Gillian Marie Photography

Don't miss puppet spectacular

Alright, theatre lovers. Call the sitter, buy your tickets in advance, and plan a grown-up night out to see WYNOT Production’s staging of Avenue Q: a musical comedy featuring puppets and human actors. Oh, you don’t like puppet shows? You’re too grown up for that sort of thing, you say? You couldn’t be more wrong. Avenue Q is a unique and darkly funny look at some of the most grown up themes adults face: finding your purpose, fear of commitment, racism, homosexuality, internet pornography and how it feels to age into adulthood. It’s like a look into being human at its most toxic levels…with puppets… and tons of swears.

The tone was set immediately in the beautiful theater at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Scenic Designer Sara Talaba’s design was perfect for the story that is about to unfold. The buildings are cartoonish, and slightly skewed, forcing the perspective — telling us that while this world is familiar, it’s not quite real. A classic skyline sits in front of a scrim, whimsically lit by Lighting Designer Allan Pieren. We could be at Sesame Street, save for the boarded-up windows, weathered flyers stuck to the painted bricks and chain-link fence lined with barbed wire. This is Avenue Q, a neighborhood forgotten by all but the folks who live there.

Gillian Marie Photography

Gillian Marie Photography

The cast is made up of three human characters and 11 puppet characters with their operators in plain view. Brian (Cody Saunders), a schlubby aspiring comedian, and his fiance, Christmas Eve (Kate Hertz), are humans who live next door to roommates and BFFs Rod and Nicky (Avenue Q’s answer to Bert and Ernie) and Kate Monster (Becca Klock). One building over is where Trekkie Monster (Mike Reininger) lives. They all answer to their landlord, former child star Gary Coleman (Alpha Fisher). Luckily there’s a vacant apartment in Trekkie’s building, so when our protagonist Princeton (Ryan Walter) arrives, he is quickly welcomed to the neighborhood. Princeton recently graduated with a BA in English, which means he couldn’t afford to live in a better area than Avenue Q, deep in Brooklyn.

The songs are catchy and funny, speaking truth with a tongue-in-cheek style that is impossible not to smirk at. Sean Verdu in his portrayal of Rod, the conservative, Republican, tightly wound, closeted-homosexual puppet, is a stand out.

I’m one of those audience members who always looks where I’m not supposed to, like the background or to the characters who aren’t the focus of a particular scene. I hope you’ll take a page out of my book when you see Avenue Q. The puppets are excellent, designed with personality and impeccably constructed, so to the puppet is where our eyes are supposed to go. But do yourself a favor and keep your eye on Verdu. He is all in, vocally and physically. He makes smart, engaged choices, which that makes him so much fun to watch. He and Kenny Walter, as Nicky, Rod’s bro-y-but-accepting roommate, are an excellent pair of opposites. Walter uses an eerily familiar voice and always manages to add hilariously specific physicality to Nicky, which really sells the work.

The same is true for Becca Klock’s performance as Kate Monster, the altruistic, aspiring teacher whose dream is to open a school for monsters. Klock is born for this sort of show. Her vocal work and breath control is a masterclass in how an actor should interpret a character and maintain their vocal instrument during a challenging production such as this. Klock also steps in as music director, so it makes sense that she didn’t miss a single note. A particular favorite of mine was her performance of “It’s a Fine, Fine Line.” It takes a special performer to marry top-notch vocals with honest emotion and perfect comic timing, which Klock not only delivers, but makes it look easy.

Gillian Marie Photography

Gillian Marie Photography

Additional shout-outs to: Alpha Fisher’s portrayal of Gary Coleman, who never failed to get a laugh or carry a tune; Mike Reininger’s portrayal of the loveably perverted Trekkie Monster; and Ashley S. Reichert as Lucy and one of the Bad Idea Bears. Reichert has an excellent sense of comic timing and impressive range for character voices. Each of them is unique and individual, with sharp delivery. Reichert is also the choreographer and her work shines in that area, too. Simple and fun, the choreography does the job. My favorite bit was some very involved worm choreography, which took place atop a rusty garbage can.

Directors Cory Moosman and Sammy Gleason have given Pueblo a great interpretation of a fun and edgy musical. The whole ensemble, which they put together, is doing exemplary work, with total engagement, great deliveries, and energetic joy. Avenue Q plays in a lot of touchy areas thematically and if the whole team doesn’t commit to the jokes and staging, which are designed to make the audience blush, the whole thing falls apart. That never happens here. This is a story well told, especially when the staging brings the performers down stage, closer to the audience. It made us feel like a part of it without putting us on the spot … well, there may be a scene where that’s not true … (don’t forget to bring some dollar bills). The directing/puppetmaking team who make up WYNOT Productions have proven to be dependable, local theatre makers here in Pueblo. Typically, they produce a single show every year. (Last season was the much loved musical, The 25th Avenue Putnam County Spelling Bee). While I’d love to see more, I believe doing a single show may lend them the ability to spend time with the small details, really making the show they’re doing shine. Whatever the method, WYNOT has a lovely piece of work on their hands. It would be a shame if the seats weren’t full.

As the residents of Avenue Q sang, “Everything in life is only for now”, including this show. Get your ticket now because the show closes on Sept. 24. The 7:30 p.m. performances are on Sept. 14-16 and 22-23, with the closing performance on Sept. 24 at 2:30 p.m., at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.

Location:

Sangre de Cristo Arts Center





Address

210 N. Santa Fe Ave.

Pueblo

Colorado

Pueblo County

81003

United States

Upcoming Events at Sangre de Cristo Arts Center

Submit events

We need you to Dig Deep We don't have a paywall, but that doesn't mean we don't need your support. Subscribe now and receive our news by email. Our newsletters, website and print edition are free. Sign up for FREE updates By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again. Support our journalism Learn more about us