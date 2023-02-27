Podcast: East championship wrestlers, playoff basketball

Sebastian and Tony Freeman from Pueblo East's championship wrestling team join us to break down the season! Also the Colts and Wildcats are playing huge playoff basketball games this week. Ben and Brandon break down the games!
