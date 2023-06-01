Sober bar co-owner on empowering ‘makers’

By Jane Fraser, The Ethos coowner

From our roots in Emily Gradisar’s now-closed anti-café on Santa Fe Avenue through our year-and-a-half-long remodeling of the old Grand Prix building at 615 East Mesa Avenue, our new venture, The Ethos, has had the same mission: creative community.

We are a space where everyone can show up as their authentic selves, a place where we can build a sense of community, find our creative selves and showcase the spirit of Pueblo’s diverse communities.

The Ethos houses a makerspace, sober bar, classroom, commercial kitchen and meeting space for rent. We offer classes on all types of making. We are a community space full of artists, creatives and makers who come together to collaborate, create and inspire. The sign above our business says “creative community” and we build on the ideas in those two words.

The first idea we build on is “community.”

The building we now call The Ethos was built in 1920 and has housed Anzick’s Steak House, Strilich’s Lounge and the Grand Prix, restaurants that fed generations of steel mill workers and their families as well as many others. The pool hall, now attached to the main building, was a community gathering place, where people listened to baseball games on the radio. We’re preserving the graffiti on the walls there. We think that one of the two basements was used to make bootleg wine; the other had a bowling alley. The house on the property was home to members of the Anzick, Strilich and Montoya families.

Those names reflect some of the ethnic roots of Pueblo: the Anzicks from Slovenia, the Strilichs from Croatia and the Montoyas from New Mexico. The names and the history of this place reflect the Pueblo community but also demonstrate that Pueblo is a community of communities. Pueblo people love to know how you fit into the communities of Pueblo. What is the first question two Pueblo people ask each other when they first meet?: “What high school did you go to?”

From the native communities on whose land The Ethos is located, through the five countries whose flags have flown over the area, to BEGIN (The Bessemer, Eiler’s/Bojon Town, and Grove Improvement Network), we see a strong line of community. We feel a strong connection to the neighborhood and to Pueblo. We belong to Pueblo, but we also belong to the many communities that make up this town. We want to support and build Community and communities.

The second idea we build on is “creativity.”

The Ethos is located on 615 E Mesa Ave, in Eiler Heights. (Photo/Google Maps).

Pueblo is a maker city.

Pueblo makes steel, but we also roast coffee, we design and make jewelry, we customize hot rods and we paint murals. We have great manufacturing companies that make carbon disk brakes for aircraft, towers for wind turbines, traction chains, rail products, custom kitchen cabinets, fruit-handling equipment, bath and body products, and more.

Pueblo is a city of makers, artists, artisans and creatives. The words “creative community” on the sign above the entrance describe The Ethos, describe our mission and also describe Pueblo. Our makerspace is a place for people to work on their projects, learn new skills and connect with others who share their interests.

We want you to discover what you can make. We believe that creativity and connection can thrive in a sober environment, and we’re excited to offer a new type of gathering space for our community. We want to change the Pueblo question from “What high school did you go to?” to “What do you make?”

We are community-centered, radically-inclusive and locally-invested. Humans crave community with others; we aim to be a place where everyone in Pueblo can feel that they belong. No matter how you choose to identify we welcome all individuals, except radical hate groups. Don’t bring hate to The Ethos. From supply sourcing to the businesses we partner with, we strive to invest back into Pueblo first.

“Ethos” means the spirit of a community or era, and we’ve had just about enough of other people telling us what Pueblo is. The time to let others define us has passed. It’s time to get to work to create the community we want.

We want to make things. We want to make space for other people to make things. We want to build on that strong feeling of community that we foster together.

You can learn more about The Ethos, sign up to teach or attend a class, become a member of the makerspace, suggest an entertainer for the sober bar or request to rent a private space or the commercial kitchen at ethospueblo.com.