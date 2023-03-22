Oh No, Not Conrad!

Pueblo West High School presents Bye Bye Birdie!

In the late 1950s, Elvis Presley was drafted. This caused a great wave of frantic hysteria, like none had ever seen. In 1960, Michael Stewart (author), Charles Strouse (music) and Lee Adams (lyrics) teamed up to poke a little fun at the phenomenon that this event had caused. Thus the musical, “Bye Bye Birdie,” was born, following the story of Conrad Birdie, an all-American heart throb crooner with gyroscopic hips. As luck would have it, his number comes up in the draft.

On Friday, we were treated to an enthusiastic and energetic rendition of this classic musical delivered by the performing arts students of Pueblo West High School, which was directed by Rosina Sonntag and Susan Kinnischtzke, with Associate Director Lisa King with Shelana Fenn as Choreographer.

As the lights dim, a voice reminds us that in the 1950s there were no cell phones, no Facebook and no Instagram. We are instantly transported into the middle of a pack of star-crazed teenage girls, whose hearts beat for the one and only Conrad Birdie (Nattadon Khaowised).

From the first moment Livie Pecoraro, as Rosie the spicy but eternally-devout Birdie fan, takes the stage, she embodies the zesty spark that is Miss Alvarez. The action takes place in Sweet Apple, Ohio, on an efficient and minimal set. Kim, played by Karlee Valdez, is the President of the local Conrad Birdie Fan Club. She declares that she is now a “woman of status” at the ripe old age of fifteen. Ursula, performed by Trinity Cortez, who delivers a truly maniacal and comedic performance, is at odds with Kim. Hugo Peabody, (James Escalera), Kim's love interest, is understandably concerned that he may lose her, despite her reassurances that he is the only boy for her.

Conrad Birdie croons and gyrates his way into disrupting lives of the citizens of Sweet Apple and the MaCafee family, including proud parents to Kim and young Randolf (Alex Matthews): Harry (Caleb Higginbotham) and Doris (Evelyn Sic). Higginbotham and Sic are well-cast, bringing us a believable portrayal of a chaotic and loving family. Higginbotham plays into the distress the archetypal father requires. He quickly loses control of himself, his home and his senses on a global scale. Sic plays Doris as the perfect picture of calm, cool and collected … until she isn't (teenagers will do that to you).

All the family characters contributed to bringing the shockwave of Birdie's behavior to life. Mae Peterson (Summer Johnson) is Albert’s overbearing and egocentric mother. Johnson absolutely steals the show with her solo performance in the second act, stunning the audience with her command of vocals paired with flawless comedic timing, which brought repeated cheers and laugh-out-loud responses from the audience.

The show was well-received, earning a standing ovation from a nearly full house. The minimal set design allowed for smooth transitions between the many — sometimes complex — scene changes. A few minor technical snags did occur, but did not disturb the consistent pace the cast had set. Props and costuming were thoughtful and brought ambience to each scene. The show is song-and-dance heavy. The budding talents bring a consistent energy while tackling challenging vocals. The choreography has vitality and is true to the intent of the play. This show would have been an entirely different experience, if not for the collective of supporting-cast members singing, dancing, cheering and making it happen.

The Pueblo West performers — with tremendous support from teachers, parents, fellow students and the community — do well to leave us with a sense of nostalgia for a bygone era.