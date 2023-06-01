Colorado State University Pueblo hosts NCAA Division II Men's, Women's Track & Field Championship

In the Men’s 800-meter dash, sophomore Reece Charmen-Newell had the lead for the first 650 meters, but Nebraska-Kearney junior Wes Ferguson passed him. Photo by Ben Cason.

From May 25-27, the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships were held at the Colorado State University Pueblo Thunderbowl.

The event offered an incredible opportunity to see some of the best athletes in the country competing at a high level, giving the Thunderwolves’ stars a chance to make the podium in their home stadium. The CSU Pueblo men qualified four student-athletes in two different events, while the CSU Pueblo women qualified five student-athletes in five different events.

Twenty-seven new individual national champions were crowned in Pueblo, as well as Pittsburg State University claiming the overall men’s championship for their second consecutive season. Azusa Pacific University secured their second women’s championship in three years.

One of the stars of the weekend was Pittsburg State’s Cordell Tinch. Tinch became the first male athlete in Division 2 history to secure three individual victories in the same championship meet. Tinch opened up his schedule with a meet-record long jump to claim his first title.

With a bit of wind at their backs, the 110 hurdles competition took center stage. In qualifying, Tinch set the meet record. In the final race he ran 12.87 seconds, triumphing over the field finishing well ahead of the second-place time of 13.42 seconds. This was the fastest time ever by any collegiate competitor without wind considered. Tinch was aided by a +6.0 m/s wind.

The high jump competition was being resolved at the same time as the 110 hurdles. Tinch completed his record setting hurdles victory and then cleared the 7-foot-3-inch bar on his second attempt to claim the title over Evans Yamoah of Central Missouri.

The three victories by Tinch netted Pittsburg State 30 points, which would be the difference between their winning 70 points and second place West Texas A&M’s 47 points. The Gorillas completed a sweep of indoor and outdoor team titles, the first men’s program to achieve the feat since Ashland in 2019.

On the women’s side, the overall competition was won by Azusa Pacific. They scored 55 of their 66 total points in the final 13 events. Minnesota State was second with 57 points. West Texas A&M was third with 49 points.

Saginaw Valley State’s Cheyenne Wiliamson increased her career total to nine national titles, including a third heptathlon crown and first high jump victory.

Another one of the stars on the female side of the tournament was Minnesota State’s Denisha Cartwright, who won the 100 hurdles in a wind-aided 12.94 to become the seventh female athlete in division history to run the event in under 13 seconds in all conditions.

Cartwright, representing the Bahamas, also placed second in the 200 hurdles in a wind-aided 23.10, finished fourth in the 100 in a wind-aided 11.13 and contributed to a runner-up performance in the 4x100 relay in 44.21.

CSU Pueblo Men’s Track and Field finished the championships with a total of 24 points and that placed them in a tie for 13th place with Azusa Pacific overall. The tie for 13th place is the highest for CSU Pueblo since placing 10th with 22 points at the 2019 NCAA Division II National Championship.

On the women’s side, the Pack finished in 18th place with 17 points. The 18th place finish is the best for the program, since also finishing 15th at the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championships hosted by Grand Valley State University.

The Pack ended up with 4 runner-up performances between all events.

The men’s 800-meter run final featured two Thunderwolves. Sophomore Reece Sharman-Newell entered the NCAA Championships as the No. 1 seed in the event. Junior Kaleb Tipton ran the third-fastest qualifying time.

The event was filled several close calls, as the competition was stiff..

Sharman-Newell led for the first 650 meters of the 800-meter race, but Nebraska-Kearney junior Wes Ferguson passed him down the final stretch and won the national title with a 1:45.46 time. Sharman-Newell finished second with a season-best 1:47.31. Tipton finished sixth. Ferguson set the Division 2 record, beating out CSU Pueblo’s Thomas Staines then-record in 2019.

CSU Pueblo seniors Nate Miller and Justin Jenks reached the final for men’s shot put. Miller recorded a school record toss of 18.89 meters to post a national runner-up finish. Miller’s school record toss came on his sixth and final throw of the competition. Ralph Chester of West Chester was sitting at sixth place before his final throw. He threw the ball 19.27 meters on the last attempt to snag first place from Miller. Miller finished second and Jenks finished fourth.

The women’s 800-meter run featured Pack sophomore Helen Braybrook. Braybrook ran the top qualifying time in the preliminaries. Braybrook led throughout most of the race, until Embry-Riddle’s Ukeyvia Beckwith overtook Braybrook down the stretch and captured the national title with a time of 2:06.73.

Braybrook finished as the national runner-up in the event with a personal best time of 2:07.72. It was her second national runner-up finish this year as she also finished second in the 800-meter during the indoor season at the NCAA Championships.

The women’s shot-put featured sophomore Katherine Higgins and freshman Febe Wessels in the final. Katherine Higgins ended as the national runner-up after a school record toss of 15.66 meters. Lexi Hurst of Minnesota State won the event with a toss of 16.41 meters. Wessels finished 10th.

The women’s 100-meter sprint was incredibly close, with Divonne Franklin running an 11.09. The second and third place runners finished with an 11.10.

The men’s 100-meter was also very tight. Makanakaisha Charamba of Carson-Newman won with a 10.02 second run. Six runners finished with a better than 10.1 run, creating a true photo finish. No one in the Thunderbowl knew the winner until camera review.

West Texas A&M set the meet and Division 2 record in the men’s 4-x-100 Relay at 38.70 second. Devoux Deysel of Angelo State set the meet and Division 2 record for the men’s javelin with a 79.14 meter throw.

Auna Childress of Pittsburg State set the record for the women’s triple jump at 13.37 meters.

The 2024 Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held in Emporia, Kansas.