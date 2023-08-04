Pueblo Veterans’ Voice

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center spotlights: Michael Sumida

Meet Michael Sumida, a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, Army veteran and Mt. Carmel volunteer. Sumida has been married for 47 years and lives in Pueblo, 10 houses from four of his six grandchildren.

Tell us a little about your military career.

I graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1974 with a degree in aerospace engineering. I was a member of the National Champion Parachute team and served in Special Forces. I was a pilot and flew as part of the Iranian Hostage Rescue Mission, Desert Storm, Bosnia, Kosovo, and Afghanistan. I received the Bronze Star with valor and have Air Force Parachutist Wings with more than 600 federal jumps. I retired 16 years ago, and then worked at Lockheed Martin for 16 years.

What was your experience transitioning from the military?

I had no transition issues going from military active duty (from 1974 - 1980) to civilian life. I separated and was immediately hired into Martin Marietta Space Systems Company in Littleton, Colorado, using my aerospace engineering degree on various space programs. I simultaneously flew in the Air Force Reserves from 1983 to 2007.

How are you involved with Mt. Carmel?

Veteran volunteer support is a key part of my retired life. Mt Carmel has been a great benefit for Pueblo veterans and has provided another avenue for me to be involved with veteran support. I consider Mt Carmel to be one of the best veteran support organizations in Pueblo.

What benefits did you gain from military service?

Learning detailed planning. In combat, it is best to be prepared in detail, including for possible unplanned events. I was also given training, responsibility and experience to command people (1,600 in a Combat Air Wing) and get complicated things done (Commanding a daily schedule of 20+ combat missions a day in Afghanistan and sustaining a self-contained city that included base security, air traffic control, housing, power, civil engineering, transportation, medical including surgery capability, food, aircraft maintenance, fuel for those daily missions, communication, legal, contracts, laundry, personnel welfare, etc.) Being a wing commander is like being a city manager and combat commander at the same time.

Do you have any advice for service members seeking to leave the military?

Get an education that will get you a job before you separate, not in a panic right before separating. Figure out what you want to do before you separate from the military. Make a plan. If you separate before the 20-year point, I highly recommend joining the Reserves or National Guard. Stay in contact with those who have gotten out and get advice and discuss your plans with them before getting out.

Calendar of events for Pueblo veterans:

Aug. 2: Helping Hands Pueblo Community Coalition. 10 a.m. until supplies are depleted. St. Mary Corwin Hospital, 1008 Minnequa Ave. Behind the Medical Arts Building.

Aug. 3: Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Ambassador update. 4 p.m. St. Mary Corwin Hospital, 1008 Minnequa Ave, SMC IN Bank Conference Room.

Aug. 5: CSU-P Poker Run & Veterans Upward Bound. Starts at Pueblo Community College and ends at CSU-P Pavilion. For more information, contact 575-528-8705.

Aug. 8: La Junta Veterans Affairs Regional Office holds Southeast Colorado PACT briefing.

Aug. 9: Deadline to apply for PACT Act. Contact veteran service officer, Eric Moncibais at Pueblo County for more information.

Aug. 11: Military Affairs Committee meeting. 8:30-9:30 a.m., second Friday of every month, 302 N. Santa Fe Ave.

Aug. 25: State Fair Parade. 10 a.m. Downtown Pueblo. For information about participating in the parade, call Terri Kallish at 719-542-1704.

Aug. 25-Sept. 4: Colorado State Fair, 1001 Beulah Ave.

Aug. 26: Sangre De Cristo art expression program. For more information and to register, go to sdc-arts.org.

Aug. 30: Celebrate end of chemical munitions in Pueblo Chemical Depot. 2 p.m. Pueblo Convention Center.

Aug. 31: Deadline to participate in the American Legion Post #2 Homeless Veterans Standdown scheduled for Sept. 29. Email jem.amlpost02@outlook.com for information.

Mt. Carmel Reaches Veterans

Mt. Carmel Veteran Services Center in Pueblo started in 2021 to expand outreach from Colorado Springs to the Steel City’s 14,000 veterans. Today, it works with partners across the spectrum to meet the individual needs of every veteran who needs services — from employment assistance to behavioral health support.



And it’s not just the big things that Mt. Carmel can help with. One veteran needed new truck tires; Mt. Carmel was there. Another needed a wheelchair ramp; Mt. Carmel responded. From services large and small, Mt. Carmel strives to serve those who served our country.



In June, the nonprofit organization expanded its partnership with UCHealth’s Next Chapter, a state-funded wellness program designed to reduce stress and anxiety from life’s challenges to reduce the veteran suicide rate. In its first year in Colorado Springs, the veteran suicide rate dropped nine percent — a proven success. The goal is to duplicate that success in Pueblo and save the lives of those who sacrificed on behalf of the nation.



To learn about the full spectrum of services available at Mt. Carmel in Pueblo, go to veteranscenter.org and click on the Pueblo link. To reach out to someone in Pueblo, please call Sal Katz at 719-309-4719 or 719-360-6567. He can be reached via email at skatz@mtcarmelcenter.org.