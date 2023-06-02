Fuel & Iron Food Hall chef shares how Mosh Ramen is a lifestyle, not just food

Chris Doose, Mosh Ramen Chef

Chris Doose is quick to explain that Mosh Ramen serves much more than noodles. (Photo courtesy of Chris Doose)

I have so much to tell you all; My life story, my 15 years in the food and beverage industry, my battle with end stage renal disease, the loss of my mom, Christine Marie Martinez, and how I had a kidney transplant and opened Mosh Ramen in the Fuel & Iron Food Hall in a chaotic six week stretch. I’d love to talk about my battles with alcoholism, depression and loss. On the flip side, I’d also love to talk about my successes and achievements. In short, though, my story is a classic coming of age story, one of failure and redemption. In time, I’ll tell these stories, either formally or informally. This piece, however, is not about me. It’s about Mosh, a project 36 years in the making.

Mosh really is an extension of my personality, but since we’ve opened, since we’ve built this amazing team, it has sort of stopped being just a creative outlet for me. In the short time we’ve been open, it has taken on a personality of its own. It’s still very much my brainchild, but I’ve enjoyed seeing how my crew has embraced it in their own way. I’ve loved seeing the public have such a positive reaction to our weird little concept. Like any creation, once you’ve put it into the world, it becomes something entirely new and that’s actually been very exciting for us…seeing the evolution of Mosh in real time and watching this city breathe life into it.

I’ve struggled explaining to people what “Mosh” means. Yes, it does mean “bashing into each other in the pit,” but it has a different meaning to me. Two words that have always resonated with me are Ikijai (Japanese) meaning “a reason for being” and Gemütlichkeit (German) meaning “peace of mind, belonging, social acceptance and unhurry.” Mosh is both things and more.

Mosh is about doing whatever we want to do, how we want to do it, and ignoring the critics and haters, which, like gremlins, you shouldn’t feed after midnight or they leave nasty google reviews. It’s not about making traditional ramen nor will it ever. It’s not about making traditional bulgogi, that just sounds boring. We’re not pretentious. We don’t care what they’re doing with ramen in Portland or Austin. That’s just not us. We don’t make food for the food snobs, snollygosters and yelp goblins. If you’re looking for authentic Asian food, sorry, not going to find it at Mosh.

What you will find, though, is food that you want to eat. Food that you crave at midnight, the morning after a wild night, on cheat day, when you’re feeling down, when you’ve worked a twelve-hour shift and a stupid salad just won’t do it or after you’ve been dumped and all you want to do is eat your feelings…“Comfort Food for the Apocalypse.” When the world feels like it’s ending, a hot bowl of noodles and some dumplings can do more than most therapy sessions. This was, after all, how I settled on ramen.

It was around Christmas time, 2019. I had been on dialysis for three months at this point and depression had a pretty tight hold on me. I had an uncertain future; I was giving up on chasing my dreams, and I had this feeling like the glow was being sucked out of me, daily. It wasn’t a good time in my life. I would occasionally treat myself to dinner and a beer to feel just a little better.

This particular night, I plopped down at the Brues Alehouse bar and ordered the house Trippel. Trippels of all sorts are one of my favorite beers and this one was amazing. At the time they had ramen on the menu. I gave it a go. Now, I still can’t describe this bowl in a way that does it justice, and maybe it was the two Trippels talking, but to this day, that meal is still my favorite. There was something about the scene that night or the mood I was in, but it made me emotional and happy and introspective and hopeful. I didn’t want to leave…I was home…I was wrapped in the warmth of a good beer and a fucking fantastic bowl of noodles.

Since that night, I’ve been obsessed with creating that same feeling. I hope Mosh can create that same feeling, in our own, warped sort of way.