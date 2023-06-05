The National Week of Making is a relatively new event that was first established in the United States in 2014. The event was created by the Obama administration to promote the idea of making and tinkering, and to encourage people of all ages to explore their creativity and inventiveness.

The first National Week of Making was held from June 12 to June 18, 2014, and it was celebrated with various events and activities throughout the country. The event was designed to bring together individuals and organizations from a wide range of fields, including education, industry, and government, to support and celebrate the maker movement.

Since then, the National Week of Making has been celebrated annually, typically during the second week of June. The event has grown in popularity and scope, with more and more organizations and individuals participating each year. In addition to promoting creativity and innovation, the event is also intended to encourage collaboration and community building, and to foster a sense of entrepreneurship and civic engagement.

Overall, the National Week of Making has become an important part of the maker movement, and has helped to inspire countless people to explore their creativity and pursue their passions.

How to find Pueblo makers

Pueblo Makes “supports all makers in Pueblo” by hosting monthly meetings hosted by Makers of every kind sharing their craft and creating networks to support each other.

Pueblo Makes meets from 3:30-5pm, every the third Tuesday of each month, typically at Watertower Place, but often at different Maker’s spaces for hands-on learning. Visit the website at pueblomakes.com for more details.