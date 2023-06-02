Twenty years ago, Colorado State University Pueblo Professor Emeritus Maya Aviña, who had focused on painting throughout her career, stumbled upon an artform combining her passions of sustainability, spirituality, artistry and practicality. At the intersection of these values was natural building.

Natural building is an ancient tradition that has turned into a green movement, focusing on using organic materials with minimal environmental impact to advocate for alternative architecture that is energy efficient and sustainable. Natural builders often use materials like clay or dirt that can be found near the building site. The practice, with its deep roots as a more primitive type of architecture and its easy accessibility with materials, became a form of cultural expression as different peoples crafted their own methods of construction with the basic components of straw, clay, dirt and unmilled timber.

Aviña works specifically with the technique of cob building. Cob is an old English term for “lump” that is often describing a round loaf of bread. In architecture, cob describes the wet lump of straw-clay mixture used in the craft.

According to the “Handsculpted House: A Practical and Philosophical Guide to Building a Cob Cottage” by Ianto Evans, Michael G. Smith and Linda Smiley, which is Aviña’s favored source on the subject, the building material has been used on every continent, under different names and slight variations in form. Ultimately, cob describes mud buildings. The authors explain that cob building in England was evident in the 13th century, became the norm in the 15th century and were widely available through the 1800s until conventional bricks became cheaper to produce and transport via industrialization.

Cob, through the work of the Cob Research institute, is an approved construction method for building codes in the U.S. and other countries.

The makeup of cob is similar to the Southwestern adobe architecture often seen in Pueblo and is the most familiar form of natural building to locals. The key difference is that adobe, which translates to “mud brick,” is created by stacking sundried bricks. Cob is sculpted, by blending the still-wet lumps together, to create a monolithic structure. Both techniques use a clay plaster to create a smooth-but-organic finish. Adobe is often styled with Southwestern touches, but cob does not adhere to a specific design theme. With structures from English cottages to modern housing, cob is not defined by a specific architectural expression. explaining how natural building became more than just a practical way of living but a form of expression for Aviña.

Once Aviña started working with natural building, she began researching natural building during her time as a CSU professor. Aviña went on sabbatical to work on through her cob building projects. She worked on a cob bench with her students, which they nearly finished during the semester. She worked with a visiting artist and students to create a mud mural in the courtyard, and traveled to the School of Visual Arts in New York City to do a presentation on the subject.

Aviña’s architectural design follows that of her inspiration, the Mission San Luis Rey, a 1798 California landmark that served as a Spanish Catholic outpost of the West coast, with its crispy white adobe, scalloped into violin-like shapes. Aviña attended the church in her childhood when she lived in Oceanside.

Aviña adheres to the design principle of “form follows function,” which means that as she sculpts cob, she finds ways to incorporate solutions to living in that environment into the design. A keen eye would catch that many of the benches in her solarium can be used to lounge on, prop a coffee mug on, rest an arm, place a planter and many other use cases.

“In the corner here, I wanted a candle holder up high, But the candle holder needed a little bit of support,” she said, gesturing to a nook between two windows of her solarium. “And so I made that kind of a pillar that comes down and then I realized if somebody wants to sit there and lean on it. It would be nice to have a shape for them to lean against and so that whole sculptural form in the corner is functional. It’s the result of function, but I think it turned out really pretty.”

A truth window, a false window that reveals the interior craftwork in cob buildings, reveals the straw bales used to line one of the cob walls in her solarium. It showcases the organic craftwork that is used to insulate cob building.

Many of these adornments indicate a bigger picture: loving the space you live in.

“There’s a sensibility that has developed where people like the uniform, straight, linear look of industrialized products,” she said. “They would oftentimes prefer those landscaping bricks instead of natural stone… and I think it’s really unfortunate. But I can’t tell you a single person that’s walked in here and didn’t love this space.”

Loving your space and loving your environment seem to go hand-in-hand with the philosophy of natural building.

“Human consciousness in general is in a state of dissonance because we’ve lost our connection to nature,” she said. “And so, for a long time, my art was about that, and it was about ritual and reestablishing that connection. But now it’s just become more about direct action.”

