On the corner of Abriendo and Northern, a vacant building stands tall. The historic steel mill, just a bridge away, is within sight. Built in 1899, the 14,000-square-foot, two-story building has lived many lives, from grocery store to a night club, which closed before it opened just a decade ago. Most notably, though, it was the Vic Bain’s department store.

The Bessemer building has not been officially designated as a historic site, by Pueblo or Colorado. Though the Alamosa building has been recognized in the register of historical sites for the state since 1995. The original Bain’s Department Store, according to the History Colorado’s website, is now occupied by the La Puente Housing Authority, “a nonprofit organization that aids the hungry, homeless and disadvantaged of the San Luis Valley by “converting the second-story living quarters into six rental units, and using the street level as a thrift shop.”

It seems fitting that the team behind Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association has set their sights on the promising real estate: to build the Bessemer Community Center. The center is intended to be a lighthouse for the residents of Bessemer, serving the community by providing a welcome center, a grocery store, a computer lab and many other services.

Located on Northern and Abriendo, this 14,000 square-foot building was built in 1899. Though it has lived many lives, it is best known as the Vic Bain’s department store. (Photo courtesy of Pueblo County Historical Society)

Bessemer’s potential

Jude Solano, the co-founder, president and CEO of SCHRA, is a self-professed proud “steel mill baby” as her father worked for 32 years at the steel mill. At 18 years old, Solano told herself she would never come back to Pueblo, but she felt called to help her hometown. Now, she wants the city to not just survive but thrive.

“This could be the renaissance of Bessemer,” she said. “This community center that serves multi-purposes, not just people struggling. Everybody.”

Solano said that growing up, Bessemer was a beautiful neighborhood. Rich with culture and history, of the likes of Downtown Pueblo with the Hispanic, Slovenian and Italian communities living near the biggest employer of Southern Colorado, the Steel Mill.

“This was a historic neighborhood,” Solano said, emphasizing her point by gesturing to the neighborhood. “This was the steel mill. This was kind of the hub of all the communities.”

Now, Bessemer is facing a food desert, with only gas stations and dollar stores for grocery access. Solano, during the interview, gestured to some children playing in the street, noting that there are no parks, no basketball courts, no recreational facilities for Bessemer’s children. Bars are on every window; doors are shut tight. The Jungle, a tent city for the houseless, sits out of sight, but the people affected by the lack of affordable housing walk along the sidewalks avoiding eye contact and apprehensive of even Solano’s greetings, who is known to the area for offering water or soup and other services at the nearby SCHRA facility. Those concerns are only what one can see from a brisk walk from the current establishment to the future community center. SCHRA and its team are the ones who know the real story, besides those living it.

“This neighborhood was beautiful and now it’s been forgotten,” Solano said. “And the more forgotten it gets with the lack of resources, the more dangerous it gets. For everybody, including the homeless folks.”

What the community center can bring to Bessemer

According to Solano, the community center will be state-of-the-art. She is working on getting a mural up on the Abriendo side of the building. In addition, she said she has been working with an “amazing” trauma-informed architect from Denver and a commercial decorator who are cutting their fees in half for the nonprofit. Solano said that she intends to make the center a beautiful place in Bessemer and that “the people here deserve that.” Her focus on bringing beauty to the community comes from the research-backed initiative to decrease crime by cleaning up cities and bringing in art and greenery, and making it a space that is clearly cared for.

The first floor of the community center will feature a grocery store and a welcome center. The grocery store space will include a demonstration kitchen which will provide a “lab” for learning the life skill of cooking. Behind these two main features of the first floor, there will be a space for clients to access necessities. People can gain access to showers and a laundry facility as well as lockers to store personal items in addition to the typical public restroom amenities. There, clients access the clothing bank as well.

Though, SCHRA’s services for addiction and substance use have taken the spotlight, Solano wants to make it clear that SCHRA does much more for the community at-large. Income level alone brings clients to SCHRA’s door.

“It’s a bigger burden when you don’t have a car, you’re poor, you have childcare needs,” Solano said. “All of those things, it could cost you money to go to work at a job versus just remaining in your current condition.”

Erica Otero, a peer navigator, said that SCHRA serves clients who come in for a variety of reasons: a local woman who only speaks Korean comes in for assistance with her mail; a man covered in face tattoos came in for diapers and formula; and many come in to help navigate the system for food stamps or affordable housing.

“I pretty much am here just to offer these people a safe, non-judgmental zone,” Otero said. “So, they can come in vent, and I can help them. I just meet them where they’re at.”

