Steel City's 'Penelopiad' flips the script on ancient Odyssey

A review by Becca Klock

Last week Steel City Theater Company presented The Penelopiad by Margaret Atwood, directed by Andrea Garrett, with an ensemble made up of mostly teenage actors. This play is a retelling of the myth of Odysseus from the point of view of Penelope, Odysseus’ wife. Penelope was left alone for 20 years while he went off to fight in The Trojan War, which was spurred into existence after the abduction of her incomparably beautiful cousin, Helen. Upon the publication of The Penelopiad, many believed it to be the retelling of the story from a feminist standpoint. However, Atwood objected and shared that “granting a voice to someone long unheard does not need to be an inherently feminist act.” This company certainly seems to understand what Atwood was getting at.

The story begins with Penelope in Hades, describing her afterlife. She takes the audience through her story and tells of her life growing up, the jealous disposition she has with her cousin, Helen, and her deep loyalty to her husband Odysseus (Ethan Badders). It seems their son, Telemachus, is experiencing feelings of abandonment which ultimately end in tragedy revolving around self-doubt, entitlement and the bitterness that resentment creates. A Greek chorus made up of twelve of Penelope’s maids interrupt the narrative to express their viewpoint on some of the events that happened throughout their time in Ithaca alongside her.

The text has a playful take on some of the most famous characters from literature about which many of us have grown up learning. The predominantly female cast tells the story that has a melancholic air, as well as some comedic elements, of how these young women portray men and their desires. The Steel City cast undoubtedly relayed the hardship that young girls and women alike endure no matter their social or marital status. It is relatable and touching to have watched this cast portray something that they can understand on a personal level. I was very pleased with the camaraderie amongst the ensemble and the perspective they brought to the audience. This was unlike anything else I have ever seen at this downtown theater, and I was touched by their grace in the articulation of the tragic story of Penelope.

A few actors that struck me throughout this production are Juliana Rich (Penelope) who is a lovely story-teller with an obvious connection and commitment to her role, fierceness in her expression and sharp timing. Ellie Johnson (Alecto) is a confident young actor who played her mature role delicately. Maria Micelli (Helen/Kerthia as well as assisting in Music Directing) beautifully drew in the audience with the tone of her voice, both in dialogue and in her singing, which brought a wonderful ambience to her presumptuous character as Helen who made snide commentary in a playful way throughout the production. Payton Coughlin (Tanis/Telemachus) really blew me away with their bold acting choices made both as a maid and the sniveling, self-righteous son of Penelope and Odysseus. Ava Rosales (Celandine/Oracle) was truly impressive throughout the show. She stands out amongst the cast as a strong-willed character, making nice choices in body movement as a focal point as an actor in the background in many scenes.

It was wonderful to attend a non-musical play in which it was apparent that the cast and crew put in a lot of work to make this production a success. From a personal standpoint as a music educator who serves the community of performing artists, I always love to see performers step out of their comfort zone. By working through the characterization of each new part that they earn, they can really make it their own throughout the rehearsal process and in the production itself. I can’t wait to see what is in store from the youth of our community and future productions!

The Penelopiad closed on May 14.