City of Pueblo board and commission vacancies

Current openings (as of July 1, 2022)

Overview of the application and appointment process:

www.pueblo.us/84/Boards-Commissions

ADA Advisory Committee

www.pueblo.us/153/ADA-Advisory-Committee

Openings: Unspecified

Term: Four years

Role: The committee serves as a resource for the city and county about issues affecting people with disabilities. Among its responsibilities are reviewing new building projects, monitoring existing facilities/services for ADA compliance, handling citizen issues and suggestions regarding community access, and identifying barriers that keep citizens from participating in all aspects of community life.

Note: Applicants must reside within city limits.

Community Services Advisory Commission

www.pueblo.us/2695/CSAC-Application-Process|

Openings: One (joint city-county appointment)

Term: Four years, expiring April 30, 2026

Role: The commission evaluates proposals from service agencies – health and human services, recreation programs/services, arts and cultural programs/services and economic development – wishing to provide community services through the use of City or County general funds and other allocated funds. The commission makes recommendations to the county commissioners and city council regarding the proposals.

Information: Ashley Huggins, 719-583-4411

El Centro del Quinto Sol Recreation Center board of trustees

www.pueblo.us/658/El-Centro-Del-Quinto-Sol-Board-of-Direct

Openings: Two

Term: Three years

Role: Members serve in an advisory capacity and provide recommendations to the parks and recreation department and city council about issues related to planning and operation of the rec center.

Note: Applicants must reside within city limits.

Pueblo Energy Advisory Commission

www.pueblo.us/2699/Pueblo-Energy-Advisory-Commission

Openings: Two

Term: Four years – one opening expires June 30, 2023; the other expires June 30, 2025

Role: The commission provides “an entity through which the City may officially encourage and bring about better and more effective use of energy in all its forms within the City, to enable the City to reach its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2035 and to monitor franchise agreements and Public Utility Commission proceedings with respect to energy, insofar as they impact the City.”

Pueblo Human Relations Commission

www.pueblo.us/159/Human-Relations-Commission

Openings: One city appointment

Term: Three years

Role: The commission “serves as an instrumentality through which the City and the County of Pueblo may officially encourage and bring about mutual understanding and respect for all persons of any race, creed, color, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or national origin throughout Pueblo County, and helps give effect to equal rights for all persons as assured by the federal and state constitutions and laws.”

Information: 719-582-4503 or pueblohrc15@gmail.com

Pueblo Regional Building boards of appeal

www.pueblo.us/133/Regional-Building-Department-Boards-of-A

Openings: Five (see below)

Building board – one general contractor

Mechanical board – one journeyman, one engineer and one contractor

Plumbing – two journeymen

Term: Three years

Role: Each board of appeal “issues, suspends, or revokes licenses or registrations, makes reasonable interpretations, determines the suitability of alternate materials and methods of installation, grants minor variances, hears appeals, and reviews performance of work under the adopted codes.”

Upcoming openings

Community Commission on Housing and Homelessness

www.pueblo.us/2458/Community-Commission-on-Housing-and-Home

Openings: Unspecified

Term: Not provided

Role: The commission works to find a permanent solution to the city’s shelter crisis. This includes seeking temporary housing and finding ways to offer more affordable housing.

Pueblo Memorial Airport Advisory Committee

www.pueblo.us/564/Airport-Advisory-Committee

Openings: Four

Term: Three years starting in October

Role: The committee investigates, evaluates, promotes and recommends programs for commercial airlines and general aviation services at Pueblo Memorial Airport; creates a community awareness program regarding the availability and use of air service of Pueblo Memorial Airport; and makes periodic reports to the city council and county commissioners.

Information: Jayme Riddell, 719-553-2741

Pueblo City-County Library District board of trustees

www.pueblo.us/156/Library-District-Board-of-Trustees

Openings: Two

Term: Five years starting Jan. 1

Role: The board endorses expenditures, formulates and approves the annual budget, presents the library’s program to the community, hires the director and delegates the operation and management of the library to the director.

Pueblo Regional Building Commission

www.pueblo.us/161/Regional-Building-Commission

Openings: Minimum of two

Term: Three years starting in October

Role: The commission provides general supervision of administration and policy direction for the Pueblo Regional Building Department, appoints the building official, submits an annual department budget to the City and County, makes monthly reports of activities, and carries out other functions and responsibilities as required.

Information: Jeanette Kelley, 719-543-0002

Pueblo Municipal Golf Course Enterprise Advisory Committee

www.pueblo.us/1722/Golf-Course-Enterprise-Adv-Committee

Openings: Three

Term: Three years, starting in December/January

Role: The committee makes recommendations to the parks and recreation department about issues related to planning, operation and development of the Municipal Golf Course Enterprise (Elmwood and Walking Stick golf courses).

Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center board of trustees

www.pueblo.us/165/Sangre-De-Cristo-Arts-Conference-Ctr-Boa

Openings: Three

Term: Three years starting Jan. 1

Role: The board of trustees meets at least four times per year and elects an executive board that meets once a month to manage the affairs of the arts center.

Streetscape Advisory Committee

www.pueblo.us/162/Streetscape-Advisory-Committee

Openings: One

Term: Three years starting November/DecemberRole: The committee “investigates, evaluates, promotes and recommends projects with respect to streetscapes throughout the City of Pueblo, creates a community awareness program as to the availability and use of grant and general fund monies, promotes volunteerism to maintain sustainable streetscapes, makes periodic reports with respect to streetscape projects to the city council and promotes the use of western landscaping within the Pueblo community.”