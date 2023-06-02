In the shadow of the EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel Mill, formerly the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company, lies a Spanish colonial church — its steeple piercing high into the sky, casting a shadow onto Mesa Avenue.

Just down the street is Eilers’ Place. First opened in the 1930s, it is one of Pueblo’s oldest establishments and still serves as a popular watering hole.

Midcentury-style homes line the avenues of Mesa, Berwind, Eilers, Taylor and Egan in a section of town known as the Eilers Neighborhood,sometimes referred to as Eiler Heights or Old Bojon Town. It was here that Slovenian (along with Croatian and Serbian) steel workers settled in from the late 1800s through the midcentury.

Though some generations of families have remained in the neighborhood, many have moved to other parts of the Steel City. Still, Eiler Heights remains the center of Pueblo’s Slovenian community and the one of the city’s most historic and iconic neighborhoods.

Eiler Heights is one of Pueblo’s most historic neighborhoods. (Photo by Jeffry Moore)

Eiler Heights geography: Where is the Eilers Neighborhood?

While there are no specific boundaries, many consider the surrounding neighborhoods part of the Eilers Neighborhood. There are several different thoughts on the area’s boundaries. Many experts and ex-residents define the boundaries differently.

Pueblo attorney Anthony Perko, who is of Slovenian decent whose family has attended St. Mary’s Church for four generations, defines the area east of Northern Avenue and the surrounding areas of Santa Fe Hill as the Eilers Neighborhood.

“(The boundaries are) the east end of Northern Avenue and surrounding areas on Santa Fe Hill,” Perko said. . “The area’s boundaries can be considered from the intersection of Northern and Interstate 25, proceeding north to where the area starts to go down the hill, proceeding east along the hill where it curves around towards the southeast at approximately Midwest Steel. Then, it proceeds along Northern and the north end of the EVRAZ plant, back to the southeast corner.”

Roselawn Foundation President Jason Falsetto said the area is certainly the area comprised of midcentury-style homes off of Mesa Avenue, and includes much of the recent Environmental Protection Agency Superfund site. Due to former smelter sites in the area, the EPA recognized the soil as being contaminated after multiple soil samples. The EPA then led a multi-million-dollar effort in treating and decontaminating the soil. The project is expected to be complete by 2027, according to the EPA website, and encompasses the original smelter site, located south of the Arkansas River between the Bessemer and Eilers Neighborhoods.

“It really does incorporate all the way to the Santa Fe bluff area all the way to Midwest Steel,” Falsetto said. “In terms of an official site, it’s where the Colorado smelter was originally. That’s where the Superfund cleanup was.”

Falsetto explained that the smelter site is where Slovenian and Croatian immigrants settled the area between the 1890 and 1910. The largest influx of immigrants, he said, was between 1905 and 1915.

Eilers’ Place has operated as the social center of Eiler Heights for 85 years. (Photo by Jeffry Moore)

St. Mary’s church brings people to Eilers Neighborhood

As more Slovenian immigrants ventured to the New World in search of a better life, one man helped establish Pueblo’s growing Slovenian population.

In the late 1800s, the Rev. Cyril Zupan, a Slovenian Catholic, came to Colorado from Slovenia. Zupan was guided to Colorado by the Trunk Index — an index used by the church that tracked where populations of immigrant groups lived in the United States. Zupan recognized a need for his services in Colorado, particularly, in Pueblo.

He took monthly train-trips up north to what would become Leadville and the Denver-area to hear confessions along the front ranges. After several trips, he realized a church was needed in the southern part of the state.

In 1895, Zupan purchased an area of Clark Street in Pueblo’s Grove neighborhood. There, the first St. Mary’s Help of Christians Church and its Catholic school were built.

Annette Charron, vice president of outreach for Slovenian Union of America Inc., has studied the history of Pueblo Slovenians and the Eilers Neighborhood for much of her adult life. She said that Zupan played an integral part in building the neighborhood.

“He was just very, very dedicated,” she said . “He was instrumental in sort of establishing this neighborhood.”

The church was badly damaged in the flood of 1921. As many workers moved to the modern-day Eilers Neighborhood from the Grove, Zupan decided it would be best to relocate the church.

He bought an 11-acre stretch of land up the hill that cost $25,000 and covered four, full city blocks. This stretch of land extended to South Santa Fe Avenue and included the community baseball field.

The subdivision, named after Zupan, housed the new church and Catholic school, as well as land for homes to be built. The new church opened in the early 1950s, after Zupan’s death.

Today, Zupan’s legacy church, located at 217 E. Mesa Ave., still serves as the center of Pueblo’s Slovenian community.

"(The church) serves a pretty healthy population of Slovenian descendants of the area today,” Falsetto said. “The Catholic Church is declining in population worldwide, I would say (St. Mary’s) is a healthier (population) in Pueblo. There’s also been an influx of Italians into that area as well.”

