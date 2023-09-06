Pueblo City-County Library District provides 3 reading selections for this year

PCCLD’s All Pueblo Reads literacy project has a strong aquatic theme this year. Each selection represents a different reading level for all readers. Photo courtesy of PCCLD.

The Pueblo City-County Library District invites patrons to dive into a book through All Pueblo Reads. To participate in the two-month-long event, the PCCLD offers a selection of three books, each of a different reading level to accommodate all readers in Pueblo.

Coordinating events and talks start with the kickoff event, the Under the Sea Carnival, from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Rawlings Library, leading up to the Booklovers Ball at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Rawlings Library.

Adult/Grades 9-12 selection:

“Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt follows a woman, recently widowed, who develops an unlikely friendship with an octopus at the aquarium she works the nightshift at. Together, they work to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of her son, who went missing in the Pacific Ocean over three decades ago.

Van Pelt’s 360-page novel was nominated for 2022’s Goodreads Choice Award for Best Fiction and Best Debut Novel. It touts a 4.43-star rating on Goodreads, with over 300,000 ratings and over 39,000 reviews. Today Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager featured “Remarkably Bright Creatures” for her book, #ReadwithJenna, in May 2022.

The Washington Post reviewed the book as “memorable and tender” that is “deceptively tender.” Helen Hoang, author of “The Heart Principle,” said it was “truly original and touching,” warning readers that they will fall in love with “a most exceptional octopus.”

Van Pelt was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, where the story takes place, but now lives in Chicago with her family.

Grades 4-8 selection:

“Song for a Whale” by Lynne Kelly unfolds the story of a young, deaf girl who determines to reach out to a lonely whale, propelled by her strong empathy and her passion for technology, and share her song for him to let him know he is heard. Iris, who uses sign language, connects with Blue 55, a whale that sings in a frequency out of hearing range of his aquatic peers, understands how isolating it is to communicate differently. Iris faces another problem: he is over 3,000 miles away.

This 2019, middle-grade novel has a 4.24-star rating on Goodreads, with over 10,000 ratings a and over 1,700 reviews. Kelly won the 2020 Schneider Family Book Award for “Song for a Whale” and her novel was named one of the best books of the year by the New York Public Library.

“A Quiet Place” actress Millicent Simmonds said this 303-page novel is “beautifully written and such an important story for kids with big struggles in their lives.” Author Katherine Applegate of “The One and Only Ivan” said this “fascinating, brave and tender” novel is a “story like no other about a song like no other.”

Lynne Kelly works as a traveling sign-language interpreter. She lives in Houston, Texas. Her next novel, “The Secret Language of Birds,” comes out in April.

Grades K-3:

Companion to “Over and Under the Snow” and “Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt,” author Kate Messner and Illustrator Christopher Silas Neal invites readers to explore the ecosystems of a mountain pond in “Over and Under the Pond.” Though the book depicts a woman and a boy fishing at a pond in the Adirondack Mountains of New York, it spotlights the life within the water. With twilight colors of blue and green and calming prose, Messner and Neal communicate the calm-but-bustling life of this unassuming biome.

This 2017 picture book was nominated for Goodreads Choice Awards’ Best Picture Book category. It has a 4.14-star rating on Goodreads, with over 2,300 ratings and nearly 400 reviews. It was listed in TIME Magazine’s Best Books of the Year. The School Library Journal said it is “playful and lovely to read aloud… even older budding naturalists will find something to enjoy here.”

Kate Messner lives next to Lake Champlain in New York. Messner holds a master’s degree in education, teaching middle school English students before becoming a full-time writer.

Read along: PSJ invites readers to submit reviews

As the Pueblo Star Journal’s Arts and News Editor, I will be participating in All Pueblo Reads. I will be reviewing “Remarkably Bright Creatures.” I invite you to join me in this and submit your thoughts via reviews to books@pueblostarjournal.org or request a written form at your PCCLD library to be published. Let’s read together!