from telling and retelling our stories. Share your story with anyone and everyone.

Generosity - 4/4 Being happy and sharing that with others comes with zero financial obligation. So help create history, walk tall and uplift those around you with your story.