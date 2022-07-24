City of Pueblo board and commission vacancies

Who helps Pueblo city and county governments operate effectively? You do. The city and county have many boards and commissions that rely on community volunteers and there are plenty of openings. We’ve compiled a list of current availabilities. Why not check out the lists, see what interests you and consider applying?
Overview of the application and appointment process:
www.pueblo.us/84/Boards-Commissions
ADA Advisory Committee
www.pueblo.us/153/ADA-Advisory-Committee
Openings: Unspecified
Term: Four years
Role: The committee serves as a resource for the city and county about issues affecting people with disabilities. Among its responsibilities are reviewing new building projects, monitoring existing facilities/services for ADA compliance, handling citizen issues and suggestions regarding community access, and identifying barriers that keep citizens from participating in all aspects of community life.
Note: Applicants must reside within city limits.
Community Services Advisory Commission
www.pueblo.us/2695/CSAC-Application-Process|
Openings: One (joint city-county appointment)
Term: Four years, expiring April 30, 2026
Role: The commission evaluates proposals from service agencies – health and human services, recreation programs/services, arts and cultural programs/services and economic development – wishing to provide community services through the use of City or County general funds and other allocated funds. The commission makes recommendations to the county commissioners and city council regarding the proposals.
Information: Ashley Huggins, 719-583-4411
El Centro del Quinto Sol Recreation Center board of trustees
www.pueblo.us/658/El-Centro-Del-Quinto-Sol-Board-of-Direct
Openings: Two
Term: Three years
Role: Members serve in an advisory capacity and provide recommendations to the parks and recreation department and city council about issues related to planning and operation of the rec center.
Note: Applicants must reside within city limits.
Pueblo Energy Advisory Commission
www.pueblo.us/2699/Pueblo-Energy-Advisory-Commission
Openings: Two
Term: Four years – one opening expires June 30, 2023; the other expires June 30, 2025
Role: The commission provides “an entity through which the City may officially encourage and bring about better and more effective use of energy in all its forms within the City, to enable the City to reach its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2035 and to monitor franchise agreements and Public Utility Commission proceedings with respect to energy, insofar as they impact the City.”
Pueblo Human Relations Commission
www.pueblo.us/159/Human-Relations-Commission
Openings: One city appointment
Term: Three years
Role: The commission “serves as an instrumentality through which the City and the County of Pueblo may officially encourage and bring about mutual understanding and respect for all persons of any race, creed, color, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or national origin throughout Pueblo County, and helps give effect to equal rights for all persons as assured by the federal and state constitutions and laws.”
Information: 719-582-4503 or pueblohrc15@gmail.com
Pueblo Regional Building boards of appeal
www.pueblo.us/133/Regional-Building-Department-Boards-of-A
Openings: Five (see below)
Building board – one general contractor
Mechanical board – one journeyman, one engineer and one contractor
Plumbing – two journeymen
Term: Three years
Role: Each board of appeal “issues, suspends, or revokes licenses or registrations, makes reasonable interpretations, determines the suitability of alternate materials and methods of installation, grants minor variances, hears appeals, and reviews performance of work under the adopted codes.”
Community Commission on Housing and Homelessness
www.pueblo.us/2458/Community-Commission-on-Housing-and-Home
Openings: Unspecified
Term: Not provided
Role: The commission works to find a permanent solution to the city’s shelter crisis. This includes seeking temporary housing and finding ways to offer more affordable housing.
Pueblo Memorial Airport Advisory Committee
www.pueblo.us/564/Airport-Advisory-Committee
Openings: Four
Term: Three years starting in October
Role: The committee investigates, evaluates, promotes and recommends programs for commercial airlines and general aviation services at Pueblo Memorial Airport; creates a community awareness program regarding the availability and use of air service of Pueblo Memorial Airport; and makes periodic reports to the city council and county commissioners.
Information: Jayme Riddell, 719-553-2741
Pueblo City-County Library District board of trustees
www.pueblo.us/156/Library-District-Board-of-Trustees
Openings: Two
Term: Five years starting Jan. 1
Role: The board endorses expenditures, formulates and approves the annual budget, presents the library’s program to the community, hires the director and delegates the operation and management of the library to the director.
Pueblo Regional Building Commission
www.pueblo.us/161/Regional-Building-Commission
Openings: Minimum of two
Term: Three years starting in October
Role: The commission provides general supervision of administration and policy direction for the Pueblo Regional Building Department, appoints the building official, submits an annual department budget to the City and County, makes monthly reports of activities, and carries out other functions and responsibilities as required.
