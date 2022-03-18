Pueblo preps spring sports preview

Spring sports season is here for Pueblo’s high schools. Athletes are preparing to contend against each other and Pueblo’s volatile spring weather.

Local baseball teams are eager to get started on time and with a full season scheduled; last year’s start date was pushed all the way back to May and the season rolled deep into June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Girls golf, soccer and tennis are lined up for competitive seasons and Pueblo’s standout track and field athletes are once again ready to roll.

Here are capsules of each sport and some of the notable players to watch this spring.

Baseball

Centennial High School lost several key players to graduation, but notable returners such as juniors Jordon West and Joseph Cardinal should help ease the Bulldogs’ transition. In four appearances on the mound last season, West finished 2-1 with a 1.31 ERA. He also hit .375, the highest average for any returning player from last season. Cardinal sported a .294 average last year and will be a key part of the infield.

After finishing last season at 10-7, the Central Wildcats expect to be contenders this year as their young talent finally gets a chance to play a full season. Sophomores Ethan Ayala, Ethan Martinez and Zach Mehess look to continue their dominance from last season, as all three hit above .320. Hugo Sanchez-Algien will return on the mound for the Wildcats; he had eight appearances in 2021 with a 3.47 ERA.

The East Eagles had a competitive season in 2021, finishing at 10-7, and got solid production from multiple players. Pitcher Michael Casillas is a double threat who made seven appearances, holding a 3.97 ERA, and contributed offensively by batting .421. Delvin Ada was the RBI leader last year; a utility player defensively, Ada will be a leader and a primary contributor for the Eagles. The Eagles will be without a home field this season as construction of the new East High has taken over the baseball field.

Pueblo County finished multiple games in 2021 with double-digit wins. The Hornets’ key returners include Joel Gonzales, Peyton Miller, Derrick Domenico and Jace Barger. All four hit above .349 last season and Domenico finished with an average of .407.

The Pueblo West Cyclones used a late-season push to reach an 8-2 mark in 2021. Some big returners for West will be Devin Garbiso, Andrew Plutt, Danny Spence, Dylon Neff and Jerimiah Sanchez. Spence led the Cyclones last year with a batting average of .556, 15 RBI and seven doubles.

South High School is looking to bounce back from a tough league stretch in 2021. Coach Pete Carrillo will field a roster that has contributors throughout the lineup, including young players who received plenty of experience last year.

Jordan Polito hit .381 and will be a key player in the outfield. Justin Arellano carried a .407 batting average and was a solid defensive contributor. The Colts are primed to put up some big numbers this season.

Girls golf

Though small in numbers, the local girls golf programs will tee off with tight competition for 2022 supremacy. The Pueblo County Hornets had solid success last season and will try to maintain that level of competitiveness after losing some of their 2021 state qualifiers. Some players to watch for the Hornets will be Samantha Hansen, Grace Andrews and Alexis Roblek.

At East High School, coach Joe Terry will lead the two-player squad of Gabriella McClelland and Maisyn Jubic. Across town at South High, Coach DJ Johnson will rely on three big returners from last season – Ashley Hughes, Sophia Johnson and Anahi Lopez.

Centennial, Central and Pueblo West round out the teams competing against each other and Pueblo’s notorious spring weather for the chance to qualify for state.

Girls soccer

Led by longtime coach Jeff Sterling, the Centennial Bulldogs hope to build on the success of 2021, when they had a 10-0 record in the regular season and were a No. 6 seed in the Class 4A tournament. Centennial lost in the first round of the playoffs but hopes to rebound this year. Players to watch in 2022 include Kylee Farrera and Haylie Villalpando.

The Central Wildcats are looking to rebound after a tough season in 2021. Coach Perry Gridley will rely on the play of veterans Mariana Santisteven, Halee Garcia and Sage Alfonso.

The East Eagles, coached by Andrew Tafoya, look to push past its lone league win of last year. Myrssa Jaramillo, Sole Lefebre, Alexis Sisneros and Jocelyn Estrada return to lead the Eagles.

The Pueblo County Hornets are ready to push for the South-Central League title in 2022.

The Hornets and coach Bailey Thomas are ready to push to the top of the SCL in 2022. Some key players to watch for the Hornets will be Pierson Weimer, Macey Martinez, Marissa Faris and Lauren Leyh.

Pueblo West just missed out on the 2021 playoffs and will be playing with ambition this season. Coach Tim Decker will rely on an experienced squad that includes Savannah Franzoli, Ella Brewer, Kaitlyn Peterson, Demi Winters and Violette Moore.

The South Colts look to build on a 6-4 season last year. Madison Bussey, Jayda Estrada, Madi Reardon and Bella Garcia will provide leadership and experience for TJ Thiebaut’s 2022 group.

Girls tennis

Centennial’s tennis squad had some great success in 2021 with several members qualifying for regionals. Notable players for coach Deidra Roque’s squad for 2022 include Marissa Ayala, Jenna Lewis, Elise Pasquin and Audriana Sauceda.

Central coach Russell Guerrero is excited for the 2022 season. Freshman Isabella Guzman is one player to watch, as well as siblings Dayna and Danielle DeYoung.

Coached by Brad Gerler, the East Eagles look to top players Skylar Clark and Alana Duran to lead this year’s team. With no seniors on the roster, the season will be about learning and becoming more competitive with each match.

The Pueblo County Hornets only have one senior, Sienna Duran, on the roster for the 2022 season. The team will look to Duran for leadership as it works its way through the season.

Head Coach Sam Pisciotta coached the Lady Cyclones to a record of 46-9 last season. Returning the No. 1 doubles pairing of Raeann Savage and Lindsey Aguilar should put the Cyclones in position for success, as will the return of Jordan Hunt and Savannah Baca.

Veteran coach Norm Vail hopes to lead a young and inexperienced team that will improve each week. Colts players to watch include Jaylin Gallegos, Lauryn Gollihugh, Elianna Highfill, Jezilee Mondragon, Sara Sanches and Holly Tran.

Track and field

Centennial coach Ron Garcia will lead a young group of 35 athletes including veterans James Chacon, Owen Jones, Nadia Jackson and Teah Valdez.

Central and coach Brian Domina made a statement last year, winning South-Central Meet Nos. 6 and 7. The Wildcats return key performers Xavier Davis, Ethan Martinez-Ratliff, Gabreielle Dunich and Seven Wilton.

The East Eagles, led by coach Tony Valdez, expect to have some competitive runners and throwers this season. Some athletes to watch will be Leyah Martinez, Xavier Freeman, Evan Ortiz, Oscar Michel Flores, Brandon Atencio, Cesar Sanchez, Rocco Rowell and Tatum Rivera. Martinez and Freeman both were state runners-up in 2021.

Pueblo County standouts to watch this year include Isabella Paul, Jasmine Crawford, Seth Sherwood and Cody Lanier. All Hornets have April 2 circled on the calendar; it’s the date for the Hornet Invitational at Dutch Clark Stadium.

Pueblo West took the boys and girls S-CL titles in 2021 and expects to compete again this season. Coach Brandi Menegatti can count on returning runners Isaac Eide (3200 meters), Adam Armstrong (400) and Aspen Fullbright (800), as well as Sway Yates, who brought home the discus title last season.

Coach Clint Zundel leads a South team that is riding a wave of momentum into 2022. The Colt girls took first place in two S-CL meets and the boys won the District 2 Invitational. Some athletes to watch Brooke Huth, Emily Abraham, Mailee Holley, Frankie Decesaro, Andres Cura and Jeremiah Sanders.