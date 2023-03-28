Date/Time

Date(s) - Saturday, April 8, 2023

2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Add to your calendar: iCal

Location

Pueblo Star Journal

301 N. Main St.

Pueblo

Join us for a celebration of Spring in the atrium of the historic Kress building in Downtown Pueblo to experience the splendor of the season, view and purchase Kimonos and Obis from the Yumiko Kato Collection and enjoy 'Travels with Gregory' as he shares videography from his Japan archives.

Yumiko Kato Collection - Textiles, ceramics and more from the personal collection of renowned artist and creative Yumiko Kato. All items are available for purchase.

Travels with Gregory - Local Japan expert Gregory Howell has been studying, living and working in Japan for over 45 years. He will share images and videography from his private collection in a 20-minute travelogue in the atrium.

Free Registration - This event is free of charge, but registration is required in advance at Eventbrite. Light complimentary refreshments will be served. The Business Technology Center is fully accessible and free street parking is available.

For a Preview prior to the event to view the collection and purchase items in advance please click the Preview Tickets link found in the Eventbrite description.

Hosted by Pueblo Star Journal, Kadoya Gallery and Artisan Textile Company