Learn how to ‘Go with the flow’ by taking time by the water

Lake Pueblo State Park has 4,600 surface acres of water with 60 miles of shoreline, lending a perfect spot to spend some time by the water. (Photo courtesy of Rachel Kutskill)

The warmer days of spring are here and with that comes more daylight, cool breezes, the sounds of birds, crickets, frogs and such singing us their songs, and the vibrant and full blooms of flowering plants.

It’s such an inviting time of the year where everything feels so fresh and renewed. Our energy cycles are winding back up from our “winter hibernation” and we are ready to venture into our backyards, gardens, parks, trails, lakes, rivers and mountains. The world is thriving around us and in us.

Living in Pueblo has so many perks and benefits when it comes to outdoor activities and adventures. We are blessed to have over 250 days of annual sunshine, with mild enough temperatures to enjoy being outside all year round. We are also conveniently located 150 miles or less from some of Mother Nature’s best attractions, costing quite less than any amusement park I’ve been to. With a full tank of gas and a Colorado Parks Pass, you can find yourself in some of the most beautiful landscapes, which provide the most breathtaking arrays of colors. Depending on the time of day, you may even find yourself witnessing the cascades of pink and orange sunrises, or the red, blue and purple sunsets. Between the rising and setting of the sun, our bluebird days provide the perfect, unfiltered backdrop that social media influencers yearn to capture. What an incredible place to be, to live, where one can abolish camera filters and long lines to snap a photo that leaves other’s begging to know where you are adventuring.

In my opinion, some of Pueblo’s allure is due to the Arkansas River. This mighty waterway starts high in the Rocky Mountains near Leadville, and meanders through rocks, mountains and prairies until it reaches the Mississippi and eventually ends up in the Gulf of Mexico. This river runs right through our town, which has created borders and boundaries for several hundreds years, and provided a prosperous way of life for those who have inhabited the lands around her. But there is also a feeling. A feeling of living so close to the water and experiencing an indescribable tingle or awareness that everything is good—everything is okay. Water is life. Water, and her inhabitants, are thriving.

Personally, I have been fortunate to enjoy the splendid beauty and power of the river while guiding on the Arkansas through Bighorn Sheep Canyon and Royal Gorge in Fremont County. Water and rivers have this immense force to be reckoned with while also providing an adventure into the belly of Mother Nature’s soul. Water wilLearn how to ‘Go with the flow’ by taking time by the waterl always find the path of least resistance, and it is in this, we can learn to go with the flow. There is nothing that matches the feeling you get when recreating on, in, or near the water, and we have plenty of options here in Pueblo to suit your level of comfort in the outdoors.

While the lakes offer a very different experience from the river, they still provide an escape from the normal, urban life in what is referred to as “blue space.” Several studies have been conducted through the years showcasing that those who spend time near the water have lower levels of stress and anxiety and an overall elevated feeling of happiness. Spending time at these blue spaces are associated with positive physical and mental well-being as people seek out the water for quiet introspection, to heal, play and relax. Our lakes provide us with the ability to swim, paddle, boat, ski, board, and sail upon her waters, exploring coves and beaches that are home to a variety of flora and fauna, as well as different breeds of animals, fish and birds.

On a much calmer note, many flock to the river and lakes to cast their lines in hopes of nabbing a brown trout or bass on the other end. Pueblo, being a tourism destination for fishing, has hosted large competitions boasting a year-round ability to stand thigh deep in the waters of the river. The feeling one gets while standing in the water as it flows gently by, the smells of that early morning experience, the sound of the line taking flight and the soft landing of the lure into the smooth water, is something you can sense in your whole body.

Water is what makes us thrive. We feel better with it, in it and around it. There is no doubt that something about water enlivens our senses. Our community members know this and some have stayed because of this.

Pueblo native, Bob Walker grew up on Minnequa Lake, spending summers swimming and water skiing from sunup to sun down. His love of being in the water allowed his comfort level to rise and understand the dynamics of the lakes, which later turned into learning about how water flows on rivers. As Bob learned to paddle and float just about anything on any waterway, he also kept up his skill and enthusiasm for frozen water, skiing and snowboarding around the country. His love of all things water allowed him the opportunity to turn a seasonal ski and snowboard shop into an evergreen business, providing our town with the ability to purchase and rent gear suitable for the Arkansas River and play waves, as well as Minnequa Lake and Pueblo Reservoir.

At The Edge—Ski, Paddle and Pack, Bob is able to share his immense enthusiasm for water sports with our community. With a new location at 685 S. Union Ave, Bob’s love of getting us outdoors continues to expand. Coming soon, you will also be able to experience the river and beautiful levee murals, on a rented electric bike from The Edge.

Bob Walker is one of many in our community that values the river and lakes we have the opportunity to explore and take in our recreation. It is my blessing as well, to have ventured here eight years ago on a whim, and to have felt the magic of the water immediately.

THRIVE TIP:

Stand near the river or body of water, and use deep, slow breaths to become attuned to the water source. Watch as the water moves and swirls anticipating where it will end up. Listen and feel as much as you can. Be in the moment.

PSJ Happiness Index: 3.88/4

Social Support -3.75/4 Some people have a fear of water, and therefore levels of anxiety or stress may actually heighten during this activity. Please be aware of how water affects you.

Health - 4/4 Being mindful during activities can produce higher levels of happiness.

Freedom - 4/4 We can practice this anywhere, anytime, however many times we wish to.

Generosity -3.75/4 Getting to a water source may require funding in regards to gas or a parks pass.

The Pueblo Star Journal (PSJ) Happiness Index will rate our suggestions in terms of:

Social support- Does this help connect us as a community and is it inclusive?

Healthy life expectancy- Does this potentially prolong life to a high standard of living and without harm or risk?

Freedoms making life choices - Is this free from imposition on others or ourselves?

Generosity - How cost effective is this for others and ourselves?