The Aztlan Research Center Summer Institute, held annually at CSU Pueblo, continues to be a beacon of excellence and collaboration, drawing researchers, academics, thought leaders, creatives and students from across the region. The sold-out event, running Aug. 2-3, saw an unprecedented influx of participants eager to engage in this year’s theme: "The Mestizaje Connection."

This year Colorado Latino Leadership Advocacy And Research Organization and the Latino Action Council joined forces with the Aztlán Research Center.

The Aztlán Research Center is dedicated to the study of Chicanx, Latinx and Indigenous Peoples and Environments of the Southwest. This Center sponsors research, lectures and events, as well as community outreach. The focus of these activities is to advance knowledge on the campus related to the culture and history of the region, encourage the teaching of Southwest Studies and to broaden the base of potential students for Chicanx Studies courses. Named after the homeland of the Aztec empire, the Aztlán Research Center honors Pueblo’s history as the gateway to the Southwest and the indigenous people of the region. The Aztlán Center furthers CSU Pueblo’s Vision 2028 goal of becoming the people’s university of the Southwest by educating the community about the history of the region and aligns with CSU Pueblo’s goals as a Hispanic-serving institution.

The two-day-long program kicked off with keynote speaker Nick Saenz, associate professor of history at Adams State University. Saenz’s thought-provoking address centered around exploring the Mestizaje connection to the Southwest landscape and planning for the future. Saenz was followed by Estevan Rael-Gálvez, executive director of Native Bound-Unbound: Archive of the Indigenous Enslaved. As an anthropologist, historian and cultural consultant, Rael-Gálvez is creating a centralized, digital repository centered on the lives of the enslaved Indigenous people across the Americas. The initiative is hoped to inspire new forms of creative expression, while advancing new scholarship to serve educators, scholars, storytellers and artists.

The Summit agenda also included performances by Derek Lopez, Tonio LeFebre and Sam Gallego. Day two included keynote speakers: representative Elizabeth Velasco from House District 57, Coloradoan attorney and politician Federico F. Peña and senator Michael Bennet.

As the curtains drew on the Aztlán Research Center Summer Institute, participants departed Pueblo with fresh perspectives, new connections and a sense of excitement. The impact of this gathering extend far beyond the two-day event, as collaborations formed here are destined to generate lasting partnerships to promote research and develop knowledge of the Southwest and its unique culture, history and environment.

