I am so excited about this first edition of the Pueblo Star Journal. The idea of a nonprofit model for news isn’t new, but it is revolutionary for our community. For the first time, we as citizens of Pueblo have the opportunity to invest in a paper that is locally created and dedicated solely to the news of Pueblo County. It belongs to us.

There are many ways to access news about national and global events. The news that still matters most, though, is the news closest to where we live. As a college student, I interned for a United States senator. One of my duties was to scour the Pueblo Chieftain for news about our city and our citizens. That’s when it clicked for me: The big picture nationally doesn’t matter if we aren’t heard locally.

When the actions of local leaders are a mystery, our community suffers the consequences. Trustworthy local news reporting removes that mystery and shines the light of transparency where it is most needed. That’s why I’m so proud to be part of building this newspaper.

Puebloans want to know what’s happening with our community at every level, from the newest restaurants to entertainment and culture and, of course, local news and newsmakers. We want the facts and details about our government, public safety and economic development. We want news that is based upon two factors - integrity and facts - so we have the best information at our disposal to make our own decisions.

Pueblo’s history and traditions have made our city what it is. My dad spent 42 years working at CF&I (now Evraz). That history and the many other tales of Pueblo’s past grow more important to me as I get older. I’ve spent my entire life here and am raising my two sons to appreciate their hometown’s history.

We’re unique. If you aren’t a native or near native, you may not understand the significance of the question, “Where did you go to high school?” That’s Pueblo. The neighborhood we’re from says a lot about our experiences.

On perfect Steel City fall evenings, the Cannon and Bell football games mean everything. These rivalries divide us according to our high school allegiances but unite us in the love of local tradition as we watch our next generation experience it for the first time. I’m a South Side girl and a graduate of South High School, but I married a guy who graduated from East, South’s main rival. We Puebloans know when and how to compromise on the important things!

The stories and traditions of our past should continue to be a foundation of our future, but we also must recognize that our community is changing and growing in new ways. It’s time for news that does the same.

We don’t always have to agree in order to have a strong community, as Pueblo has proven again and again. Uniformity and conformity don’t build connection; listening and understanding do. There is so much for us to learn from our stories and each other.

As you read this edition of the Pueblo Star Journal, I hope you will see the value it brings. We are building a paper through the ingenuity, drive and desire of volunteers who want to see local news in Pueblo.

This is our opportunity to take our community to the next level of engagement - one in which local news, produced by a locally owned paper and reporters with deep ties to Pueblo, brings more of our voices into the conversation.