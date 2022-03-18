A few weeks ago, I was chatting with one of my advanced multimedia journalism students about demonstrations. This particular student has aspirations of political commentary and is passionate about keeping abreast of the latest happenings in Washington, D.C., and Denver. It’s not uncommon to see them combing through General Assembly records, tracking the latest updates on bills of personal interest, or those championed by lawmakers whose policies this student finds engaging. Suffice it to say, this student is exceptionally well-informed.

So it just so happened that on a recent Friday, as this student was combing through the latest in this legislative session’s bills, we got to talking about demonstrations. Particularly, why people engage in demonstrations that pertain to international crises and topics — and why they don’t.

My student noted that it’s a challenge to get away from work, school and home obligations to participate in a rally.

It should come as no surprise that I’m a First Amendment absolutist. I’ve never hid my appreciation for the constitutional dogma that ensures our right to speak our minds, publish and disseminate news and information, practice the religion or faith of our choice, petition the government and peacefully assemble.

These are rights, but they are also luxuries. Who has the capacity and the resources to take a few hours, days or even weeks from their busy lives to exercise those critical First Amendment rights?

Who, historically, had the requisite resources?

Now think about who shapes the messages we are presented every day. Who has the physical and human capital to spread the word?

When I came to Pueblo in 2014 to run the editorial page of the local daily newspaper, I was honored by the responsibility and delighted by the ownership the community felt over the paper.

Rare was the week I didn’t receive a letter, email or phone call telling me that I was just wrong. Not that I had made a factual mistake, mind you, but that my opinion was 180 degrees wrong.

The Pueblo Star Journal is committed to being a safe place for your voice.

Pueblo, you felt empowered to share those ideas because you knew the outlet was democratic enough to provide a platform for you. Whether an op-ed, letter or vignette about your weird job, you had a space to share your ideas, opinions and experiences – and you invested your time, efforts and emotion to do so.

Research repeatedly shows that when reliable sources of news and information start to diminish, so, too, does government oversight and the economic and cultural health of communities. Anecdotally, we’ve heard it makes it harder to engage with your community and have a deep enough understanding of local events that you can confidently formulate informed opinions.

The Pueblo Star Journal is committed to being a place for your voice. Whether we’re doing the storytelling or you are, the team at this paper, guided by its founding pillars, will provide the information you need to formulate opinions and the space to share them.

The team is committed to providing news of, by and for Pueblo; it isn’t beholden to corporate bottom lines. It is locally generated and operated by friends, residents and neighbors. This paper is truly yours.

Its volunteer management, board of directors and community advisory board are all here, working long hours not to build personal wealth, but to rebuild the wealth of ideas and communication in this community.

It’s what Pueblo demands and what you deserve.