“I’ve been just adding more and more programming to address all the things that people are living with and engaging with because their families really don’t have the proper support, not here,” Solano said. “A lot of folks don’t even know how to navigate the system of finding support and help. That’s why a lot of folks are in poverty, that’s how they stay there stuck. Because a lot of these systems aren’t very nice to poor people.”

The welcome center will be a community hub, helping every Bessemer resident. Solano and her team want to focus on wellness and culture as well. The nonprofit intends to host art shows, classes on native traditions taught by tribal members in the area, civics training, provide English as a second language courses and more.

The second floor will feature four major spaces: a healthcare wing, an education wing, an administration area and a rooftop garden.

The healthcare wing will feature a permanent urgent care clinic. Right now, SCHRA offers urgent care services as a pop-up clinic, which is offered only on Mondays and Wednesdays.

According to Solano, the education wing will host a satellite space by the Pueblo City-County Library District which will likely be a computer lab.

The rooftop garden is an exciting addition to the community center, especially for one Bessemer resident.

Deric Stowell, 2022 Neighbor Works’s Ray Aguilera Volunteer of the Year Award and CSU Extension Office Master Gardener, is enthusiastic for the community center.

“I’m totally 100% supportive of anything that would support a community that is absolutely in need,” he said.

Stowell said that on top of providing fresh food for the community, it is a “great idea for people’s wellness and mental health.”

Solano said that with the expansion, SCHRA can start to provide full-time self care and wellness services like yoga classes, meditation and AccuDetox, which is an ear acupuncture method for treating symptoms of substance withdrawal and cravings as well as anxiety and depression.

“We’re already providing case management, peer specialist, food access, to housing… here, we do all that,” she said. “It’s happening, and in this little 2,200-square-foot building.”

Though, most of these services are provided on only specific days due to problems that would be resolved with a bigger space and more grants.

In the meantime, Solano has just been providing what she can at SCHRA to meet people’s needs.

Starting SCHRA

In 2021, a person died of an overdose every week, according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment’s substance use dashboard. In a bold font, the website states: “These deaths are preventable.”

The dashboard, in another prominent text box, states: “In 2021, the risk of dying from an overdose death was 2.4 times more likely in Pueblo County than from a motor vehicle crash.”

According to the, 68% of overdose deaths from 2019 to 2022 were associated with opioid use, and 42% of those deaths were linked to Fentanyl.

After receiving her master’s degree, Solano moved back to Pueblo with the intention of starting an organization and applying her lived experience working in an emergency room and her research to give back to the community she was raised in. Working with retired ER doctor, Dr. Michael Nerenberg, the two co-founded Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association in 2017.

“When I started SCHRA, I would pass this building every day and see that big, giant for-sale sign and just dream of the possibilities,” Solano said. “I’ve been willing this into existence for six years.”

For Solano, the substance use epidemic has affected her personally and professionally.

“I had a child who was struggling,” she said. “The opioid crisis doesn’t care who you are.”

While interviewing Otero, outside her office, a woman’s voice could be heard, through the closed door, speaking to the other staff members.

“I hope you guys don’t close,” the woman said. “You guys are saving a lot of lives. If it wasn’t for your building, half of these people would be dead.”

These stories are not uncommon to hear for the staff of Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association.

SCHRA faces setbacks

On April 10, Solano and the team got the news that the Pueblo City Council would not approve the $975,000 funding opportunity, which would be provided by a federal COVID-19-related grant. The council had a 3-3 vote, the deciding vote would have gone to councilor Sarah Martinez, but she was marked absent due to illness. Though, city attorney Dan Kogovsek said she could potentially revisit in the future.

“They’re disenfranchised,” Solano said. “I would love to see more people get civically minded because they don’t realize that all this and these decisions, that there are people making decisions for and against them that are going to hurt them.”

Since buying the building, according to Solano, all of the windows have been broken. Before the big purchase, all of the windows, with an exception of a few, were intact. Solano said that is just another way she can tell things are getting worse.

Stowell said he has been keeping tabs on the community center, enough to notice the broken windows and that it’s been hard to watch.

"I’ve been anxiously awaiting the opening or some kind of something happening,” Stowell said.

Solano is not discouraged, though. “It’s not who people are,” she said.

Solano is quick to remind herself and others that being in constant “flight or fight” can make people lash out. That it is a “consequence of an exacerbated nervous sympathetic nervous system on overdrive.”

