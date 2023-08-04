Cherish access to local produce

We blinked and the hot days of summer are here and now, waning. Parents are buying back to school supplies already, kids are enjoying their last long evenings of summer freedom, and in Pueblo, we know that means the excitement of the State Fair and of course, roasted chiles. In Pueblo we have an amazingly long growing season to supply us with so many delicious, fresh foods, and it has been this pairing with our natural waterways that has allowed us to thrive for so long.

As with many of us here now, I am not a native to Pueblo. I moved permanently in 2015, and I can still remember the very first time I smelled Pueblo green chiles roasting on a hot summer day. I was still getting acquainted with our town, and I would find myself driving around, looking and feeling for things, stores, people and places to draw me in. I would often stop, look at maps of neighborhoods, then meander through and pause at local shops, to talk with those who have lived here for generations. The people in those places would talk about the best things in Pueblo and where I needed to go next. They were as excited as I was to learn all that our town has to offer.

As I drove up Elizabeth during an excursion one day, to see what was on the Northside of town. I passed 20th street, and I remembered an aroma came through my car that piqued every sense in my body. I could taste the smell and smell the taste. My salivary glands started to perk up. I could hear someone calling out in the distance, surely selling something, and then I could hear the roasting machine whirring, and the sound of chiles rolling through the screen. I was captivated by it all.

I pulled into the K-Mart parking lot to see what had captured my total attention, and soon learned about the famous Pueblo green chiles and roasting season. It was at that moment that I learned about our farms in the county, that I could visit them and buy food directly from them, including but not limited to, Pueblo green chiles. I felt like I had been let in on the secret food of our region, that as an outsider, I was allowed to partake in this tradition of roasting, and eating, the best green chilis ever known. It is with a grin I write this, knowing our chiles taste better than any chile I’ve ever tasted, even those grown a bit more south of our border.

That was it for me. The next opportunity I had, I was driving to the county to stop in at every farm I could. With a list of names and vague directions given by locals who lived here long enough to say things like, “you’ll go past where the old so-and-so used to be…then turn where so-and-so’s house was…” which inevitably ended with, “you can’t miss it.” I was excited to find my way to fresh, tasty, local food, grown by the people who built this town. For those of you wondering, yes, google maps would also take me to these places, but I love traveling by given directions, finding my way, and in the words of my father, “you are never lost, just finding a new way to get somewhere.”

Boy did I find the way. From Palisade peaches, to Rocky Ford cantaloupes and, of course, the famous roasted Pueblo chiles, I was in produce paradise. I came home with bags and bundles of freshly-picked food and created food pairings I had never tried before. Sweet and spicy together was not common where I grew up, at least not in the ways of the southwest. I remember thinking I would wait a season until I tried my own version of green chile, and I should properly taste test all the best places in town first. I asked people about their recipes and how else they use chiles. I loved every taste test and new recipe, even those I didn’t get quite right.

Here I am, eight years later, with my own green chili recipe, “secret ingredient” included, a love for fried eggs, with roasted green chiles smothered in cheese for breakfast, and a post-Labor-Day tradition to visit the “pork chop lady” with a dear friend, wondering how many tortilla-wrapped pork chops is too many to eat in a single sitting. It feels like I belong to these foods, as if the traditions, textures and tastes have accepted me. It is joyful to share these foods with friends who are now family, bringing them to holiday gatherings and cookouts. Food has forever brought us together, to share in the delight of something new, something that was created, a dish that has been passed down through generations, time given to the Kitchen Gods to create something to be proud of.

THRIVE Tip:

Visit one of our many local farms and buy fresh produce directly from our farmers. Bonus if you buy a bushel of roasted Pueblo green chiles and use them before the year is up.

PSJ Happiness Index: 3.9/4

Social Support - 3.8/4 While everyone is welcome to visit the farms, transportation getting to and from may be a hindrance. Check with bus schedules, bikeable paths and convince a friend to carpool if you do not have transportation.

Health - 4/4 Buying fresh produce as close to the day it is picked, provides the highest nutrient supply to our bodies. Healthy bodies are happy bodies.

Freedom - 4/4 We are so fortunate to have many farms available to us, with the ability to visit them all. Not only does this provide feelings of happiness as we walk through a place that produces live sustaining food, but the gratitude from our local farmers perpetuates that shared feeling. It is how we thrive together.

Generosity - 3.8/4 Fresh, local produce is often times more affordable than what you buy at the grocery store. Look to buy food in-season and try new recipes to help you utilize foods you may not have as much experience with.