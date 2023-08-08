Police tell The Ethos they're investigating after receiving tip

A planned fundraising event was postponed after Pueblo police alerted a local venue to a threat made against the business and its community.

The official social media pages for The Ethos, a sober bar and makerspace in Bessemer, said the “threat was made specifically against our queer community” and an Aug. 5 planned fundraising event.

According to The Ethos, the police received an anonymous tip and are investigating the situation further.

The event was to raise funds for P.M.GRAN.TE, which stands for “People of Marginalized Genders Reclaiming, Affirming, Nurturing & Teaching Each Other.” The group works to advocate for Pueblo’s LGBTQ community at a personal and grass-roots level through political action and crowdfunding.

The Ethos requested a moment to express their “incandescent rage” at the news of this threat.

“Do not take our unwillingness to place our community in danger as a sign that this coward has won,” The Ethos statement said. “We are not scared, but we are also not stupid, and we will be re-evaluating the need for amped up security at future events.”

The event was called “Space Babe: A Go-Go Show,” described as a “sexy, space-themed” night of dancing, referencing the '60s era of music and nightclub culture that originated from a subgenre of funk music. Go-Go dancing today is used as a means of promotion, entertaining club patrons and encouraging them to dance alongside paid dancers.

“We were not anticipating pushback on this particular event," The Ethos said.

Drag performances and the transgender community have come under increasing attack in state legislatures and from conservative activists.

While go-go does not have strict ties to sexual entertainment, strip clubs in the ‘70s pivoted from burlesque shows to go-go-style performers. As well, go-go has historical roots in queer history, with “go-go boys” being a part of the crowd at Stonewall, the origin of the queer liberation movement in the U.S.

The Ethos references this connection to sex work and the LGBT movement in its statement: “It is a loud reminder that queer/trans sex workers/erotic performers specifically (especially those of the global majority) are already on the front lines of the ongoing threats of violence that are growing exponentially to impact more members of our community in recent years.”

The Ethos ended its statement with a firm stance: “We're still here, we're still queer, and we will not be driven into hiding by small people who have let their hearts be filled with hate.”

Local Facebook and Instagram users responded to the statement with anger, sympathy and offers of help. The founder of the Pueblo Food Truck Union and owner of Puff Puffette Pass offered, in a Facebook comment, to donate his time to work security for the business. Others commented in the same vein, asking for a way to donate funds towards security to keep the business safe. The Ethos said in a reply that they are looking at long-term solutions and will not let this incident stop them.

Southern Colorado Equality Alliance, which hosts several events for Pueblo’s Pride month including the titular event at Mineral Palace Park on Aug. 20, has partnered with The Ethos this year to host Pride Prom and the Pride Art Show. The opening reception has passed, but the exhibition runs through August and will have a closing reception 5-8 p.m. Aug. 31.

An earlier version of this article said the event was canceled rather than postponed.