In the past 15-20 years, many have called the Eilers Neighborhood “Old Bojon Town” or “Bojon Town.” Though, the term “bojon” has long been considered a derogatory term for those of Slovenian descent.

Pueblo attorney Anthony Perko — whose family has attended St. Mary’s Help of Christians Church in the neighborhood and is of Slovenian descent — said that the acceptance of the word seems generational.

“People appear to find the term more permissible to use now than they once did,” he said. “There are many legends and lore as to how the term came to be, and what it refers to.”

Perko said he believes the term is likely a derivation of some manner of Bohemia, a part of the Czech Republic.

“The older generations, and many Pueblo residents today, did not and do not use the word as a term of kindness or endearment,” Perko said. “My maternal grandfather and paternal great-grandparents, and certain family friends (who were first generation), disliked it immensely.”

Roselawn Foundation President Jason Falsetto echoed that observation.

He said he does not find the term offensive, but older members of his family do.

“For me, it’s not as big of an issue,” Falsetto said. “I grew up knowing, ‘Hey, I’m Slovenian.’ But there are some older members of my family and some other relatives and friends that consider it a derogatory term to them because it was used very negatively.”

Falsetto explained that many older Slovenians who grew up before the breakup of Yugoslavia knew themselves as Yugoslavian — not Slovenian or Croatian. Even older Slovenians considered themselves part of Austria-Hungry if they grew up before World War I. Prior to the war, Serbia was ruled by the Austrian-Hungarian Empire. After, it became part of Yugoslavia. When Yugoslavia dissolved in the early 1990s, Slovenian became its own sovereign country.

“But, they hated Austria,” he said.

“So they would by Yugoslavian through and until World War II and until (Yugoslavia) disintegrated in the '90s.”

Perko said that the term was often used as an ethnic slur against Slovenian immigrants and their children were often not allowed to use the term.

While the Eilers Neighborhood was not historically referred to as “Bojon Town” until more recently, Perko said it did have another nickname.

“It was occasionally referred to as ‘Kurja Vas’ which translates to ‘chicken village,’” he said. “This was due to a large number of chicken coops being located in residents’ backyards, some of which still remain.”

Perko said he is aware that some use the term differently today, but that it still remains an offensive term to many.

“The word ‘Bojon’ originated as, and remains to many, an offensive, ethnic slur that they do not like seeing used,” he said.