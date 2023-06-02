Colorado State University Pueblo art professor showcases 3 sculptors

By Vicky Hansen

Three talented young women shared their artwork in the Colorado State University Pueblo’s Senior Exhibition, an opportunity for graduating fine arts students to showcase the projects they had worked on under the Art and Creative Media department. Their ambitions as Makers are visualized, as they establish and share their artwork in Pueblo.

Exhibit of Cayton Wagner’s elegant take on classic pottery. (Photo by Keven Mallela)

Cayton Wagner

Designer Maker Cayton Wagner grew up in Elizabeth, Colorado, and came to CSU Pueblo from an excellent high school art program. She started with developed pottery-making technical skills as well as extensive painting and drawing abilities. In ceramics, she worked to refine her throwing techniques to make lively, full-bodied functional vessels with elegant, austere glaze applications. She regularly uses a soft matte-black glaze in contrast to a milky off-white in bands, with a touch of colorful blue at the calculated overlap. Her work is bold and elegant, made with a practiced authority. Wagner plans to continue making clay work at CSU Pueblo as a nontraditional student with other mature potters.

Her engagement in the community expands beyond the university already. In addition to ceramics work, Wagner is a tattoo artist. This summer with her friends, Angelica Ruiz and Ariana Garcia, Wagner is helping to relocate Ruiz’s business, Luxe V Body Sculpting, to First and Main Street ,downtown, Wagner said she is excited to help her friend grow her business as well as establish her own name as a tattoo artist.

Annaleesha Pence

Exhibit “Defying Expectations” by CSU Pueblo graduate and sculptor Annaleesha Pence. (Photo by Keven Malella)

Annaleesha Pence, born and raised in Pueblo, is passionate about animation, drawing and telling stories in her artwork. She loves taking everyday objects and adding her unique, impressionistic touch. Her narratives continue in her clay work. Her piece, “Defying Expectations,” explores a metamorphosis in a bowl of cereal. The piece has a ceramic milk carton that attaches to one of the two interchangeable clay lids to show the movement of how the colorful cereal on the milk overflows.

Pence said she loved choosing this simple-yet-complicated subject that shows how everything changes, even your morning breakfast. This piece refined her techniques and involved troubleshooting, when clay seems to have a mind of its own. The challenge of the project has since inspired more of her delightful and imaginative creations.

She hopes to find her place, in Pueblo and in her work, to express herself creatively and expand her artistic abilities. Pence would like to have her own studio one day to explore the endless possibilities of all types of art from ceramics to animation.

Emily Lucero

Another artist from Pueblo is Emily Lucero. She began working in clay in college and plans to continue making with clay and other art media after graduating, balancing her family, artwork and sports-coaching passions. Emily is a stealth potter. She came into the studio quietly and determined. Throwing is not easy and she has refined her throwing skills while continuing to develop her hand-building techniques to realize her charming, imaginative and complex—,often in miniature—pieces.

Lucero said she likes to think “outside the box” and her art making is a “journey.” One might say, “an adventure.” Her most recent pieces are a series of s’more figurines. They are “happy little critters” with unique personalities, with some assembled around a tiny, burning campfire (sculpted out of clay too). These charming figures function as “desk buddies,” meant to keep company next to a computer.

The BFA in Creative Media at CSU Pueblo offers a wide range of creative explorations and encourages students to grow, explore, expand and inform their creativity, offering vigorous courses in various media and challenging Art theory and History to prepare artists to work in the arts, go to graduate school and to teach. It has been my honor to work with these young artist makers as their ceramics professor and I look forward to following their evolving careers. I know this Pueblo Star Journal is featuring “makers” and I’m grateful to share the work of Cayton Wagner, Annaleehsa Pence and Emily Lucero.

I look forward to reading the article about our graduates from last year: Sandrah Burrier, Ashley Martin, and Cayla Peaslee who are opening their clay studio (Creepi Space Studios) and teaching classes at The Ethos.

Vicky Hansen is Professor of Art at CSU Pueblo where she teaches Ceramics and Visual Dynamics (art appreciation). She lives and works in her adobe home and studio where she fires her pottery in a wood burning kiln she built during COVID isolation.