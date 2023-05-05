Podcast: Chieftain Commercial Press

Pueblo Star Journal

Todd Albo of the Pueblo Chieftain Commercial Press joins us to dive deeper into the process of making the paper. The Pueblo Star Journal proudly partners with the Chieftain press to print our paper. Find out more of the story behind the stories right here!

If you'd like to sponsor our podcast, please send us an email at sales@pueblostarjournal.org. We are also looking for music for our intro and outro. If you'd like to send in a suggestion please reach out to us. 

Special thank you to CSU Pueblo's School of Creativity + Practice, Department of Media & Entertainment for their help in bringing Voices of Pueblo to life!

