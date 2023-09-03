On Aug. 3 at Fuel and Iron, we got to see what Tyler Shown called, “a microcosm of pay it forward community.”

Shown, a Pueblo native and community organizer, had a dream to be able to give his newly married friends a chance to travel and enjoy the world. He decided to do it by connecting with the community in Pueblo.

The couple are nurses who have lived in Pueblo. Shown said they had been looking at a vacation to Hawaii but canceled it. Shown said, “I just thought, why don’t I just buy the tickets? They’ve had a rough year, they deserve it.”

Shown is an avid traveler, who has adventured all around the globe from Thailand to the United Kingdom. Shown picked up his passion for videography while traveling.

The Smiles Go Miles Concert Fundraiser was a three-hour event with opportunities to give to a young family who couldn’t go on a vacation.

“People think they need to be struggling to be shown support and love… it’s important to support your neighbor regardless of their circumstance.” Tyler Shown

Shown has always connected to people with music. “It’s a great way to raise money and support our musicians,” Shown said. “I love to show off and support musicians’ talent. It’s the easiest medium for total entertainment value.”

Adrian Hernandez, Christian Jaquez, Kayla Slaughter and Naomi Zia-Ahmadi all performed for a crowd in the food hall. People were able to relax, enjoy their food and hear the music. All four are Pueblo area locals.

“We were looking for a living room at-home environment,” Shown said. “We brought in more couches for that family feel. People were also sitting at tables and on the floor. We had a very intimate environment.”

Throughout the night there were opportunities to donate to Smiles Go Miles, Shown’s fundraising method for the young family. Shown also created t-shirts and sold them, with proceeds going towards the fund.

Fuel and Iron’s bar sold the “Jolly Mule,’’ named after Shown’s video production company ‘Jolly Mule Productions.’ Proceeds from this drink sale also went to help with the family’s vacation.

Between all of the different fundraising avenues, the event made $2,100 according to Shown. $1,100 was given to the family for their trip and the rest was given to the musicians and crew who had been donating their time and talent.

“I chose common people to support, which is a rare thing to do,” Shown said. “People think they need to be struggling to be shown support and love. This event was about saying it’s important to support your neighbor regardless of their circumstance.”

The event raised over $2,100 in funds towards a young family’s vacation. The event was created out of generosity, wanting to give a family some much needed reprieve and memories to cherish. Photos by Gillian Brown.

In addition to the music and drinks, the food hall had mini massages from Stefan Anderson-Finley and Acudetox treatments from New Leaf Therapy. The Street Champs podcast also had a booth and was in attendance supporting Smiles Go Miles.

The Fuel and Iron Food Hall was packed to the brim for the event, with each of the restaurants receiving plenty of business through the night.

“Fuel and Iron is such a great addition downtown,” Shown said. “The capacity is exactly what Pueblo needs. Nathan (Stern) is so pro-Pueblo. Anything I wanted they did.”

The event was filled with creatives in town coming to support. Photographers, videographers, artists and more were given leeway to make content throughout the event.

“People are looking for a purpose and we create an opportunity for purpose when we are all together.” Tyler Shown

Shown said, “It’s hard to explain to people who don’t live here, but we’re blessed with the most creative people. Those people need opportunities to be creative.”

According to Shown, when designing the stage and layout for the event it was done with the thought of how it would be shot. Shown, a videographer by trade, has experience recording bands and looked to make Fuel and Iron friendly for that type of video work.

Throughout the planning process Shown had been planning to present the money on the night of the event to the couple. He invited them weeks before, but at the last second they couldn’t make it to the event. They didn’t know it was for them.

Shown was upset at first, having organized the event for them.

Shown said, “My friend told me, don’t let them not coming deter you from what you are doing. This is why you are supporting them in the first place, they are so busy they can’t make time.”

“This moment of presenting the money would have been for us, not for them,” Shown said. “It’s not about that. It’s about sending a family on a trip because they are good people and deserve a trip. I wanted to get people together for a good time and to laugh, I had no reason to be upset.”

The money was given to the family in private to support their next trip. The event itself successfully achieved Shown’s goal, both in having community and helping someone who needed it.

“What’s most important is that we were all together,” Shown said. “People are looking for a purpose and we create an opportunity for purpose when we are all together.”