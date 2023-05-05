REVIEW: Beulah author’s novel on mental health in rural communities

Carol Fortino has written four novels and published three poetry books.

“Haying in the Moonlight” by Carol Fortino, a Pueblo County author living in Beulah, focuses on unraveling the thread of suicide tightly woven in the lives of rural Boulder, Montana. The novel won second place in the literary and contemporary fiction category of the Colorado Independent Publishers Association’s 2021 EVVY Awards. “Haying in the Moonlight” was published by PSJ cofounder Gregory Howell’s publishing house, operating since 2012.

The novel starts with the devastating effects of the suicide of a work colleague’s brother, a farmer who took his own life in response to the stress of a career destabilized by unpredictable weather and further by rising tariff costs.

The story follows Louise Hammel, a University of Northern Colorado professor of psychology, who travels to her colleague’s hometown to interview residents affected by different suicides to get to the heart of the cause of this mental distress. Hammel tackles this hard topic, despite having her own personal connections to the public health concern.

The covid pandemic, in this contemporary story, acts as yet another public health concern that surrounds the Boulder Community. I found it interesting that the community members were consistently described as supporting the community by masking up, sanitizing, covering coughs, etc. This contrast is thought-provoking considering how long the community had been dealing with suicide.

“Haying in the Moonlight” grasps at the unattainable. To fully understand suicide would be speaking with those who have died by their own cause, which is impossible. Instead, Fortino, via Hammel, looks towards those affected by these outcomes.

Fortino

Hammel interviews a caretaker of an elderly Japanese woman as well as a doctor with a bittersweet story of his friendship with a reclusive veteran and a humbling story of a nurse with chronic pain. Personally, the most moving story recalled in the novel was that of Hammel’s personal connection following a middle school student, which had stopped me in my tracks.

Fortino creates a parallel between the farmer’s decision and Hammel’s decision to address the stigma created by the conservative outlook of complete independence and a culture of stoicism. Fortino expands on how rural life, despite how quiet its residents can be about the issues of mental health, can still be shattered by neglecting it. Hammel concludes her research with a determination that mental health is a community effort and that, while ultimately no one is responsible for these terrible outcomes, prevention can begin much earlier. Hammel gathers up the different leaders and interviewees in the town, who are inspired by her efforts to exemplify how addressing this public health concern starts with the public. Fortino shows that removing obstacles to access mental healthcare starts with peers.