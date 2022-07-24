Pueblo County board and commission vacancies

Current openings (as of July 1, 2022)

Main county boards and commissions webpage – links to individual groups, application and more information: county.pueblo.org/boards-and-commissions/boards-and-commissions

2030 Commission for Communities of Pueblo Strategic Plan

Openings: Five

Term: Three years

Role: The commission creates a strategic plan for the communities of Pueblo.

Community Services Advisory Commission

Openings: One (joint city-county appointment)

Term: Four years, expiring April 30, 2026

Role: The commission evaluates proposals from service agencies – health and human services, recreation programs/services, arts and cultural programs/services and economic development – wishing to provide community services through the use of city or county general funds and other allocated funds. The commission makes recommendations to the county commissioners and City Council regarding the proposals.

Information: Ashley Huggins, 719-583-4411

Community Services Block Grant Advisory Committee

Openings: One

Term: Three years

Role: The committee is composed of low-income people, local government staff and members of the business, labor, religious, law enforcement or education communities who fully participate in the planning, development, implementation and evaluation of the program to serve low-income people.

Desert Hawk Golf Course at Pueblo West Management Board

Openings: Two

Term: Three years

Role: The board promotes, manages, operates, develops and maintains the Desert Hawk Golf Course in Pueblo West.

Fire Code Adoption and Revision Commission

Openings: One

Term: Indefinite

Role: The commission reviews and makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners concerning the adoption of a fire code for the unincorporated areas of Pueblo County.

Fire Code Adoption and Revision Commission Board of Appeals

Openings: One

Term: Indefinite

Role: The board hears appeals for Fire Code Adoption and Revision Commissions decisions.

HAZMAT – Hazardous Materials Committee

Openings: One

Term: Not provided

Role: Not provided

McHarg Park Community Center Advisory Committee

Openings: Seven

Term: Three years

Role: The committee provides input, advice and recommendations to the Pueblo County Department of Facilities regarding the policies, rules and procedures for general operations of the McHarg Park Community Center in Avondale.

Pueblo Advisory Council on Aging (PACA)

Openings: Four

Term: Varies

Role: The council facilitates the involvement of older people and other interested residents in the development and implementation of an area plan for aging services for the region.

Pueblo Conservancy District

Openings: One

Term: Three years

Role: The district serves to reduce flood risk.

Pueblo County Board of Retirement

Openings: One

Term: Four years

Role: The board oversees the county’s pension fund on behalf of Pueblo County retirees.

Pueblo County Juvenile Community Review Board

Openings: Four

Term: Varies

Role: The board reviews case files of juveniles prior to the juvenile’s placement in a residential community setting and and makes a decision regarding community placement, taking into consideration the results of an objective risk assessment, the recommended needs of the juvenile and the public safety interest of the community.

Pueblo County Retail Marijuana Sales and Excise Taxes Oversight Committee

Openings: Two

Term: Three years

Role: The committee fosters a transparent and objective review of the county's retail marijuana sales and excise tax revenues and expenditures and ensures that the monies are spent in accordance with the purposes described in Resolution Nos. 13-186 and 15-203, respectively.

Pueblo County Workforce Board Advisory Council

Openings: One

Term: Three years

Role: The council advises the Pueblo County Workforce Board on matters related to training and employment programs.

Pueblo Economic Development Corp. (PEDCO) board of directors

Openings: One

Term: Three years

Role: The board oversees PEDCO in its mission to attract, retain and expand primary jobs in Pueblo County.

Pueblo Human Relations Commission

Openings: Four county appointments

Term: Three years

Role: The commission “serves as an instrumentality through which the City and the County of Pueblo may officially encourage and bring about mutual understanding and respect for all persons of any race, creed, color, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or national origin throughout Pueblo County, and helps give effect to equal rights for all persons as assured by the federal and state constitutions and laws.”

Pueblo Local Emergency Planning Committee

Openings: Four

Term: Indefinite

Role: Representatives from local government, fire districts, state patrol, hospitals, utility companies, medical services and concerned citizens oversee emergency planning for Pueblo County.

Pueblo Memorial Airport Advisory Committee

Openings: One

Term: Three years

Role: The committee investigates, evaluates, promotes and recommends programs for commercial airlines and general aviation services at Pueblo Memorial Airport; creates a community awareness program regarding the availability and use of air service of Pueblo Memorial Airport; and makes periodic reports to the City Council and county commissioners.

Pueblo Regional Building boards of appeal

Openings: Five (see below)

Building board – one general contractor

Electrical board – one journeyman/electrician

Mechanical board – one journeyman, one engineer

Plumbing – two journeymen

Term: Three years

Role: Each board of appeal “issues, suspends, or revokes licenses or registrations, makes reasonable interpretations, determines the suitability of alternate materials and methods of installation, grants minor variances, hears appeals, and reviews performance of work under the adopted codes.”

Runyon Sports Complex Commission, Inc. Board of Directors

Openings: Four

Term: Three years

Role: The board develops, promotes and coordinates recreation programs utilizing the Runyon Field facility.

Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center board of trustees

Openings: Two

Term: Three years Role: The board of trustees meets at least four times per year and elects an executive board that meets once per month to manage the affairs of the arts center.