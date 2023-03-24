A celebration of support

The Colorado State University Pueblo Ballroom was filled with nearly 130 members of the LGBTQ community and their allies, all there to celebrate another year of growth and accomplishment carried out by a local nonprofit dedicated to inclusivity.

Southern Colorado Equality Alliance hosted its annual Spring Fling on March 10, in which the nonprofit organization celebrates what the group has accomplished over the past year. Each year, through a nomination process, the group presents an award to their “Person of the Year” and their “Business of the Year '' for their efforts in supporting the local LGBTQ community.

SCEA President Tommy Farrell opened the event by providing an annual report of spending and accomplishments while attendees enjoyed a meal served by Colorado State University catering.

SCEA’s first meeting was on Nov. 7, 1992. The group at the time was called Pueblo After Two, which is named after the passage of Amendment 2, which prevented Colorado and its municipalities from creating laws to protect LGBTQ groups. An injunction was passed to stop the amendment and eventually led to the United States Supreme Court finding the law unconstitutional in the case “Romer v. Evans” in 1996.

“A group of Pueblo LGBTQ plus citizens realized that the passage of amendment two meant that many people might have felt invisible and rejected,” Farrell said. “They formed Pueblo After Two. Some of those founders are even in the room with us.”

The acknowledgement to those founders resulted in applause.

“As the organization evolves, we strive to educate our community, provide support for our LGBTQ plus family, and move further away from the dampened darkness of the closet to the bright sunlight and warm equity for all,” Farrell said.

Board member John Mark Hild, who has been a member since Pueblo After 2, and a member of the Outfront Youth Group, which provides a safe space for LGBTQ youth and allies between the ages of 13 to 20, presented their Shining Star award to Sage Tafoya. Tafoya had been a member of the group before and came back to volunteer to support the group for the next generation.

Ray Packard, SCEA Vice President, presented the Business of the Year and the Person of the Year awards. According to Packard, these awards come from nominations of community members. Board members are not allowed to vote to prevent conflict of interest.

Farrell won Person of the Year. He has been a board member since 2016. Packard shared that a nominator noted that “Tommy is selfless in his efforts to empower and advocate for others.”

“When I was a queer kid who grew up in a rural community, who was not out and didn’t feel safe and didn’t feel comfortable,” Farrell said in his speech. “I would see OutFront on a website. That’s all it took, is that I knew OutFront existed, and they were meeting. I never went to a meeting in high school. But I knew that they were there and that gave me so much hope. “

Pueblo Drip, a LGBTQ+ and Latin-owned thrift shop located 416 N. Santa Fe Ave., won Business of the Year. Packard shared that a nomination stated, “Pueblo Drip believes in the inclusivity of all people and we see that every day.”

Jai Von Westphalen accepted the award with a speech not only announcing that the shop is temporarily closed for the time being, but took the opportunity to recognize the “struggles the trans community is currently facing and has been facing since the existence of colonialism.”

“As Pueblo Drip goes into hibernation, to do the needed work to reopen, I and others involved will continue to advocate for the basic human rights us trans people deserve. The fascist policies, bills and rhetoric will not erase the existence of the trans and queer community. Please check on your trans loved ones.”

Farrell was asked to comment on this speech, to which he said that due to the nature of how nonprofit organizations operate neutrally and without direct political influence, he could not speak on the topic specifically. Though, he did acknowledge that SCEA can help with navigating and understanding how the government operates and what measures can be taken for members to advocate for themselves and their communities.

Bri Buentello presented an extended congratulations for each recipient on behalf of Representatives Tisha Mauro and Matthew Martinez and Sen. Nick Hinrichsen of the Colorado General Assembly.

In 2022, the organization spent 36 percent of its funding on scholarships. According to Farrell, it is not common for their year-to-year expenses. But when Pueblo’s PFLAG chapter, which was a part of a 50-year-old LGBTQ organization with chapters across the nation, dissolved in 2019, there was a scholarship for Pueblo Community College left behind. PFLAG contacted SCEA to continue the work and Farrell said the “board was happy to do so.” The organization was able to award five $1,000 scholarships and save $15,000 to ensure that the scholarship will continue for at least three more years. To receive the scholarship, students must attend PCC, enroll in at least six credits per semester and maintain a minimum 2.5 grade point average per semester. Students apply by submitting an essay describing their experiences as either a member of the LGBTQ community or as an advocate for the community. The funds can be used towards living expenses or supplies.

One of the recipients of this scholarship, Kai Adame who is set to graduate in May, was invited to speak. Farrell said he was intending to share a video interviewing the recipients but learned that Adame was set to attend the event.

“There are many ways in which I am a minority,” Adame said. “As a queer, nonbinary person of color, adversity never seems far. It’s easy to adopt a negative mindset... I’m reminded I am not alone. My community not only believes in me, but also supports me.”

Adame ended their speech with a promise to “pay it forward” and intends to become a donor in the future.

Sixty-seven percent of their yearly income comes from events such as Pueblo Pride and Spring Fling, where the group hosted a silent auction as well as sold individual tickets and tables to attend the dinner. Grants make up 26 percent of the group’s income, the largest of which is a statewide grant supports smoking cessation and vaping and tobacco use. Tobacco Free Colorado’s website, through which the grant comes from, states that “tobacco use is significantly higher in our LGBTQ+ community” and that “In 2018, the rates of smoking and vaping were higher among LGBTQ+ Coloradans than the state average.”

SCEA’S biggest event of the year is Pueblo Pride, which has only grown each year. In 2022, according to Farrell, the group needed to raise $5,400 in sponsorships to cover the costs to host the event. They raised over $16,000, with over 40 organizations, businesses and government entities that sponsored Pueblo Pride. In 2022, they had 120 vendors, which was about 30 more than the previous year. Farrell said they “did have some growing pains” trying to accommodate the unexpected increase in participants. The next Pueblo Pride will be on Aug. 20.

SCEA hosts several in-groups that specifically cater to different communities within the LGBTQ umbrella. OutFront youth group meets every week on Friday. In addition to attending Denver’s Lobby Day to meet with legislators and learn about the legislative process, they host a Dungeons & Dragons campaign, a tabletop roleplaying game, once a month. SCEA also hosts Transgeneration Support Group, a group for trans community members and allies, and Pueblo Pride Seniors, were members of the community over 50 years old meet socially. More information can be found at socoequality.org.