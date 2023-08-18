THE CANDIDATE by Brent Holland

BAD AUDITIONS BY BAD ACTORS by. Ian McWethy

COMPANY: The Impossible Players / NextGen Players

Aug 17, 2023

The Impossible Players’ sponsored troupe, NextGen Players, presents two short plays: “The Candidate” by Brent Holland, directed by Taylor Filler, and “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors” by Ian McWethy, directed by Darin Stuart. Don’t let the title fool you, there are no bad actors in this troupe.

As I entered the building, I was escorted into the newly-renovated theater by the troupe’s friendly volunteers. The theater recently replaced their classic wooden church pews with more modern theater seats. I noticed the set was simple, but quite effective. Black and white geometric designs in the backdrop only hinted at the adventure we were about to embark on in “The Candidate,” allowing the actors to carry the show.

The lights came up on four actors, dressed simply, in black trousers and solid-colored tops, which we soon found out were part of their identity. We quickly pick up on the confusion of the characters—all beautifully portrayed by Samantha Smith-Ingo (Black); Seth Wesolowski (White); Eric Griffin (Blue); and Adison Wisthoff (Red). Though, the meaning behind the title of the play takes its time revealing itself. A well-written book or play, like this one, builds suspense, keeping the audience engaged as we try to anticipate the ending. Each actor developed a unique character, each of whom has a distinct personality and angle, as well as a theory about why they are trapped in this room.

The actors’ use of diction and projection was impressive, with no need for additional amplification. Each actor speaks their lines deliberately and clearly, a true treat in an era where “low-talkers” and mumblers are so often portrayed in movies and television series.

A striking element is the physical nature of these roles. Manipulated by sound effects reminiscent of a sci-fi movie, achieved through the use of loud humming elements, both in high and low pitches during the show. The actors often crumble to the ground, are knocked out for a period of time, which is when the humming sounds occur. Physical acting is an advanced skill and clearly the directors took time to assist with ensuring the action looked believable.

Without giving anything away, shout out to Chy Hubbard, whose vital role ties the whole play together.

During the intermission, the stage crew quickly and efficiently reset for the next play, “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors.” The new set was minimal but quite effective, eliciting the feeling of a blank rehearsal space with a table for the casting director. A single rehearsal cube was used by the various characters as everything from a chair to a horse!

I can’t say enough positive things about this particular play! Theatre nerds will be familiar with (and the uninitiated will be introduced to) the usual actor stereotypes: the diva, the method actor who never, ever breaks out of character, the clueless newbie who knows nothing about the stage, the one dimensional actor who plays every character with rage, a furry- I could go on but I can’t give it all away!

These young performers take on one of the biggest challenges of any actor, acting badly on purpose. Kieran Varela plays the character of the “Casting Director” along with Dakota Lowe who cleverly plays Roger, the director’s assistant; they keep the show moving with excellent timing, incredible facial reactions and great use of physical comedy. In fact, Valera and Lowe don’t leave the stage. And though he’s not always speaking, keep your eye on Lowe, who adroitly walks the line, staying engaged (hilariously) in the show without upstaging his fellow actors. Audiences are sure to be delighted as each of the large cast of actors takes the stage in an effort to be cast in the fictional Red Barn Theater’s production of “Romeo and Juliet.” Just when you think the last audition can’t be topped… it is!

The future of theatre is in great hands with NextGen Players. Kudos to the directorial debut of Taylor Filler and her assistant director, Lily Miller. Congratulations also to Darin Stuart (director) and Asia Thompson (assistant director). The production staff and crew also deserve a shout out for making the experience smooth for the audience. I applaud both teams for their attention to detail, keeping the movement and action natural while allowing the audience to see the actors’ faces. I’m surprised at how often that tenet is overlooked, even on the Broadway stage. From dialects, physical action, projection, and many more theatre basics, these young actors have obviously learned a lot from their experiences with The Impossible Players and I can’t wait to see what they achieve next!

The shows run at 7:30 p.m. on August 18 and 19 and August 25 and 26, with one showing at 2 p.m. on Aug. 20, at 1201 Main Street. Tickets are available through the website www.impossibleplayers.com or call 719.542.6969.

Pueblo Community

- Jennifer Bruton