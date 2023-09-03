We keep getting the same question at the Pueblo Star Journal, “what are you guys doing for print?” With Gannett executing their decision to shut down the Chieftain Commercial Printing Press, we, along with many other southern Colorado publications, were faced with a dilemma: where do we go next? For us, printing is a main pillar of how we want to share Pueblo’s stories and cater to our readers who need a physical copy of our issues for whatever reason it may be. Though making web-only content was a hand many of our peers were dealt, we wanted to exhaust every avenue possible to keep this available. An added difficulty, though incredibly important to our mission, was finding out how we could continue to print locally.

Through many conversations and adjustments, we introduce our first issue printed through My Friend the Printer, a Pueblo business in downtown.

With the shock of this change, a moment of clarity came over us: this is an opportunity to reckon with the future of news media, of our storytelling and what the Pueblo community wants rather than what we want. As our advisory board member Jayson Peters said in his response to the rippling effect of Gannett’s de-valuation of print journalism, most of us are ink-stained wretches. Perhaps, while we firmly believe that print is a pillar of the journalism we want to provide for Pueblo, there is truth to the idea that journalism is moving away from print. In this moment of reflection, we decided to jump on this tumultuous time in journalism, grab the reins and steer our way into how we can best serve our community.

A building stands tall with many pillars.

Our North Star is our mission is to chronicle the Pueblo community while championing accountability, stimulating curiosity and supporting connections. As a leading content creator and producer, we support storytelling throughout our community in many forms.

One of our earliest pillars outside of print was branching into podcasting. Rooted in radio, journalism is no stranger to the art of sharing stories through audio platforms. We knew right away that podcasts are a key way to share with our community the stories they may have missed in another news medium.

Podcasting opens up the dialogue of a story, linking listener and source directly as a host paves the way for this connection. For many, this connection brings these stories closer to heart. Whether a Puebloan is a listener or a reader, or both in many cases, our key goal as storytellers is to always make this heartfelt connection. As we approach International Podcast Day we plan to continue our commitment to audio and listening to Pueblo.

As a whole, podcasts have recently experienced an unprecedented surge in popularity, captivating audiences across the globe and fundamentally reshaping the way we consume audio content. The reasons behind the growth of podcasts reflects the evolving technological, social and cultural landscape of the digital age. In simpler terms: people get their news in many ways. We, at the Pueblo Star Journal, want to meet people where they are.

One of the driving factors behind the podcasting boom is the accessibility and convenience they offer. With more smartphones and the expansion of high-speed internet, podcasts have become incredibly easy to access. Listeners can tune in to their favorite shows while commuting, exercising, doing household chores or during moments of relaxation. This flexibility seamlessly integrates podcasts into daily routines, allowing people to maximize their time and consume news and content whenever they can. The podcast medium allows us to be able to expand further on our stories and add a voice to it. There’s something special about the human voice and the way we can connect. On our podcast Voices of Pueblo, it’s evident listening to Jimmie Dunn describe his climb of El Capitan helps you connect differently than in the print article.

Unlike polished and scripted broadcasts, podcasts often feature unscripted conversations, great personal stories and candid discussions. This authenticity creates a sense of connection between hosts and listeners. As people seek more genuine and meaningful interactions in the digital age, podcasts fill a void by providing a space where individuals can engage with content that feels genuinely human.

International Podcast Day is held on Sept. 30. In 2014, the first official day celebrating this platform for storytelling at a national level, and then sparked a worldwide conversation on the exciting and transformative nature of podcasting.

At the Pueblo Star Journal, we strive to build new connections to foster those formative relationships and expand the ones that already exist. This 168,000-person community could easily be the definitive model of multiculturalism for Colorado, the Southwest and the nation if everyone had space to listen and be heard.

Our flagship podcast, “Voices of Pueblo” focuses on meeting those people who get their news from audio and connecting with them on a deeper level. Our motto is “Dig Deeper,” which is why you will find shovels at the end of each of our articles. Every month our podcast goes beyond the print story in the Pueblo Star Journal and brings listeners the stories pulled directly from our neighborhoods.

Within Voices of Pueblo, we have our “45 Degrees” series which highlights the incredible muralists who work on the Pueblo Levee Mural Project. We want to show their work and look at the motivation behind these long projects. A longstanding tradition, revamped through great perseverance, that deserves to be shared.

Our “Pueblo Star Sports” podcast focuses on the incredible sports culture of Pueblo. We look to cover what is happening locally and interview the people who are a part of Pueblo’s sports landscape. With the rise of the Pueblo Bulls, CSU Pueblo sports and school competitions within town, we look to chronicle and analyze. Shedding light on the hard work involved in creating these events and building these teams as well as documenting it all for our history.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, podcasts are poised to remain a dominant and transformative force in the world of media and entertainment by connecting people through the power of storytelling, knowledge sharing and human connection.With this understanding of the platform’s power, we are looking to develop a podcast directory of Pueblo’s other great podcasts so people can truly listen to Pueblo.

Anyone with a microphone and a story to share can start a podcast and reach a global audience. This has led to many more independent creators, niche experts and underrepresented voices entering the podcasting arena; all offering perspectives and narratives that may not be found on a platform in traditional media. The result is a rich tapestry of content that reflects the diversity of human experiences and interests. This is happening in Pueblo already, and we want to highlight that.

If you want to support our podcast efforts you can advertise with us on our podcasts or even hire us to help produce your own podcast.

In this reflection, we are discovering more pillars of getting our news and our stories to Pueblo. We are pushing towards video and creating more YouTube, TikTok and Instagram content. We believe that this will help us connect even better with the community: by meeting Pueblo readers, listeners, viewers and any other consumers of news media, where they are.

You may have noticed our paper has gotten a bit thinner. We have a new size so we can keep printing in Pueblo, to keep our newspaper local in every sense of the word. We are proud to work with My Friend the Printer and keep our printing operation in Pueblo.

We look forward to continuing to dig deeper and honor the “Pueblo Star Journal” name that has been a physical paper for so long. We are proud to bring our coverage free of charge online at pueblostarjournal.org and in print.

If you’d like to donate or connect visit pueblostarjournal.org and you can support us as we continue to dig deeper wherever our audience is. Check out our podcasts and enjoy listening to Pueblo!

Check out the Voices of Pueblo podcast for a special episode on the Song of Pueblo at: voicesofpueblo.podbean.com