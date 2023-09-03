Mt. Carmel: Here for veterans, families

Mt. Carmel provides hand up for Pueblo community veterans under the direction of Sal Katz. Photos courtesy of Mr. Carmel.

Mt. Carmel provides hand up for Pueblo community veterans under the direction of Sal Katz. Photos courtesy of Mr. Carmel.

No challenge is too small for the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center at Pueblo. The center exists to help veterans find the assistance they need.

Mt. Carmel and its partners don’t care about the type of discharged received, the years served or the number of years since the military service member left active duty. They care about people.

Their dedication matches their official motto: “We are here to provide a hand up.”

In the past, they’ve helped a veteran find new tires for a vehicle and found a contractor to install a wheelchair ramp for another, says Sal Katz, director of rural Colorado services for Mt. Carmel, and a decorated former command sergeant major with decades of service.

Mt. Carmel believes in going the extra mile to help veterans and their families, Katz said.

In the past year, the service center has seen its footprint at St. Mary Corwin Hospital grow rapidly, and its created new partnerships in the Steel City.

“We are here to help the community,” Katz said. “By helping vets, we also help the community in Pueblo.”

Pueblo’s tight-knit veteran community comes together when needed, and the rest of the community pitches in, he said. That’s why the Pueblo center for Mt. Carmel is now considering how to meet the needs of veterans and their families in more rural parts of the state.

In fact, the Pueblo office has now been joined by offices in Westcliffe and Trinidad. Together, the three offices serve much of Southern Colorado, but there’s more work to be done.

And the Pueblo center is there to help residents with its Helping Hands event once a month brings together organizations and resources not only for veterans — but for the rest of the community as well, Katz said.

“It’s a collaboration of a lot of community groups,” he said. “It provides access to dentistry, the library, the Pueblo Food Project, free cell phones, free vaccines. People can come to one location and get what they need. We’re trying to build relationships.”

Building those relationships is at the heart of Mt. Carmel’s mission to support military members, veterans, and their families.

In the past five months, the center staff has served 763 veterans and family members – helping them with everything from health care to insurance. In addition, Mt. Carmel’s community partners served more than 982 clients, with 289 from the Colorado Veteran Service-Connected Disability project and 161 clients used our food pantry.

“We’re seeing growth,” Katz said. ‘And we’re ready for more growth. We’ll continue our expansion into other places that need our help. Our biggest issue now is just making sure people are aware that we’re here and that we are ready to help.”

Already, the center is making a difference in the lives of local veterans. It has a series of programs and projects designed to raise awareness of veterans’ issues and causes.

For instance, the organization held a Quilts of Valor giveaway to local veterans – including a 103-year-old World War II veteran. They also held the Pars for Patriots golf tournament and will participate int the Homeless Stand Down in September. On Sept. 1, the Pueblo office took part in Patriot Day, a program that honors lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and during the Global War on Terror in the years after.

“We honor their service, and we remember those we lost,” Katz said. “But we also remember those who are still living and provide food to more than 400 families in the Pikes Peak region on that day.

“We just keep moving forward,” Katz said. “Pueblo is unique in its approach to veterans. We’re the Home of Heroes, after all. We’re going to continue to provide services to aid veterans and their families.”