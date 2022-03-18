PHOTOS: Avondale, Colorado

Mike Sweeney is an ardent believer in photojournalism’s capacity to educate, foster change and entertain. Over the span of 25 years, he’s worked as a visual journalist in Oregon, California, and Colorado. During that time, he’s received over 30 regional awards while covering news, sports, and feature stories.

His work has appeared in publications throughout Colorado, including The Colorado Sun, Colorado Newsline, and The Denver Post. Mike’s photographs have made their way to the pages of The Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times and GQ magazine, as well. He also has an interest in documenting Colorado’s renewable energy sector.

In 2017 Mike became a Federal Aviation Administration-certified drone pilot, allowing him to share his distinctive take on subjects from a fresh perspective. He’s also a member of the Colorado Press Association.

Mike is a graduate of California State University, Chico. He lives in southern Colorado with his wife, Monica, their dog, and three cats.