In 1868, Michael Beshoar established the Pueblo Chieftain. In the older newspaper shops, they used to do commercial work while also printing Pueblo’s daily newspaper. Over the next century they shifted to focusing more on the Pueblo Chieftain and less on commercial printing. In 1997, publisher Bob Rawlings took a step toward getting the Chieftain back into the commercial printing industry.

The Chieftain purchased a new state-of-the-art printing press and constructed a 12,000-foot building extension to house it in Pueblo. Between the press itself, the building, extra equipment and transportation from Germany, the investment cost $8.5 million. Then the largest single expenditure in the paper’s history. It replaced the older press which had been in use since the early 1900’s.

When the press was installed 26 years ago, then Rawlings said, “We’re planning on going into new ventures, and I’m looking around for all kinds of new ways to utilize this press more effectively. Maybe one day, we’ll have it going 24 hours a day instead of three hours.”

By 2023, his vision continues to be realized. The Chieftain’s commercial press runs 5 daily papers, 46 weekly papers and 10 monthly papers. This includes the Pueblo Star Journal, which is printed in the heart of Pueblo.

“Print-wise, we average 22 publications a day,” prepress and mailroom manager Todd Albo said. “On any given week, we run 76 jobs on the press in basically six days. We run the press almost non-stop, 24 hours a day, to get it done. That’s a change from the past, we used to basically have two jobs a day. Now, if we do two jobs a day that would be a waste of time.”

The process and people behind the printing press are often overlooked. Coloradoans value the paper in our hands, but are often unaware of how it gets there. The Pueblo Chieftain newspaper and printing press has been a staple in Pueblo, and the work that has been done over the years to print the paper—and many other news outlets— has been colossal.

Todd Albo has been working for the Pueblo Chieftain in some capacity since he was 12 years old. He started as a paper boy, and has been a part of the printing process for 37 years.

“In high school, I took graphic arts and got into the whole printing aspect,” Albo said “From there, I wanted to be a pressman. When I came down for an interview, there weren’t jobs as a pressman available, so I started in composing [the department] and moved up.”

James Deren, who also is on the press team at the Chieftain, said June will mark 40 years with the Chieftain. He started out in the mailroom and moved to the press room after seven years.

“There are only four of us left that know what changes the building has gone through,” Albo said. “The core of the people are newer and used to our current equipment. They didn’t see what we did back then compared to today.”

The journalism industry has seen tremendous change, from newsroom to printing press.

“We used to have a building full of people,” Albo said. “We used to cut everything out. We had artwork, pictures and we had to put everything together. Nowadays everything is done through a computer. So that’s another thing we’ve had to adjust to.”

Jane Rawlings, who succeeded her father Bob Rawlings as the Chieftain’s publisher in 2016, said, “At some point in time, I’m not sure when, my father, Bob Rawlings, who at that point was Publisher, started saving for the purchase of a new press which he realized would be necessary. He wanted a top notch, top-of-the-line offset newspaper press.”

In 1997, the Chieftain put in the MAN Roland Uniset, which replaced the Hoe press.

“A new building was built, and the old press was moved out,” Jane Rawlings said. “It was obviously a HUGE project! I do remember the celebration when the press was put into production.”

The current printing press housed in the Pueblo Chieftain building stands three-stories tall at points.(Photo by Ben Cason)

The press was installed by crane, and while the new press was being installed, the Chieftain published their daily paper.

“It was a long process,” Albo said. “I remember when it was brand new and we were breaking champagne on it.”

The press in Pueblo was one of the best in the country. Albo recalled other newspapers coming to the building to watch the press run and decide if they wanted one for themselves.

The new press was a letter press, compared to an offset press. The new printing press is three stories tall at points, with many customizable settings to cater to newspapers. Specifically in terms of size of paper and the way it’s folded together.

“I remember there were plenty of long hours,” Deren said of the transition. “there was a big learning curve getting the new press figured out. It’s a very different style of printing. Instead of printing directly from the plate to the paper, we print plate to blanket then to paper. It comes out cleaner and better looking.”

The older press was scrapped after the transition was made, and the room it used to sit in is where the Chieftain team prepares the plates now.

When a paper is received by the Chieftain, they determine the size and layout. Then they print plates of metal with the text on it, in order to make an impression on the paper. The plates and paper rolls are loaded into the press and then it runs through printing copies at a dizzying rate.

