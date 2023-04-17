Podcast: Pueblo Star Sports

Pueblo Star Journal

4/17: County vs, West, SCL Baseball Check-In and more!

The fate of the South Central League in girls soccer and baseball will become clearer this week as Pueblo West takes on County. Ben and Brandon break down the games and check in on how Pueblo's seasons are unfolding!