Information: Jeanette Kelley, 719-543-0002
Pueblo Municipal Golf Course Enterprise Advisory Committee
www.pueblo.us/1722/Golf-Course-Enterprise-Adv-Committee
Openings: Three
Term: Three years, starting in December/January
Role: The committee makes recommendations to the parks and recreation department about issues related to planning, operation and development of the Municipal Golf Course Enterprise (Elmwood and Walking Stick golf courses).
Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center board of trustees
www.pueblo.us/165/Sangre-De-Cristo-Arts-Conference-Ctr-Boa
Openings: Three
Term: Three years starting Jan. 1
Role: The board of trustees meets at least four times per year and elects an executive board that meets once a month to manage the affairs of the arts center.
Streetscape Advisory Committee
www.pueblo.us/162/Streetscape-Advisory-Committee
Openings: One
Term: Three years starting November/DecemberRole: The committee “investigates, evaluates, promotes and recommends projects with respect to streetscapes throughout the City of Pueblo, creates a community awareness program as to the availability and use of grant and general fund monies, promotes volunteerism to maintain sustainable streetscapes, makes periodic reports with respect to streetscape projects to the city council and promotes the use of western landscaping within the Pueblo community.”
Main county boards and commissions webpage – links to individual groups, application and more information: county.pueblo.org/boards-and-commissions/boards-and-commissions
2030 Commission for Communities of Pueblo Strategic Plan
Openings: Five
Term: Three years
Role: The commission creates a strategic plan for the communities of Pueblo.
Community Services Block Grant Advisory Committee
Openings: One
Term: Three years
Role: The committee is composed of low-income people, local government staff and members of the business, labor, religious, law enforcement or education communities who fully participate in the planning, development, implementation and evaluation of the program to serve low-income people.
Desert Hawk Golf Course at Pueblo West Management Board
Openings: Two
Term: Three years
Role: The board promotes, manages, operates, develops and maintains the Desert Hawk Golf Course in Pueblo West.
Fire Code Adoption and Revision Commission
Openings: One
Term: Indefinite
Role: The commission reviews and makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners concerning the adoption of a fire code for the unincorporated areas of Pueblo County.
Fire Code Adoption and Revision Commission Board of Appeals
Openings: One
Term: Indefinite
Role: The board hears appeals for Fire Code Adoption and Revision Commissions decisions.
HAZMAT – Hazardous Materials Committee
Openings: One
Term: Not provided
Role: Not provided
McHarg Park Community Center Advisory Committee
Openings: Seven
Term: Three years
Role: The committee provides input, advice and recommendations to the Pueblo County Department of Facilities regarding the policies, rules and procedures for general operations of the McHarg Park Community Center in Avondale.
Pueblo Advisory Council on Aging (PACA)
Openings: Four
Term: Varies
Role: The council facilitates the involvement of older people and other interested residents in the development and implementation of an area plan for aging services for the region.
Pueblo Conservancy District
Openings: One
Term: Three years
Role: The district serves to reduce flood risk.
Pueblo County Board of Retirement
Openings: One
Term: Four years
Role: The board oversees the county’s pension fund on behalf of Pueblo County retirees.
Pueblo County Juvenile Community Review Board
Openings: Four
Term: Varies
Role: The board reviews case files of juveniles prior to the juvenile’s placement in a residential community setting and and makes a decision regarding community placement, taking into consideration the results of an objective risk assessment, the recommended needs of the juvenile and the public safety interest of the community.
Pueblo County Retail Marijuana Sales and Excise Taxes Oversight Committee
Openings: Two
Term: Three years
Role: The committee fosters a transparent and objective review of the county's retail marijuana sales and excise tax revenues and expenditures and ensures that the monies are spent in accordance with the purposes described in Resolution Nos. 13-186 and 15-203, respectively.
Pueblo County Workforce Board Advisory Council
Openings: One
Term: Three years
Role: The council advises the Pueblo County Workforce Board on matters related to training and employment programs.
Pueblo Economic Development Corp. (PEDCO) board of directors
Openings: One
Term: Three years
Role: The board oversees PEDCO in its mission to attract, retain and expand primary jobs in Pueblo County.
Pueblo Local Emergency Planning Committee
Openings: Four
Term: Indefinite
Role: Representatives from local government, fire districts, state patrol, hospitals, utility companies, medical services and concerned citizens oversee emergency planning for Pueblo County.
Runyon Sports Complex Commission, Inc. Board of Directors
Openings: Four
Term: Three years
Role: The board develops, promotes and coordinates recreation programs utilizing the Runyon Field facility.