According to Albo, they can print up to 30,000 papers per hour.

The press folds the papers automatically and compiles them. Then by track, the newspapers are taken into the mailroom to be sorted and packaged.

“Obviously, the pressmen were key employees, and their skills are/were incredible,” Jane Rawlings said. “Also, the pre-press area is an art that the quality of the newspaper relied on. It started in the newsroom, with the toning of the photographs taken by our photographers. I am extremely proud of the print quality that we were able to achieve with that new press and the training that was ongoing for all of the artists and skilled operators who were involved!”

In 2018, the Pueblo Chieftain was sold to GateHouse Media by the Rawlings family. The next year GateHouse merged with Gannett, who now owns the oldest running daily newspaper in Colorado.

“If this press wasn’t running, the smaller town papers would be out of business. These little towns wouldn’t have a newspaper.” Todd Albo

“We used to have a pre-press department of 13, now there’s only four of us in pre-press,” Albo said. “I rely on my other three people. We only have 11 people on the press and 30 in the mail room. We get it done with those folks, under 60 in total. That would have been unheard of before. We had people everywhere, now you have to know three, four, five jobs. Everything you might not know about the newspaper industry you learn quick.”

Press work is a challenge that the employees have embraced.

“I went from mailroom to pressroom,” Deren said. “Then I learned how to run the old press and then how to run this new press. It’s always a challenge; I’m always getting new problems and always learning.”

The business model of the press and distribution networks of the Chieftain have changed over the last decade. Now the resources of the Chieftain are used, not just for their own newspaper, but for other news outlets and publications in southern Colorado.

“Some people out there think we print elsewhere,” Albo said. “it’s good for them to know we do have a printing press and we do more than you would think. If we didn’t have it in Pueblo, you’d be looking at Denver or going out-of-state to get stuff printed.”

“You name it, we print it,” Albo said. “Anywhere from Fort Collins to Trinidad, out east to Eads and Limon, to Salida, we have all of that covered.”

The Chieftain commercial press prints for over 80 different outlets, many of which are local papers in southern Colorado. The Rocky Ford Gazette, Trinidad Chronicle News, Greenhorn Valley View, Fowler Tribune, Huerfano World Journal, La Junta Democrat and Sangre De Cristo Sentinel are just a few examples of the news the Chieftain prints.

The Pueblo Star Journal was relaunched in 2022, and we have used the Chieftain commercial press to print our monthly editions as well. They have played an integral part in us digging deeper on Pueblo stories.

“Despite being corporate owned, it’s good to have the press here to help the smaller towns,” Albo said. “If this press wasn’t running, the smaller town papers would be out of business. These little towns wouldn’t have a newspaper.”

Martin Santistevan, the Distribution Manager at the Pueblo Chieftain, said, “the average route size for a carrier now has come up from 50 or 60 papers per carrier to now upwards of 300 per carrier.” The Chieftain has more than 40 carriers, who deliver papers within the city and all through the state.

Prepress and mailroom manager Todd Albo has been in the printing industry for 37 years. (Photo by Ben Cason)

The Chieftain not only prints more than one paper, but they also distribute other publications. They have a major group of partners, including the Wall Street Journal, Denver Post, Colorado Springs Gazette, USA Today, New York Times and more.

“We even print and distribute the Fort Collins newspaper (The Coloradoan),”Santistevan said. “Our carriers bring it all the way up from Pueblo.”

Albo enjoys the opportunity to work with other publications.

“It’s good to work with all the papers,” Albo said. “I like to meet the people and get on the same page of what we expect. I have a good working relationship with all of them, we’re on a first name basis.”

Santistevan said it is a positive for all parties involved.

“It’s beneficial for us to partner with sister newspapers because of the size of our labor force and it backwards injects money to us,”Santistevan said.“Not only is it a great mark for Pueblo to have one of the only presses in Colorado taking care of southern Colorado, but it helps the families of the pressmen who work for us. “We have someone here local so you don’t have to go to Denver or Cheyenne for it.”

Despite the challenges the print industry has faced, the Chieftain press has been critical to keeping Coloradans informed on their local communities.

In 1997, when Bob Rawlings bought the new press, he said; “I feel it’s worth the expense and that it will continue to be worth it in the long run.”

In 2023, southern Colorado relies more than ever on the Chieftain commercial press to run its news.