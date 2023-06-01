'Tell Me a Story' exhibit at SDC

Based on the lifetime of their art collection, collectors Ron and Una Brasch prepare to bring a new exhibit to the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center (SDC).

The art collection of Ron and Una Brasch features works from renowned artists like Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali to emerging Cuban artists. The wide variety from new to classic pieces provide a broadstroke of what has captured the collectors’ interests. Graphic provided by Sangre de Criso Arts and Conference Center.

The exhibit, titled “Tell Me a Story,” contains a wide range of international, pop, Cuban and contemporary art from the Braschs’ collection. While the range of artwork may not sound cohesive for an exhibit, the Braschs’ collection is joined together through the contemporary aesthetics of the pieces and through narrative storytelling.

“My love affair with art started when I was in college and continued full-blown about 35 years ago. What you will see at Sangre de Cristo is a collection that Una and I have been building for quite a while. The dominant theme of the art collection is narrative art, so oftentimes the art has text with it or just tells a story, and as a writer that appeals to me,” Ron Brasch said.

One unique aspect of the exhibit is the juxtaposition of big-name artists, like Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali, that Cuban artists are being elevated and equated. It not only puts a spotlight on Cuban artists, but it also gives context to the narratives of the pieces. Curatorial Assistant Elise Olson notes that the Braschs’ approach to art collecting is very personal and involved.

“Ron recognizes the influences of international artists in Cuba, and how the politics and environment are influencing these artists as they move into contemporary art. Having these international pieces like Dali and Warhol act as a support system to the timeline in terms of a narrative to what’s happening in Cuba at the time.” Olson said.

The exhibit will kick off SDC’s 51st annual Gala on June 2 for an exclusive viewing before the exhibit is open to the public. The Gala themed around the Cuban elements Braschs’ exhibit is titled Havana Night. “Tell Me a Story,” will be open to the public from June 3, 2023, through Jan. 13, 2024.