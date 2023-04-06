History Day participants win PSJ award for narrative-crafting skills

Pueblo Star Journal “Storytelling” award winners, Jennifer Hijar, Hayven Romero and Bryson Martin, pose with regional coordinator Dawn Carver. (Photo by Rory Harbert.)

Colorado State University Pueblo hosted Southeastern Colorado’s regional History Day competition in which students present research projects on history topics of their choice on April 1. The theme this year was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” The competition had 158 students, from five different schools, sign up this year to participate. Grade levels range from sixth to 12th grade. Thirty-six judges volunteered to engage with students on history, rank projects and choose who moves onto the state competition. Judges also provided feedback, vetted sources and interviewed students on their research.

Students must provide extensive research, utilize primary sources and adhere to a strict word count among other rules to meet submission qualifications. Students have the option to present their research through papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries or websites.

The Pueblo Star Journal, supporting all ages who “dig deeper,” offered two “Storytelling” awards to History Day participants. With this award, students received a $50 prize, a certificate with our iconic shovel logo, indicating the hard work done to dig up a story, and a chance to be published in the paper. Volunteer judges nominated projects that they deemed to have the “most compelling presentation of history.” These students are not the only ones to move onto state competition, but stood out on their own accord.

Connect student Jennifer Hijar entered her project in the individual junior exhibits category. Her project was titled “The Cotton Gin: Frontiering America's Cash Crop.” In 1794, inventor Eli Whitney patented the cotton gin, a machine that streamlined the process of harvesting cotton.

“I chose this topic because I really like inventions, and I like hearing like the background stories of how it all started,” Hijar said. “And then I like seeing how it improves and how it impacts us as it continues.”

For Hijar, history is like following a trail.

“I think history is important because it just shows different points of views of people: who invent things and people who are impacted by it,” she said. “I think that it shows that anything is possible, that you can do whatever you put your mind to. It just takes some time, and you just need to follow through.”

Hijar said that history is an important subject for young leaders.

“I think it's important for people my age because it gives people my age almost a clear vision of what to do in the future and how people’s lives back then impact us now,” Hijar said.

Hijar is excited to move onto the state competition.

Connect students Hayven Romero and Bryson Martin entered their Junior documentary project called “The Tuskegee Airmen: Frontiersmen in the Military.” The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American aviators to serve in the U.S. Army Air Corps, now known as the U.S. Air Force. The men trained at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama and flew in World War II.

“We figured it was very significant to history because it ties into civil rights,” Romero said.

This is the first time the two have participated in History Day.

For Martin, history is about “significant turning points and things that can change the world, things that people want and need to learn about.”

The pair said they believe History Day is important for students at their grade-level.

“History Day can help people our age learn about significant people and things that have happened,” Romero said.

They are excited to participate in the state-level competition.

The State competition is on April 29 at the University of Colorado in Denver. Students will have a chance to revise and polish their projects before competing again. For those interesed in volunteering at the state-level this year or at the regional event next year or having a new, eligible school participate, contact Dawn Carver, the regional History Day coordinator, at dawncarver4@gmail.com.