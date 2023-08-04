Two makers, armed with three office spaces, a lot of craft foam, felt and contact cement, have one month to make 20 new puppets for a cast and crew prepping to shock Pueblo.

Wynot Productions and Pueblo’s Producers Group are teaming up to present “Avenue Q,” a puppet-tastic musical comedy that won 2004’s Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book and Best Original Score, this September at the Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center.

“Avenue Q” follows Princeton, a recent college graduate, who moves to an apartment on Avenue Q for the cheaper rent. Much like Sesame Street, there is a community of humans and puppets, but two stories deviate greatly as the “Avenue Q” residents sings about how it is okay to be gay, that everyone is a little bit racist and that the internet is not as innocent and academic as Kate Monster, the girl-next-door type, may think.

“Our ability as builders and designers is vastly different from what it was seven or eight years ago.” Cory Moosman, Wynot Productions co-owner

Wynot Productions is a Pueblo-based specialty props, costume and puppet fabrication company that has been open for over six years. Sammy Gleason, a Colorado Springs-based actor, costume designer and artist and recent Henry Award winner, and Corey Moosman, a prominent figure in the Pueblo theatre community who has taught at Colorado Music Fest, The Colorado Springs Conservatory, CSU Pueblo and the Bemis School at the CFAC, make up the Wynot Productions team.

This is not the first time this unique story of a group of felted neighbors with a parental discretion warning has graced Pueblo. In 2016, Wynot Productions put on this adult-humor, “Sesame-Street”-parody musical.

“Sam and I had talked, for years, that it would be fun to revisit ‘Avenue Q,’” Moosman said. “‘Let’s do it bigger; Let’s go to town; let’s puppet up this thing. Let’s redesign all the puppets and build new puppets.’ We have the puppets from before, and we could have used them, but… let’s do something new.”

The choice to remake the puppets for this run marks a pivot from their erring-on-the-safe-side approach to the traditional, felted cast to a “Muppets Take Manhattan” atmosphere, flexing their craft skills in both quality and quantity.

Gleason said that to create the feeling of a bigger world of puppets within the story, they decided to extend the cast to have a “bit more puppet presence on the stage” during the ensemble numbers, for example. Gleason said this is achieved without deviating from the script, which is not within their rights to change, by adding to the number of supporting puppets that “wouldn’t necessarily be in the cast if you were doing it to the script” and “don’t necessarily have named characters.”

This decision was made to make their run of “Avenue Q” unique and “hopefully a lot more immersive than the “Avenue Q” as it is traditionally shown.” Moosman added that he had never seen a big, extended-puppet-cast version of “Avenue Q” done before.

“You are always driven by the script, and obviously you can’t change dialogue, but within the world with any production, you have a fair amount of latitude as to how you create that world and how it looks,” he said. “That’s kind of the fun part of doing live theatre. You can see six different versions of a production and each one will be different and have different elements to them.”

Now armed with advanced puppet-making skills gained in the seven years since they first tackled “Avenue Q,” Wynot Productions is not only greatly extending how many puppets will appear on stage, but also expanding the different types of puppeteering, to help create an immersive world of felt and heart for their Pueblo audience.

Wynot Productions co-owner Sammy Gleason explains how the neck sleeve works inside a puppet and why its a critical component in the construction. (Photo by Rory Harbert)

Wynot Productions co-owner Sammy Gleason explains how the neck sleeve works inside a puppet and why its a critical component in the construction. (Photo by Rory Harbert)

“Our ability as builders and designers is vastly different from what it was seven or eight years ago,” Moosman said.

Gleason was tasked with working on neck sleeves, which look like the legs of small gym shorts with its black mesh lining and white stripe of twill tape down the side for structure. According to Gleason, these are critical to puppeteering, though not as exciting to make. A neck sleeve allows for an easy access tunnel for puppeteers to slip their hands inside the puppet without fighting any loose strings, clawing through the foam body. The moisture-wicking fabric helps the puppeteers stay as cool as they can under stage lights and a puppet body on their arms.

While many of the puppets used in this production come in the most familiar form, a doll with access to a moving mouth and rods to help with gestures, Wynot Productions is not stopping at felt to add to the puppetry mayhem.

Katy Williams, president of the Rocky Mountain Puppetry Guild and a board member of Puppeteers of America, is the puppet captain for this production and is highly skilled at shadow and blacklight puppetry. Shadow puppetry uses intricately cut, dynamically posed forms against a light to cast sharp shadows in a silhouette. Blacklight puppetry uses a blacklight to obscure a black-clad puppeteer from view and allow the puppet to glow and take a life of its own to viewers.

“When we brought her on,” Gleason said.”We were like, ‘We would love to be able to bring other styles in to expand what ‘Avenue Q’ could be and really hone in on some of the things that are her specialty.’”

Wynot Productions’ first run of “Avenue Q” relied on trial-and-error, as they learned how to construct a puppet that can last multiple showings (or beatings, as Moosman and Gleason joked), which meant that they took on only the puppets required to tell the story for the project. This meant that the two of them made at least 15 puppets, six of which make up the main cast, in one month for the first time.

The 2016 production saw about 1,000 people in attendance during its run. With the acclaim of “Avenue Q,” those behind the production expect 500 to 800 more people in seats, with the

Sangre de Cristo offering more seats than their previous venue in 2016. Additionally, the technical staff available to assist with the show at Sangre de Cristo is better equipped to handle a more elaborate production, and Wynot intends to make use of this opportunity.

“Even though it’s adult—hard-R at times—it’s still a good story, and really that’s all I care about,” Moosman said. “Just tell a good story. I will go along for anything, as long as it’s a good story and it’s got heart to it. It could be a production for kids, as long as there is truth in the storytelling.”

The 2016 production of “Avenue Q” was what pushed Moosman to pursue puppet-making.

Moosman aims to feed his inner “10-year-old- self” in his craft, maintaining that wonder and joy of a child and producing works that he would like himself. He is drawn to the wacky, the heartfelt, the strange and the genuine themes of his favorite works. He cites creators such as Jim Henson and Guillermo del Toro and works like “The Thing” and “Blazing Saddles” as his inspirations. Wynot Productions’ office space reflects this whimsical draw to the successful merging of the unusual and risky with the lively and earnest storytelling champs with immense memorabilia of cherished franchises such as “Star Wars,” “The X-Files” and “The Muppets.”

This passion for storytelling coincides with his childhood interest in special effects and movie monsters. To him, these interests, including his later passion for theatre, have “circled back” inevitably to puppets and props. While Moosman has extensive experience in physical performance, he enjoys puppeteering because the focus is not on how someone looks but “it’s voice and how you perform.”

For Gleason, live theatre is an artform that can put a spotlight on talent from any place or any person, so local theatre being of lesser value is a grave misconception.

They have one request: “Come out and see something that’s being locally produced in this town.”

“I think that, theatrically, across the state, there are certain areas that get a lot of the attention, and that automatically translates to people’s minds to better talent than places that don’t get as much attention,” they said. “I think the level of talent that exists in this city, and what we’ve been able to collect together to produce a show, belies what a lot of folks think exists here. I would encourage them to come out, not to see a great show or to see a great production that’s put together well, but to see that talent, that is homegrown here in Pueblo and exists here, that blows folks away.”