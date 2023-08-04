Southern Colorado Equality Alliance’s president welcomes community, neighbors to celebrate Pride

I remember going to my first Pueblo Pride over a decade ago. The Pueblo mid-August heat radiated from the asphalt of the parking lot next to Lake Elizabeth as around a dozen vendors set up their popups. There was a unique energy in the air - a strong sense of community and a buzz of enthusiasm. I had been to Denver Pride before and felt lost in the crowd, but this was different. These were friends and neighbors and I felt welcome, accepted, and loved.

Flash forward to Aug. 21, 2022. I arrived at Mineral Palace Park before daybreak to prepare for the crowds of folks that would be filling the park in a few short hours. I reflected back on my first Pueblo Pride and compared it to the one to come. So much has changed but the heart and soul of Pueblo Pride is the same.

Time and again, I hear similar messages from people who attend Pueblo Pride. I’ve heard a story about a grandmother that frequently walked Mineral Palace Park and happened across Pueblo Pride. She was welcomed in and had a fantastic time. I hear from youth in our community that they look forward to Pueblo Pride as one of the only free events where they feel safe and welcome.

Sometimes I can’t believe how much Pueblo Pride has changed over the years. The Southern Colorado Equality Alliance, the organizer of Pueblo Pride, has been overwhelmed in recent years by the interest and support. Every year we have more and more generous sponsors of Pride - community partners and businesses that see the value of Pride and want to support our local LGBTQ+ Community. We are challenged every year to determine how to arrange vendors so that increasing numbers can participate. We work to bring new and exciting entertainment to add to the festival and more food trucks than ever before.

It is a celebration of our shared vision - that no matter what you look like, who you love, or how you express yourself, we are all included in our community.

This year, we’re again holding a Pride Art Show opening on the evening of Friday, August 4 at The Ethos (615 E. Mesa) and running all month. We’re also excited to have partnered with El Pueblo History Museum (301 N. Union) to bring History Colorado’s “Rainbows and Revolutions” exhibit with a Pueblo focus to our community museum, opening Saturday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. Pride Prom, a free and all ages event, is returning this year on Friday, Aug. 11, from 6-10 p.m. at The Ethos.

I hope to see you throughout August at our many Pride events leading to Pueblo Pride itself on Aug. 20, 2023, in Mineral Palace Park. The parade kicks off around the park at 10:30 a.m. followed by entertainment, vendors, community resources, food trucks and more until 4 p.m. Please know what all are welcome and I hope you come and experience this unique and wonderful Pueblo event.

More information about Pueblo Pride and our other events can be found on our website at socoequality.org.

Tommy Farrell serves as president of the Southern Colorado Equality Alliance