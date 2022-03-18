Spring break beckons for both of Pueblo’s K-12 school districts, Pueblo Community College and Colorado State University Pueblo. What to do? No need to head out of town. Here is just a sample of Pueblo County’s many entertaining possibilities to occupy your treasured vacation time.

Pueblo Mountain Park

9161 Pueblo Mountain Park Road, Beulah

719-553-2795

Hours: Open daily, dawn to dusk

Admission: Free

www.pueblo.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/Pueblo-Mountain-Park-64

A quick trip west of the city leads to miles of trails for exploring.

Photo made available by local photographers at PuebloShares.com

Lake Pueblo State Park

640 Pueblo Reservoir Road

719-561-9320

Hours: Open 24 hours per day (visitors must be “actively engaged in camping in a designated site, fishing or boating” between 10 p.m and 5 a.m., per website)

Admission: $10 for daily vehicle pass

www.cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/LakePueblo

Water, open skies and room to roam - and it’s all in Pueblo’s backyard.

Bishop Castle

12705 State Highway 165, Rye

719-564-4366

Hours: Open daily, no scheduled hours of operation

Admission: Free

www.bishopcastle.org

What can one man with a vision accomplish? Make this short trip to the southern part of the county to find out.

Pueblo Zoo

3455 Nuckolls Ave. (City Park)

719-561-1452

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily

Admission: Adults, $14; children (3-17), $10; senior/military, $11; military child, $7; ages 3 and younger, free

www.pueblozoo.org

One of Pueblo’s long-standing attractions awaits - and so does its surrounding park.

Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center - River Campus

5200 Nature Center Rd. (mountain campus located in Pueblo Mountain Park)

719-549-2327

Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Admission: Free; guided tours and educational programs available for varying fees

www.hikeandlearn.org

Take a walk along the Arkansas River, visit the Raptor Center or just absorb the surrounding beauty nestled within our city.

Photo by Carol M. Highsmith

Pueblo City-County Library District

719-562-5600 - main number for all branches

www.pueblolibrary.org

There’s always something happening at Pueblo’s libraries and schedules for each branch are available on the website.

Photo by Melissa Edwards

Riverwalk/Union Avenue/Downtown

Hours: Open daily; business/attraction hours vary

Admission: Free

www.puebloriverwalk.org

Explore the heart of Pueblo, including the Veterans’ Bridge on the Riverwalk, Medal of Honor Memorial at the Pueblo Convention Center, Union Avenue shops and plenty of local restaurants to feed hungry kids and adults.

Photo made available by local photographers at PuebloShares.com

Neon Alley

Downtown Pueblo across from Union Depot - alley between West B and West C streets, bordered by Union and Victoria avenues

Hours: Open every night

Admission: Free

The lights are always bright and colorful along this little strip of history - a nice destination on an evening walk.

Photo made available by local photographers at PuebloShares.com

Center for American Values

101 S. Main St., Suite 100

719-543-9502

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily

Admission: Free

www.americanvaluescenter.org

Learn about the country’s Medal of Honor recipients, including the four from Pueblo, as well as groups and organizations that exemplify the best of American character.

El Pueblo History Museum

301 N. Union Ave.

719-583-0453

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Admission: Adults, $5; youth (7-17), student (with ID), seniors (65+), active duty military and veterans, $4; children 6 & younger, free

historycolorado.org/el-pueblo-history-museum

Discover the history of Pueblo through exhibits, the archaeological excavation site of the original 1842 El Pueblo trading post and a re-created 1840s adobe trading post and plaza.

201 W. B St.

719-295-1517

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Admission: Adults, $6; students, seniors (55+) & military, $5; children (6-12), $4

www.theheritagecenter.us

The heritage of Southeastern Colorado - people, schools, business, sports and daily life - is kept alive through the museum’s exhibits.

Pueblo Railway Museum

301 W. B St., Suite 100

719-544-1773

Hours: Open during daylight hours seven days a week

Admission: Free (self-guided tours); train rides available only during museum events ($6-$18)

www.pueblorailway.org

The mission of the all-volunteer Pueblo Railway Foundation is to “operate, preserve and display railroad equipment and history,” highlighting Pueblo’s important role in the industry.

Photo made available by local photographers at PuebloShares.com

Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum

31001 Magnuson Ave.

719-948-9219

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-4 p.m. Sunday

Admission: Ages 7+, $10; retired military & seniors (60+), $8; active duty military, free; children (6 and younger), free when accompanied by adult

www.pwam.org

The museum is home to the state’s largest collections of military, space and civilian aircraft, vehicles and artifacts.

Rosemount Museum

419 W. 14th St.

719-545-5290

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Admission: Adults, $8; children (6-18), $5; seniors (60+), $6; 5 and younger, free

www.rosemount.org

Home to the Thatcher family, this historic mansion was built in 1893 and showcases nearly all of the home’s original furnishings, construction, artwork and accessories.

Steelworks Center of the West

215 Canal St.

719-564-9086

Hours: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Admission: Adults, $8; children, $4; PCC and CSU Pueblo students with valid school ID, free

www.steelworks.us

facebook.com/steelworksus

Learn about the history of the steel industry in Pueblo - and its impact on the city and surrounding region - through the buildings, archives and artifacts of the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company.

Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center

Buell Children’s Museum

210 N. Santa Fe Ave.

719-295-7200

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday

Admission: Adults, $10; children, military and seniors (65+), $8

www.sdc-arts.org

The arts center features multiple exhibits while the children’s museum offers a place for youngimaginations to roam.

Note: At press time, the arts center and children’s museum remained closed for water main repairs. Visit website or facebook.com/puebloartscenter for updates.