Podcast: Chieftain Commercial Press

Todd Albo of the Pueblo Chieftain Commercial Press joins us to dive deeper into the process of making the paper. The Pueblo Star Journal proudly partners with the Chieftain press to print our paper. Find out more of the story behind the stories right here!

Special thank you to CSU Pueblo's School of Creativity + Practice, Department of Media & Entertainment for their help in bringing Voices of Pueblo to life!

Pueblo Star Journal in print:

Printing powerhouse: Pueblo commercial press serves over 80 media outlets throughout Colorado by Ben Cason The Pueblo Chieftain’s commercial press runs 5 daily papers, 46 weekly papers and 10 monthly papers. This includes the Pueblo Star Journal, which is printed in the heart of the Steel City.

