PSJ invites readers to test skills on 1913 puzzle

Arthur Wynne (June 22, 1871 – January 14, 1945) was the British-born inventor of the modern crossword puzzle.

The crossword puzzle is a popular word game that involves filling a grid of squares with words that are intersected by other words, based on clues provided for each word. The origins of the crossword puzzle can be traced back to the late 19th century, with the first known puzzle being created by a journalist named Arthur Wynne and published in the New York World newspaper on December 21, 1913.

Wynne’s puzzle was initially called a “Word-Cross” puzzle, and it was a diamond-shaped grid with clues for two sets of words that intersected each other. The puzzle proved to be very popular, and soon other newspapers began publishing their own crossword puzzles.

The crossword puzzle became a sensation in the 1920s, with many newspapers devoting entire sections to puzzles and a number of magazines devoted solely to puzzles. The New York Times began publishing a daily crossword puzzle in 1942, and it quickly became one of the most popular features of the newspaper. Over the years, the crossword puzzle has undergone many changes and variations, with different styles of grids, clues and answers. However, the basic idea of filling a grid with intersecting words based on clues has remained the same, and the crossword puzzle continues to be a popular pastime for millions of people around the world.

DID YOU KNOW?

Although crosswords became popular in the early 1920s, The New York Times (which initially regarded crosswords as frivolous, calling them “a primitive form of mental exercise”) did not begin to run a crossword until 1942, in its Sunday edition. The first puzzle ran on Sunday, February 15, 1942.