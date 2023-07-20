Pueblo's Barkman Branch Library starting renovations, temporarily closing

PCCLD

Following the $12.5 million renovation of the Rawlings Library, the main branch of the Pueblo City-County Library District, the Barkman Branch starts its own revamp on Aug. 1.

This will result in the closure of the Belmont-area library until renovations are completed. All holds on materials will stop on July 20.

Following the PCCLD’s master facilities plan, the Barkman Branch iswas selected to be the first branch to receive a much-needed update after the completion of the Rawlings Library renovations.

Completion of the Barkman Branch project is expected by late spring or early summer of next year.

Located at 1200 Jerry Murphy Road, the 33-year-old branch has welcomed more than 1.6 million visitors. Its patrons have checked out more than 2.7 million materials in the past 11 years alone. Named after Frank and Marie Barkman, this branch was the first library in the Northside.

Sherri Baca, PCCLD executive director, said in a press release that she is “pleased that the library district is able to continue investing in its facilities.”

The $4.2 million budget, funded by the library and private sponsors, will expand the currently 7,063-square-foot facility, enlarging the parking lot and connecting the library to the nearby park as well as creating a maker space to encourage STEM education via programming relating to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“The renovation of the Barkman Library is important for serving the neighborhood well,” Baca said.

The renovations will include, among other updates, expanding meeting-room capacity, updating security systems and providing spaces for all ages.

According to the PCCLD statement, the renovation will include adding a “bridge connecting the library to an outdoor green space” which “span across the existing drainage storm drain spillway, leading to the green space of the park.” Baca said in the press release, this will be a “beautiful pedestrian bridge.”

The project will include expanding the library by an additional 2,750 square feet, increasing current meeting-space capacity from eight to 70 people. The project will also provide two more study rooms for patron use.

"We are focusing on safety measures for the library as well as dedicated spaces for children, teens and adults,” Baca said.

Safety updates include:

Updated indoor CCTV with more coverage within the library and outdoor cameras with 24/7 monitoring capabilities

More public parking with improved lighting

Environmental sensors in public bathrooms

Lower bookshelves to assist line-of-sight supervision for staff

Expanded on-site security staff

The library district is partnering with HBM Architects, having worked with the company for the recent renovations at the Rawlings Library. Interior Designers of Cleveland, Ohio, will be working on the project alongside HBM, with Pueblo’s H.W. Houston Construction charged with managing construction.

