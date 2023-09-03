As we prepare for another wild year of Pueblo high school football, here’s where all the teams stand:

Central Wildcats: 6-4 last year

The Central Wildcats have won four consecutive Bell Games and enter 2023 with a talented young roster. Long time coach Kris Cotterman returns to lead the Wildcats, he’s been at the helm since 2017. Central began last year 6-2 with serious playoff hopes before losing the final two games and missing out on the playoffs. One of the major strengths of this Wildcat roster is their skill players. Running Back Amari Brown returns for his junior year. He’s been terrific in the Bell Game, as a freshman he ran for 110 yards and a touchdown in a 42-0 win. Last year he ran for 186 yards in a 30-0 win. Brown ran for a total of 1250 yards last year in just eight games. Fullback Michael Montoya returns for his senior year, last year he broke out with 13 rushing touchdowns. Kaden Clay also returns for his senior year as the team’s number one receiver. The Wildcats potent ground game totaled 2908 total yards last year, with 36 touchdowns. Genaro Pino and Josiah Barela split time as the quarterback last year, but it appears Pino has won the job out of camp. Central’s defense is full of talented upperclassmen, and made an improvement of over six points per game allowed last year. This Wildcat team took a major step last year, and returns many of the same players. Expect them to contend for the 3A Southern 2 League title if everyone can take one more step. They also should be favored in the Bell Game.

Key Games: vs East (8/31), vs Centennial (10/6), vs Lewis-Palmer (10/20)

Centennial Bulldogs: 3-7 last year

Longtime former County Hornet head coach Jeff Wilson enters year two of his tenure with the Bulldogs. Wilson coached County for 31 seasons before returning to Pueblo football in 2022. Centennial made some progress last year after having gone 1-13 in 2020-21, they went 3-7 including a riveting 55-42 win against league rival Sierra in October. However, the Bulldogs again couldn’t retake the Bell and struggled through stretches of the season. As the season went on Centennial was forced to switch quarterbacks when senior Uli Fesuluai went down with an injury. Jayden Hudran came in and now is in line to start at quarterback as a senior. Hudran threw for 3 TD and 3 INT as the starter, but added 286 rush yards and 3 TD. Centennial lost four of their top five rushers from last year, but Jordan Gallegos and Ricky Cordova look to be in position to produce on the ground. One of Centennial’s strengths last year was their offensive line. Centennial is young at the skill positions and in the secondary. This team may be in a bit of a rebuild, but you can never put it past the Bulldogs to contend for the Bell. The team will look to continue their upward trajectory under Wilson with a tough schedule this year.

Key Games: vs Central (10/6), at Sierra (10/20), vs South (10/26)

South Colts: 3-7 last year

2022 was the first time since 2012 the Colts failed to reach five wins. Longtime head coach Ryan Goddard has been brilliant in his tenure with South, entering his 13th season with nine playoff appearances and the 2017 state championship on his resume. The Colts haven’t missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2011-12. One of the major stories with South in 2022 was the Cannon Game, which they lost 23-0. The game featured a major brawl with 1 minute left before half time, and the game was suspended. South will look to wash out the bad taste of last year with a young team. Sophomore Caeden Herrera is in line to inherit Goddard’s air raid offense as quarterback. Herrera appeared in three games last year backing up Kaleb Ortiz. South lost Ortiz, running back Elijah Aguilar and star receiver Mateo Esquivel. South will be very young at receiver and in their secondary, but Goddard has built up a reputation for strength at these positions. Defensively South was steady last year and ended on a major bright spot upending Centennial 40-6 then beating Central 16-14. This year will be about developing chemistry with the young guys on the team and rebuilding the Colts feared passing attack. East will present a major challenge in the Cannon Game, but South and Coach Goddard always have a few tricks up their sleeve.

Key Games: vs East (9/22), at Lewis-Palmer (10/13), vs Central (11/3)

East Eagles: 8-3 last year

The East Eagles enter 2023 with a great deal of hope and a new division, the Pikes Peak League. They join County, Canon City, Discovery Canyon and Sand Creek. East was a powerhouse team in 2022, winning a controversial Cannon Game and rolling through their tough schedule with an 8-2 record winning the South Central League. Their season ended prematurely as they were beaten 49-6 in the first round of the playoffs by eventual runner-up Lutheran. Sophomore Zayden Stevens emerged as a star at the QB position, but transferred to Vista Ridge for 2023. Domnick ‘Bam Bam’ Sierra won the battle for the starting QB position. The senior has been at defensive end and punter. East lost a bit of depth at running back and receiver but should still have plenty of contributors. Izaiah Trujillo emerged with a strong year leading the team in receptions (30), yards (633) and touchdowns (10). He returns for his junior year. Gabriel Garcia and Isaiah Garcia return at running back spearheading the Eagle ground attack. East nabbed 19 interceptions last year as a team, and returns a dangerous senior-heavy defense. The Eagle pass rush was young last year but gained ground as the season continued. Tony Valdez’s Eagles will be hard to score against and have the potential to be a top-tier offense. I expect East to be neck and neck with County for the new Pikes Peak League title. They also should be the favorite for the Cannon Game.

Key Games: at Lutheran (9/15), vs South (9/22), at County (11/3)

County Hornets: 4-6 last year

The 2022 County Hornets just kept getting better week after week. They were beaten in the Pigskin Classic by Pueblo West 41-7 in week two. From then on they didn’t lose a game by more than two scores. In the first year under Ramon Enriquez, who spent 15 years on former Hornet coach Monte Pinkerton’s staff, County opened up their passing heavy offense. Cohen Glenn as a sophomore played QB. He had 12 total touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He enters 2023 as the starter with a year under his belt leading the Hornet offense. Patrick Noga split carries with Cody Lanier last year, and this year looks to receive more of a lion’s share of the touches. Jonathan Gonzales could be one of the best receivers in Pueblo this year as a senior. He had 25 catches for 418 yards and 4 TD’s last year. County’s offensive line is stacked with seniors and the defense will have plenty of talent. They lost standout pass rusher Ken Shorten, who had 11 sacks last year. County turned the ball over 22 times in 10 games last year. If they can cut that down and see their young players take a step forward this team can contend for the new Pikes Peak League. Pueblo West as always will be a major challenge, but County might have the pieces to pull a neutral site upset.

Key Games: vs Pueblo West (9/1), vs Central (9/22), vs East (11/3)

Pueblo West Cyclones: 7-5 last year

Pueblo West was able to withstand a brutal schedule to make the playoffs in 2022. They were beaten by Ponderosa 33-14. Clint Buderus returns to lead Pueblo West, who have made the playoffs in each of Buderus’ full seasons. Gavin Lockett returns as a junior at QB, he had 1274 yards passing with 13 TD’s and 12 INT’s in 2022. He was a dual threat quarterback last year and should be very involved in the run game again. West lost Jacob Trader at running back, who had 1052 yards rushing last year and 14 TD’s. There are a few players who will get touches this season looking to establish themselves at the regular running back. Senior Donovan Robinson and junior Brock Keck could be one of the better WR duos in Pueblo this year. Pueblo West lost their top three tacklers from 2022 and will be looking for new guys to step up. Under Buderus Pueblo West has developed linebackers consistently. West again will play a tough schedule looking to win the 4A Southern League. Montrose and Mesa Ridge put together strong years last year and should be significant challengers to the Cyclones. West has won the last seven against County, so they should be favored against the Hornets. I think that it may be a closer game than people expect.

Key Games: vs County (9/1), at Palmer Ridge (10/6), vs Montrose (10/27)