“It was really a family place. If a baby was born, they’d bring them in and take a picture to put on the wall.” Annette Charon, Vice President of outreach for Slovenian Union of America

Eilers’ Place: the social center of the Eilers Neighborhood

While St. Mary’s served as the spiritual center of the Eilers Neighborhood, Eilers’ Place may be considered the social center.

The tavern has long served as a place for families to gather and mingle with others from the neighborhood and surrounding areas. It has remained open for more than 85 years.

Adults would enjoy alcoholic beverages while children would eat candy and drink soda — often bought by generous patrons or bar workers.

“It was really a family place,” Charron said. “If a baby was born, they’d bring them in and take a picture to put on the wall.

“It was never really considered a “bar-bar.”

Eilers’ Place remains open to this day, and has been run by generations of the same family.

Eilers’ is located right across from the church and former school.

“You wouldn’t be able to open a bar there nowadays,” Charron said. “If they sold the bar to someone who wasn’t in the Glavich family, they wouldn’t be able to get a liquor license.”

The family is grandfathered into a preexisting code that allowed an establishment to serve liquor. Though the school is not open today, the code still does not allow for a liquor license.

The bar was originally a grocery store and opened in 1933. Matt and Josephine Glavich opened the grocery store in the front of their corner house. Matt Glavich died two years later and Josephine turned the store into a bar.

It has been Eilers’ Place since, and has been home to events like kielbasa races, the Bojon Triathlon (consisting of bowling, horseshoes and darts), a Christmas party and other festivities.

Memories from the Eilers Neighborhood

While younger generations have moved away from the neighborhood, many still visit the neighborhood whether it is to attend church, visit Eilers’ Place or for festivities held there which celebrate the history and culture of the neighborhood.

Four generations of Perko’s family have attended St. Mary’s. His grandparents attended the parish and school in the ‘30s and ‘40s. His paternal grandparents lived on Bohmen Avenue and his paternal grandmother grew up in the neighborhood during the Great Depression.

He said he has many great memories of spending time in the neighborhood.

“There’s the annual block party called Kres Dan which marks mid-summer,” he said, recalling the bonfire holiday. “(I remember) parish festivals and playing on the slag heap on the side of the hill.”

Falsetto’s grandparents were born next to each other. One stayed on Berwind Avenue while the other moved to Route Avenue. They married as young adults.

“Our family started out there on both sides, right next to the church where it is now,” Falsetto said.

Falsetto himself doesn’t have memories in the neighborhood, other than his family showing him the home.He is not a regular attendee at the church, but said St. Mary’s is a welcoming place for all.

“It was always a welcoming place and has a higher concentration of both Slovenian and Italian descendants in the community,” he said.

The neighborhood today — and its future

Perko said that many were concerned about what would happen to the neighborhood during the EPA’s Superfund clean up and study.

He said it appears that the project is not going to stigmatize or hurt the area.

“To a large extent, (the neighborhood) remains the center of the Slovenian-American community in the city, particularly relating to the church and its festivals,” Perko said.

“During the course of the Superfund designation, there was great concern that the area would be stigmatized for decades. Fortunately, the process seems to be nearing completion without that taking place.”

Falsetto said the community there is “stable” and that the Superfund has actually helped improve some of the areas.

He said that it “ has definitely brought more attention to the region” and that he hopes that it will lead to growing and improving the community.

“The biggest thing I would say is the potential for that community to become more than what it is,” he said. “It’s growing, but it can be such a cultural center for Slovenian heritage, not just for Pueblo, but for the region and state.I think there’s a lot of potential to invest into the community and bring it back to really honor the heritage.”

Falsetto also highlighted a need for safety in the community., saying he believes there is a need for mental health resources and drug rehabilitation resources.

In addition, he said he would like to see the former school building utilized to preserve and honor the neighborhood’s past or as a solution to the lack of affordable housing.

“The schools have been defunct for a long time,” Falsetto said. “I don’t think it’ll ever become a school again, but that would be great as a museum or a multi-use space with maybe a restaurant in it as well. Maybe turn it into income or lower income housing that can help bring people back into society.”

Falsetto added, that it will take money to provide such resources.

“It’s gonna take money … the basic answer is we just need millions of dollars,” he said.

Pics from the past ... Eiler Heights history project The photo on the left depicts the Angelo Llamo’s Grocery Store. The building now houses Eilers’ Place. The photo on the right captures Rev. Cyril Zupan celebrating his Golden Jubilee on October 26, 1936. The last photo shows a group of children from 1958 dressed for All Saints Day. In 2014, Historitecture, a historical preservation agency, worked with the Eilers community to publish a 60-page document and a 15-minute documentary on the history of the Slovenian neighborhood near the steel mill. The project was grant-funded by the City of Pueblo. The complete project can be found at historitecture.com. Photos courtesy of Historitecture and the City of Pueblo.

