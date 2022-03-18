What is a nonprofit newspaper?

“While traditional news sources rely on revenue from subscribers and advertisers, nonprofits focus more exclusively on providing a specific public service to their communities. Since they don’t chase advertising, they can steer away from stories about celebrities or trending topics and instead act as watchdogs against local corruption or purveyors of community news less frequently covered by their for-profit competitors.”

Source: ShareAmerica (share.america.gov)

Other examples of nonprofit media:

PBS

Colorado News Collaborative

Colorado Public Radio

National Public Radio

Center for Public Integrity

The Institute for Nonprofit News, founded in 2009, has grown to more than 360 organizations in the U.S. and Canada. Of those, 36% are focused on local news.

Source: INN 2021 Local News fact sheet

Trust in Newspapers:

More Americans across the political spectrum have “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of trust in their local newspapers vs. national newspapers.

Source: 2018 Poynter Media Trust Survey

An August 2019 report from the Duke University News Measures Research Project team concluded:

“… (N)ewspapers are the most important producers of local news in terms of the volume of journalistic output being produced for local communities.”

Online-only outlets are far behind matching local papers “as significant sources of reporting that is original, local, and addresses critical information needs.”

Findings “support the continued importance of public policy and philanthropic efforts to support the viability of local newspapers.”

Source: “Who’s Producing Local Journalism: Assessing Journalistic Output Across Different Outlet Types” - Duke University News Measures Research Project team, August 2019

Of 3,143 counties in the U.S.: Nearly 200 have no local paper

1,449 have only one newspaper

More than 2,000 have no daily paper The residents of America’s emerging news deserts are often its most vulnerable citizens. They are generally poorer, older and less educated than the average American.

