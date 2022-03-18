Spring break beckons for both of Pueblo’s K-12 school districts, Pueblo Community College and Colorado State University Pueblo. What to do? No need to head out of town. Here is just a sample of Pueblo County’s many entertaining possibilities to occupy your treasured vacation time.
Pueblo Mountain Park
9161 Pueblo Mountain Park Road, Beulah
719-553-2795
Hours: Open daily, dawn to dusk
Admission: Free
www.pueblo.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/Pueblo-Mountain-Park-64
A quick trip west of the city leads to miles of trails for exploring.
Lake Pueblo State Park
640 Pueblo Reservoir Road
719-561-9320
Hours: Open 24 hours per day (visitors must be “actively engaged in camping in a designated site, fishing or boating” between 10 p.m and 5 a.m., per website)
Admission: $10 for daily vehicle pass
www.cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/LakePueblo
Water, open skies and room to roam - and it’s all in Pueblo’s backyard.
Bishop Castle
12705 State Highway 165, Rye
719-564-4366
Hours: Open daily, no scheduled hours of operation
Admission: Free
www.bishopcastle.org
What can one man with a vision accomplish? Make this short trip to the southern part of the county to find out.
Pueblo Zoo
3455 Nuckolls Ave. (City Park)
719-561-1452
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily
Admission: Adults, $14; children (3-17), $10; senior/military, $11; military child, $7; ages 3 and younger, free
www.pueblozoo.org
One of Pueblo’s long-standing attractions awaits - and so does its surrounding park.
Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center - River Campus
5200 Nature Center Rd. (mountain campus located in Pueblo Mountain Park)
719-549-2327
Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Admission: Free; guided tours and educational programs available for varying fees
www.hikeandlearn.org
Take a walk along the Arkansas River, visit the Raptor Center or just absorb the surrounding beauty nestled within our city.
Pueblo City-County Library District
719-562-5600 - main number for all branches
www.pueblolibrary.org
There’s always something happening at Pueblo’s libraries and schedules for each branch are available on the website.
Riverwalk/Union Avenue/Downtown
Hours: Open daily; business/attraction hours vary
Admission: Free
www.puebloriverwalk.org
Explore the heart of Pueblo, including the Veterans’ Bridge on the Riverwalk, Medal of Honor Memorial at the Pueblo Convention Center, Union Avenue shops and plenty of local restaurants to feed hungry kids and adults.
Neon Alley
Downtown Pueblo across from Union Depot - alley between West B and West C streets, bordered by Union and Victoria avenues
Hours: Open every night
Admission: Free
The lights are always bright and colorful along this little strip of history - a nice destination on an evening walk.
Center for American Values
101 S. Main St., Suite 100
719-543-9502
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily
Admission: Free
www.americanvaluescenter.org
Learn about the country’s Medal of Honor recipients, including the four from Pueblo, as well as groups and organizations that exemplify the best of American character.
El Pueblo History Museum
301 N. Union Ave.
719-583-0453
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Admission: Adults, $5; youth (7-17), student (with ID), seniors (65+), active duty military and veterans, $4; children 6 & younger, free
historycolorado.org/el-pueblo-history-museum
Discover the history of Pueblo through exhibits, the archaeological excavation site of the original 1842 El Pueblo trading post and a re-created 1840s adobe trading post and plaza.
Pueblo Heritage Museum
201 W. B St.
719-295-1517
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Admission: Adults, $6; students, seniors (55+) & military, $5; children (6-12), $4
www.theheritagecenter.us
The heritage of Southeastern Colorado - people, schools, business, sports and daily life - is kept alive through the museum’s exhibits.
Pueblo Railway Museum
301 W. B St., Suite 100
719-544-1773
Hours: Open during daylight hours seven days a week
Admission: Free (self-guided tours); train rides available only during museum events ($6-$18)
www.pueblorailway.org
The mission of the all-volunteer Pueblo Railway Foundation is to “operate, preserve and display railroad equipment and history,” highlighting Pueblo’s important role in the industry.
Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum
31001 Magnuson Ave.
719-948-9219
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-4 p.m. Sunday
Admission: Ages 7+, $10; retired military & seniors (60+), $8; active duty military, free; children (6 and younger), free when accompanied by adult
www.pwam.org
The museum is home to the state’s largest collections of military, space and civilian aircraft, vehicles and artifacts.
Rosemount Museum
419 W. 14th St.
719-545-5290
Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Admission: Adults, $8; children (6-18), $5; seniors (60+), $6; 5 and younger, free
www.rosemount.org
Home to the Thatcher family, this historic mansion was built in 1893 and showcases nearly all of the home’s original furnishings, construction, artwork and accessories.
Steelworks Center of the West
215 Canal St.
719-564-9086
Hours: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Admission: Adults, $8; children, $4; PCC and CSU Pueblo students with valid school ID, free
www.steelworks.us
facebook.com/steelworksus
Learn about the history of the steel industry in Pueblo - and its impact on the city and surrounding region - through the buildings, archives and artifacts of the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company.
Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center
Buell Children’s Museum
210 N. Santa Fe Ave.
719-295-7200
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday
Admission: Adults, $10; children, military and seniors (65+), $8
www.sdc-arts.org
The arts center features multiple exhibits while the children’s museum offers a place for youngimaginations to roam.
Note: At press time, the arts center and children’s museum remained closed for water main repairs. Visit website or facebook.com/puebloartscenter for updates.
Make checks payable to:
Positive Content,
c/o Pueblo Star Journal Fund,
303 S. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo CO 81003
Leave a Reply