Cob building is an eco-friendly alternative to conventional building methods. It has a low carbon footprint because materials are not shipped. Heating systems, like her rocket mass heater—which is more efficient than a traditional wood-burning stove—can be optimized for the space it is because it can be built with that in specifically in mind. Cob acts as a radiant mass, which can help cool down and heat up the space around it. One day, when it was 91 degrees outside, Aviña checked the temperature of her cob wall bench, also shaded by a Catalpa tree. It was a refreshing 75 degrees.

In 2003, Aviña attended a workshop in Oregon she had heard about in a magazine. There, she worked with other workshop attendees to build a tea house. In 2005, she started with a front patio space for her home. She has added several cob structures since then, including a custom mailbox, a chicken coop and an addition to her studio that includes a solarium, a sun porch and outdoor living space with a cob oven. In addition, she has been working on a 199 square foot building on her 30-acre rural property since 2011. It is nearly finished.

The same year she started at a tenure-track position at CSU, she tackled her first project: the cob wall in her front yard.

It is a curving, 20-foot wall that features an arched window with an attached bench. According to Aviña, it is built on an “over-engineered” two-foot-deep foundation. Altogether, the 90-square-foot space weighs 22,000 pounds. She did it all by herself.

Cob building is traditionally made without any heavy machinery. Cob is made by stomping on the mixture until the consistency is fit for sculpting. Oxen were used for the stomping for the early structures in England. Now, people use tarps to stomp on the mixture themselves.

“When I built that Cobb Wall out in front, I was too embarrassed to do that where the whole world could see me,” she said. “And so, I instead stomped from the outside of the tarp… at an angle, and I partially tore my Achilles.”

For her chicken coop, she tried out a cement mixer and found that is expedited the process enough to allow her to complete her projects herself without getting hurt or expending too much labor. Building her chicken coop cost a total of $150. The entire project generated one 5-gallon bucket’s worth of trash, most of which came from the tubes of glue she used to form the curved wood in the roof.

She harvested, scavenged and bided her time to find the materials she needed to follow the core principle of modern cob building: These structures can be done independently with locally harvested or repurposed materials, with minimal impact in a cost-effective manner.

“They say after almost 200 years of the since the Industrial Revolution, if you need something, just wait and it will come to,” Aviña said.

Some of the clay she used for her cob mixture came from a pit she dug in her backyard, which will be turned into a living pool, a pool without chemicals to be kept clean. The unmilled timber used in her projects to give it a rustic feel came from fire mitigation around her property near Beulah. She received clay leftover from pottery classes at the college. The metal roof in her solarium came from a friend’s leftover art project. The flagstone she uses came from Facebook Marketplace, purchased in the off-season at a much cheaper price.

Aviña started working with cob when she was 50 years old. Now, at 70, she is still excited by the possibilities the form can bring to her daily life, as a creative outlet and a way to improve her space. Though, in spring 2022, Aviña said she was cutting a larger opening connecting her solarium and her studio when she felt a tightness in her chest.

“I was cutting through that wall—[the entryway of the studio from the solarium] that’s concrete with chicken wire in it—with a grinder and holding a vacuum,” she said. “And I felt this weird pressure [I was] like, ‘Huh, okay, going to take a break.’ Long story short. It was something called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken-heart syndrome, where your heart balloons out into the shape of a Japanese octopus fishing pot. And I think it was the static electricity because we hadn’t had rain for a long time. And I think it was the grinder which wasn’t grounded. And so now, that I’ve had this hear event, I have to take things much more slowly. “

After retiring in 2020, Aviña wanted to host workshops herself. She started with her cob oven in her backyard, which she and her students built prior to the start of the pandemic. But with her heart condition, she has to be careful about exposure and over-exertion. In the meantime, she has taken up carving wooden spoons, having built her own wood-shaving bench.

Aviña plans to publish a book about her experiences in cob building, to inspire others to start at any age. Her blog can be found at cobbuildingwithmaya.com.