On May 15, members of the public got their first look at the new Pueblo East High School. A week later, another ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to debut the new Pueblo Centennial High School.

Pueblo School District 60 Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso spoke to those assembled in front of the new East High School.

“We could never have arrived at this moment without the collaborative spirit that defines District 60 as well as the Pueblo community,” she said.

In 2019, the Board of Education proposed toPueblo School District 60 voters to approve of the construction of new high schools for East and Centennial, along with significant upgrades to the existing Central and South high schools. Since the bond was first approved, District 60 now plans to create a total of five new schools with the funds.

Macaluso said: “Through a dedicated effort that included stakeholder meetings, planning sessions, town hall forums and hours of discussion, we arrived at a historic $218 million bond package that, gratefully, passed by a strong margin as the community concurred with the district that a new chapter in educational facilities was ready to be written.”

Centennial

Reflecting the community’s investment of $74 million, the new Centennial High School campus sits just north of the current building, which has served Bulldogs since 1973. This is the fourth school building for Centennial, whose history dates back to 1876.

Students and faculty will move into the new school beginning this fall, with classes starting August 15.

Macaluso said the building has an “inviting and welcoming facility that boasts every amenity a scholar and educator could hope for: including state-of-the-art security features, flexible learning spaces, first-rate athletic and performance arenas, and an HVAC system conducive to comfortable learning.”

The new school features a 1,200-capacity gymnasium, modernized classrooms, outdoor balconies and unique spaces for students to study and socialize.

Macaluso said: “As you will see, this resembles a small college campus as much as a high school: a home fitting for the Bulldog community, long known for its pride, dedication to tradition and strong programs in JROTC, video broadcasting, music and the Health Academy.”

Both schools have state-of-the-art auditoriums for plays… . Additionally, Centennial’s new building will house a wood shop for its construction technology program. The school features a room specifically to house Centennial’s Health Academy, which includes hospital beds and adult-sized dummies.

The previous building will soon be demolished. In the coming months there will be additional athletic fields near the new school.

Macaluso, Centennial Principal Dave Craddock, members of the District 60 Board of Education, construction/design heads and esteemed alumni cut the ceremonial red ribbon. The ceremony included the presentation of colors by Bulldog JROTC Cadetsand performances by cheer, dance and marching band with the Schola Cantorum singing the national anthem.

East

East High School has been at 9 McNeil Rd since 1959, when East and South were introduced. When the bond to create a new school was introduced, many East alumni, students and teachers gathered in protest of the decision.

With Superintendent Macaluso, East Principal Andy Clementi, members of the D60 Board of Education, and construction/design heads leading the way, the ceremonial gold ribbon was cut. The ceremony also included the presentation of colors by Eagle JROTC Cadets, an inspirational rendition of the National Anthem by Les Jongleurs, and performances by East cheer, dance and instrumental musicians.

The new school for East High School is identical in terms of layout to the new Centennial, but it will be used differently for some programs. Both projects cost $74 million to demolish the old schools and construct the new ones, along with additional exterior work. This work will be done over the next year, students will begin at the new school this fall.

The new schools have advanced safety and security features, which include secured entry points, security cameras and controlled access at every door as well as ballistic resistant glass.

East will feature a new kitchen to house its large culinary program that Centennial’s building will not have.Instead of the wood shop like Centennial has, East will provide space for their manufacturing and engineering program.

Both schools have auxiliary gymnasiums with weight and training rooms. Additionally, both schools have space to display historical mementos that will be transferred over from the current buildings.

The design and construction process for the new schools were carried out by MOA Architecture, HGF Architects Inc. and HW Houston Construction in a partnership with Pueblo District 60. They will continue to work on the demolition of the old schools and work on exterior site work.

District 60 is scheduled to host ribbon cuttings for the new Sunset Park Elementary School on Aug. 10; Franklin School of Innovation on Aug. 11; and Nettie S. Freed K-8 Expeditionary Academy on Aug. 24. Each of the ribbon cuttings will be held at 3 p.m. These three schools are also being created with the same $218 million bond for Pueblo District 60.

The new Centennial and East will be open for guided tours to be announced by Pueblo District 60. More information and digital tours can be found online at pueblod60.org.