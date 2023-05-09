Who is behind the Pueblo Star Journal?
Board of Directors: Gregory Howell, Kennedy Pugh, Chantal Woodyard, Leslie Nazario
Advisory Board: Nicki Hart, Susan Wolf, Caroline Trani, Jayson Peters
News Content, Sports & Podcast Manager: Ben Cason
Performing Arts Review Squad Manager: Kristin Skye Hoffmann
Advertising & Sales: Gregory Howell
Creative Director and Designer: Digital Hart Media
How do I get the Pueblo Star Journal?
If you live in Pueblo County, each issue of the PSJ will eventually be mailed to you. If you live outside of our home area, please contact us to be added to our mailing list. You can also visit our website for news and to find paper distribution locations, and to subscribe to our email newsletters and other announcements.
Who's funding the Pueblo Star Journal?
The Star Journal will operate in much the same way as PBS, National Public Radio, The Colorado Sun and other member-supported media. Funding will come from our readers, local advertisers, philanthropic organizations, special events and grants that support local news outlets.
How much does it cost?
The PSJ is free for everyone to access and read — no restrictions. We do not charge for website access or subscriptions to our email newsletters. The only cost to you is if you want our print edition mailed to you outside the Pueblo County area (see above).
What will be in the paper?
We will report on all things Pueblo — local news, culture, events and sports — with an emphasis on deeper coverage of each area. The PSJ is not the place to browse national headlines. We are local. We are Pueblo.
What is the paper’s political stance?
We don’t have one. The PSJ will not endorse political candidates or issues, nor will we accept political advertising. As a nonprofit news organization, our commitment is to provide our readers with the facts they need to make their own informed choices. This will come through our reporting as well as our hosting of community forums and public debates.
When will I see the paper?
The PSJ started production in 2022 and, based on our level of financial support, may expand to more frequent publication soon. In the meantime, be sure to keep an eye on our website and social media for regular updates.
How do I advertise?
Please visit our advertiser information page to get the latest information as it becomes available.
Can I get involved in the Pueblo Star Journal?
We will have opportunities for volunteer involvement through our community events. Look for future employment openings.
What if I don't want the paper?
Please contact us to be removed from the mailing list.
Are my donations tax deductible?
Yes.
Are you looking for a meaningful cause to round out your charitable contributions for the tax year?
Look no further than the Pueblo Star Journal and support local news.
As a fiscal sponsor, Positive Content acts as an umbrella organization for our mission-focused work, and accepts and administers funds on our behalf. Positive Content is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which makes all donations to us tax-deductible. Make your donation by Dec. 31 to ensure that it can be deducted from this year’s taxes.
Positive Content
EIN: 84-3063664 | Pueblo, CO, United States
How do I contact the Pueblo Star Journal?
You can call 719-283-3361.
How do I submit news tips?
Why is the paper called the Pueblo Star Journal?
Our name has deep ties to our community.
The Star-Journal Publishing Company was created at the beginning of the 20th century by a group that included local businessman John F. Vail and former Colorado Gov. Alva Adams.
That organization later was purchased by famed Pueblo newspaperman Frank Hoag Sr. and renamed the Star-Journal Publishing Corp. Hoag eventually bought the Colorado Chieftain and published both papers daily - the Chieftain in the morning, the Star-Journal in the afternoon.
The Star-Journal eventually ceased publication but its legacy remains an important part of Pueblo’s history. We are proud to resurrect the PSJ as part of a new generation of local news.
What are your community calendar event listing submission policies?
What is your privacy policy? How will my information be used?
Will the paper publish in Spanish?
Spanish text translations are planned.
Recent Comments