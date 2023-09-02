Pueblo Star Journal

September issue print edition delayed

September 2, 2023
We hoped to have our September issue on Pueblo newsstands, as usual, for First Friday, certainly in time for Labor Day Weekend. But the fallout from the Pueblo Chieftain’s printing facility closure and unexpected complications with our local backup plans has led to an unfortunate delay in getting our paper to you this month.

Fortunately, the new edition is already available in the same free, digital format as always at PuebloStarJournal.org/Paper - and, we expect our popular, free print version to be available at many locations early to middle of next week.

Thanks, as always, for supporting your local Pueblo Star Journal.

