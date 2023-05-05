Pickleball taking Pueblo by storm, Mineral Palace ready for summer craze

America’s fastest growing sport is poised to take Pueblo by storm again this summer. For the last three years Pickleball is the fastest growing sport according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals.

Invented in 1965 by three middle-aged fathers in Washington state, pickleball is a cross of tennis, ping pong and badminton. It’s played with a solid paddle and a wiffle ball. The founders are said to have named the game after a family dog called Pickles.

More than 36.5 million people played pickleball from August 2021 to August 2022, according to a report by the APP.

In September, the City of Pueblo unveiled new pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park. There are eight new courts at the north end of the park. They are located where the tennis courts used to be set up.

A pickleball court measures 20 feet by 44 feet. In pickleball, the same court is used for both singles and doubles play. This means you can play one-on-one, or the traditional two-on-two game.

The net height is 36 inches at the sidelines and 34 inches in the middle. The court is striped like a tennis court, split down the middle with a seven-foot non-volley zone in front of the net. Pickleball players refer to this zone as “The Kitchen.” Courts can be constructed specifically for pickleball, or they can be converted using existing tennis or badminton courts.

There are now hundreds of tournaments annually. And NBA stars LeBron James, Kevin Love and Draymond Green even bought into a team of the sport.

According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball player growth in 2021 was the fastest among players under 24 years of age, at 21 percent. Growth among players 55 and older was slower, at 10 percent year-over-year.

The city of Pueblo has seen the growth of pickleball, and felt the need to build new courts.

Steven Meier, the director of Parks and Recreation for Pueblo, said, “We looked at City Park and Lake Minnequa before deciding on Mineral Palace. It’s centrally located and easy to get to off of the highway.”

The courts are free to the public and open from 7:30 a.m. to dusk. Courts are “first come, first serve” unless they are being used for a Pueblo Parks and Recreation activity or event.

At the court’s grand opening, Meier and Mayor Nick Gradisar played a game of pickleball against each other with an experienced member of the Pueblo County Pickleball Association on each team.

“It takes a lot more energy than you’d think!” Meier said.

Over the summer, Pickleball lessons will be offered by the city to help beginners and intermediate players learn the rules and basic skills of pickleball. Instructors will provide guidance with drills, games and the opportunity to try match play.

There are two sessions of lessons: first from June 12 to July 7 and July 17 to August 11. Lessons are from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. on Fridays. Lessons cost $32 per session.

“Pickleball is such a new thing, and it’s really only now getting out there in the public,” Meier said. “The lessons will help you learn the rules and hone in on the little things.”

Monday and Wednesday evenings this summer at Mineral Palace will be when the doubles pickleball league takes the court. Registration is available online to join the league. The first session runs from June 12 to July 7.

Meier said, “One of our goals in creating the complex (at Mineral Palace) is to bring tournaments in and have that energy. We want to see if we can get people to come to Pueblo and spend their money in the city.”

The Matchmakers tournament will take place July 15-16 at Mineral Palace Park. To participate you must register via Universal Tennis.

“It’s our first full summer with the Mineral Palace courts,” Meier said. “We’ll assess this year and see if we need new courts. We will update people on a timeframe to benefit the community. If it continues to become very popular we’ll make more courts. There are plenty of old tennis courts in Pueblo that we can convert.”

In addition to the Mineral Palace courts, pickleball can be set up at the Pueblo Tennis Center, YMCA of Pueblo and the REPS Fitness Club. Additionally, the basketball courts at Minnequa are striped for pickleball but you must bring your own net. Pueblo West Civic Center Park has free courts available. Outdoor courts 8 and 9 at City Park have been converted into pickleball.